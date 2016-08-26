Rashad West makes his regular season debut as Southeast football coach

Nature Coast (12-1) at Southeast (5-6)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: highschoolcube.com
The scoop: Southeast is the great unknown after dominating its last two opponents in the spring game and last week’s preseason Kickoff Classic. Nature Coast should provide an answer. The Sharks lost Deshawn Smith, who led the nation in rushing last year, but are using a running back by committee approach led by QB Brian Haygood (1,200 yards). Alex Taylor has been productive in his two starts at quarterback for Southeast and will face his toughest test. Defensive end Darrien Grant leads a defense that has seven starters back and is the strength of the team. The linebacking corps is solid behind Dequal Williams and Jon Locke. The game marks the regular season debut of Rashad West, a former quarterback for the Seminoles following the Peter Warrick era. A win here would set the tone for a great season. Nature Coast returns five starters on defense including linebacker Trevor Gamble (69 tackles), who led the team with six sacks.
Last season records in parenthesis.
Prediction: Nature Coast 27, Southeast 24
