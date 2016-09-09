Chandler Hammett, Bryan Choi lead Braden River golf past Manatee

A pair of 40s by Chandler Hammett and Bryan Choi lifted the Braden River High School boys golf team to a 174-185 win against Manatee on Thursday at IMG Academy Golf Club. The performances helped the Pirates (1-1) pick up their first win. The Hurricanes (1-2) received strong performances from both Michael Wood, who paced the Canes with a 42, and Perry Foster, who shot a 44.
The Hurricanes return to the course Monday for a road match against Lakewood Ranch. Braden River will be on the road Wednesday for a match against Southeast at the River Club.
Lakewood Ranch 153, Venice 155, Out-of-Door Academy 162: The Mustangs received a pair of 36s from Louis del Fabro and Drew Angelo to win a tri-meet at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Del Fabro and Angelo shared medalist honors with ODA’s Max Coutsolioutsos.
Ranch gets right back on the course Friday for the Riverview Invitational at 1 p.m. at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club in Sarasota. The Thunder returns to action Wednesday against Saint Stephen’s at Bradenton Country Club.
Cardinal Mooney 148, Bradenton Christian 209: Kyle Jarrett shot a 33 to lead the Cougars to a convincing win in Bradenton.
Four Cardinal Mooney golfers shot better than Bradenton Christian’s best score with Jarrett’s 33, Robbie Higgins’ 37, Noah Kumar’s 38 and Dalton Plattner’s 40. Jack Knowles led BCS with a 41. Noah Cone added a 49, Gavin Johnston a 56 and Bryson Morashita a 63 for Bradenton Christian.
Cardinal Mooney (2-1) will be back on the course Monday to host both Sarasota Riverview and Sarasota Booker at Laurel Oak Country Club. The Panthers (0-2) will also be back on the course Monday against Out-of-Door Academy at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.
Volleyball
Saint Stephen’s 3, Bradenton Christian 2: The Falcons rallied for a 25-22, 14-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-7 victory against the Panthers for their first Class 3A-District 5 win of the season. Setter Sophie Bilik led Saint Stephen’s, recording 27 assists, 12 digs, eight kills, five aces and four blocks. Libero Kate Folkens added 24 digs for Saint Stephen’s (3-4, 1-1) and outside hitter Ashleigh Rodhouse chipped in with 11 kills and 14 digs. Madison Allen led BCS (2-4, 1-2) with 12 kills and 15 digs.
Bradenton Christian returns to action Monday when it plays host to Bayshore. The Falcons will try to climb past .500 in district play Tuesday when they play host to Imagine School of North Port in Bradenton.
Sarasota 3, Manatee 1: Hurricanes setter Gabby Coulter left early with an ankle injury and the Sailors rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 win against the Manatee. Outside hitter Jojo Coulter led Manatee (1-1, 1-0 Class 8A-District 11) with 18 kills, and defensive specialist Kara Saylor recorded 11 digs in the loss.
Coulter will have an X-ray on her ankle Friday as her Manatee teammates travel to Orlando for the Lake Highland Showcase.
Bayshore 3, Dunedin 1: The Bruins opened Class 6A-District 11 play with a 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, 21-18 win against the Falcons. Jasmine Youngthunder and Audrey Strom teamed up to lead Bayshore. Youngthunder served up 16 assists and Strom led the Bruins (2-1, 1-0) with 11 kills. Haley Sauve and Alexus Norman each added five kills for Bayshore. The Bruins return to action Monday with a road game against Bradenton Christian.
