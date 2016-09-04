High school sports schedule for week of Sept. 5

Schedule subject to change
Monday, Sept. 5
Football
Palmetto at Manatee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Volleyball
Southeast at Bayshore, 7 p.m.
Braden River at Venice, 7 p.m.
Sarasota at Palmetto, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Manatee, 7 p.m.
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Central Catholic at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Manatee, Lakewood Ranch, Saint Stephen’s, Braden River at GT Bray, 5:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Bradenton Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 4 p.m.
Bayshore, Southeast at Sarasota Booker (Palm Aire), 5 p.m.
Manatee at Sarasota, (IMG) 3 p.m.
SMA at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oak), 3:30 p.m.
Sarasota Christian at ODA (Lakewood Ranch CC), 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Manatee at Palmetto (Terra Ceia), 3 p.m.
Southeast, Englewood Lemon Bay at Bayshore (County), 3 p.m.
Braden River at Saint Stephen’s (Bradenton CC), 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Volleyball
ODA at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Braden River, Bradenton Christian, Bayshore at Palmetto (Marble), 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch, Cardinal Mooney at Sarasota High Invitational (Selby Aquatic Center), 5 pm.
ODA vs. St. Pete Catholic, St. Pete Shorecrest at North Shore Pool, TBD
Boys golf
Braden River at Manatee (IMG Academy GC), 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Bayshore, Saint Stephen’s, Lakewood Ranch at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oaks), 8:45 a.m.
Sarasota Riverview at ODA (Lakewood Ranch CC), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Boys golf
Cardinal Mooney at Bradenton Christian, 4 p.m.
Braden River at Manatee, (IMG), 3 p.m.
Venice, ODA, Lakewood Ranch (LRCC), 3:30 p.m.
Southeast at Palmetto ((Buffalo Creek), 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Southeast at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oak), 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Bradenton Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Tarpon Springs at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Sarasota at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at SMA, 6 p.m.
ODA at St. Pete Keswick Invitational, TBD
Friday, Sept. 9
Volleyball
Braden River at Tampa Academy of Holy Names Tournament, 5 p.m.
Dunedin at Bayshore, 7 p.m.
Manatee at Orlando Tournament, 4 p.m.
Chiles at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
ODA at St. Pete Keswick Invitational, TBD
Swimming
Braden River at Total Team Relays (St. Pete Northshore Pool)
Boys golf
Southeast at Palmetto (Buffalo Creek)
Lakewood Ranch at Riverview Invitational (Heritage Oaks), 1 p.m.
Girls golf
Braden River at Heritage Oaks Invitational, 1 p.m.
Sarasota Booker at Palmetto (Terra Ceia), 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Volleyball
Braden River at Tampa Academy of Holy Names Tournament, 7 p.m.
Manatee at Orlando Tournament, 8 p.m.
Tampa Plant, Tallahassee Chiles at Cardinal Mooney, 9 a.m.
ODA at St. Pete Keswick Invitational, TBD
Cross Country
Manatee, Lakewood Ranch, Southeast, Palmetto, Bayshore, Cardinal Mooney, ODA at Seffner Christian Invitational (Holloway Park in Lakeland), 8 a.m.
Swimming
Braden River, Cardinal Mooney at Total Team Relays (St. Pete Northshore Pool), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Manatee at Braden River, 3:30 p.m.
Comments