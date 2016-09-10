Cardinal Mooney’s rally falls short against Berkeley Prep in Tampa

Cardinal Mooney got a second chance during the fourth quarter when a tipped pass on fourth-and-long got tipped to a Cougar for a first down, but moments later Mooney squandered its second life. With 22.9 seconds left, Tampa Berkeley Prep nickel back Zack Mayes hauled in an interception to seal a 14-7 win for Berkeley Prep on Friday in Tampa.
The late conversion nearly helped Cardinal Mooney (1-1) stage an improbable comeback. The Cougars trailed 14-0 after three quarters before emerging star Bryce Williams unveiled another facet of his game for Mooney’s lone touchdown of the game. The junior, who plays both running back and wide receiver, connected for a 46-yard touchdown pass to cut Berkeley’s lead in half.
The Buccaneers led nearly the entire way against Cardinal Mooney, scoring on a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the night. Running back Gordon Stetson ran untouched on the first play from scrimmage for his first touchdown and nearly half of his 173 total yards. Stetson, who also lines up as a wide receiver, added another touchdown later during the half on a 15-yard reception.
Ultimately, though, the Cougars stumbled to their first loss of the season because of the Bucs’ defense. Mayes hauled in three interceptions, including his game-sealing pick during the final minutes. Defensive end Sandro Maxwell, who finished with two sacks, deflected Mooney’s final pass to set up Mayes’ interception.
“It wasn’t me. It was my teammates,” Mayes said. “My coaches put me in the right spot and I was there. On the last one it was my big defensive end tipped it up. Yeah, I was in the right spot and made the play, but I have to give it to my coaches and teammates.”
Zephyrhills Christian Academy 30, Bradenton Christian 16: The Panthers jumped out to a 16-12 lead, but Zephyrhills Christian answered with 14 straight points to top BCS (0-2) in Zephyrhills.
Bradenton Christian scored 13 points during the first quarter before fading and managing only three more the rest of the way. The Warriors pulled away with 18 points during the third quarter to keep the Panthers from their first win.
Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep 29, Out-of-Door Academy 10: ODA slipped back under .500 with a blown lead at home against Jordan Christian Prep. After picking up its first win Saturday, the Thunder (1-2) took an early 7-0 lead, but Jordan Christian knotted the game with a long touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Seahawks had a lead and were on their way to victory.
