Mobile

September 4, 2016 10:09 PM

High school sports schedule for week of Sept. 5

Schedule subject to change

Monday, Sept. 5

Football

Palmetto at Manatee, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Volleyball

Southeast at Bayshore, 7 p.m.

Braden River at Venice, 7 p.m.

Sarasota at Palmetto, 7 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Manatee, 7 p.m.

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.

Clearwater Central Catholic at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Manatee, Lakewood Ranch, Saint Stephen’s, Braden River at GT Bray, 5:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Bradenton Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 4 p.m.

Bayshore, Southeast at Sarasota Booker (Palm Aire), 5 p.m.

Manatee at Sarasota, (IMG) 3 p.m.

SMA at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oak), 3:30 p.m.

Sarasota Christian at ODA (Lakewood Ranch CC), 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Manatee at Palmetto (Terra Ceia), 3 p.m.

Southeast, Englewood Lemon Bay at Bayshore (County), 3 p.m.

Braden River at Saint Stephen’s (Bradenton CC), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Volleyball

ODA at Braden River, 7 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Braden River, Bradenton Christian, Bayshore at Palmetto (Marble), 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch, Cardinal Mooney at Sarasota High Invitational (Selby Aquatic Center), 5 pm.

ODA vs. St. Pete Catholic, St. Pete Shorecrest at North Shore Pool, TBD

Boys golf

Braden River at Manatee (IMG Academy GC), 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Bayshore, Saint Stephen’s, Lakewood Ranch at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oaks), 8:45 a.m.

Sarasota Riverview at ODA (Lakewood Ranch CC), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Boys golf

Cardinal Mooney at Bradenton Christian, 4 p.m.

Braden River at Manatee, (IMG), 3 p.m.

Venice, ODA, Lakewood Ranch (LRCC), 3:30 p.m.

Southeast at Palmetto ((Buffalo Creek), 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Southeast at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oak), 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bradenton Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.

Tarpon Springs at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sarasota at Manatee, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney at SMA, 6 p.m.

ODA at St. Pete Keswick Invitational, TBD

Friday, Sept. 9

Volleyball

Braden River at Tampa Academy of Holy Names Tournament, 5 p.m.

Dunedin at Bayshore, 7 p.m.

Manatee at Orlando Tournament, 4 p.m.

Chiles at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.

ODA at St. Pete Keswick Invitational, TBD

Swimming

Braden River at Total Team Relays (St. Pete Northshore Pool)

Boys golf

Southeast at Palmetto (Buffalo Creek)

Lakewood Ranch at Riverview Invitational (Heritage Oaks), 1 p.m.

Girls golf

Braden River at Heritage Oaks Invitational, 1 p.m.

Sarasota Booker at Palmetto (Terra Ceia), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Volleyball

Braden River at Tampa Academy of Holy Names Tournament, 7 p.m.

Manatee at Orlando Tournament, 8 p.m.

Tampa Plant, Tallahassee Chiles at Cardinal Mooney, 9 a.m.

ODA at St. Pete Keswick Invitational, TBD

Cross Country

Manatee, Lakewood Ranch, Southeast, Palmetto, Bayshore, Cardinal Mooney, ODA at Seffner Christian Invitational (Holloway Park in Lakeland), 8 a.m.

Swimming

Braden River, Cardinal Mooney at Total Team Relays (St. Pete Northshore Pool), 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Manatee at Braden River, 3:30 p.m.

Related content

Mobile

Comments

Videos

Myah Moy hits grand slam to propel Braden River to district title

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos