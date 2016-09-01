Out-of-Door Academy

Out-of-Door Academy-St. Petersburg Keswick Christian football preview Week 2

By Jason Dill

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian (0-1) at Out-of-Door Acad. (0-1)

When: TBA

The scoop: Both programs dropped their Week 1 games, but ODA played much better than Keswick. ... The Crusaders were drilled by St. Petersburg Canterbury, 36-6, and turned the ball over on their first five possessions. ... The Thunder fell 14-8 in a physical, run-oriented matchup. ... Out-of-Door Academy’s run defense allowed 257 yards, while Keswick was exploited through the air and ground last week.

Prediction: ODA 21, St. Petersburg Keswick Christian 14

