Manatee heads back to Alabama but faces different opponent

Manatee (0-0) at Hewitt-Trussville, Ala. (1-0)
When: 8 p.m.
Radio: WLSS 930 AM; 103 FM (Broadcast begins 7:30 p.m.)
Online: manateefootball.com
The scoop: Second trip in two years to Alabama, this time to play Hewitt-Trussville, which doesn’t have the resume of last year’s opponent Hoover (Al), but is dangerous. The Huskies started 6-2 last year behind dual threat quarterback Zac Thomas (2,289 total yards), but he broke his leg against Hoover and they lost their last three games. Trussville opened its season last week with a 33-24 road victory over Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tenn) piling up 511 total yards with Connor Adair throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns and Elliott McElwain catching nine passes for 147 yards and a TD. They will test a Manatee pass defense that allowed Armwood 213 yards through the air in the Canes 28-19 victory, but shined against the run. Coach John Booth has to be concerned about an emotional let down. The offense took off after quarterback AJ. Colagiovanni entered the game late in the first quarter with the Canes down 13-0 and engineered the victory. Josh Booker showed his value rushing for 114 yards on only 12 carries with his speed and power. The defense got a big boost from transfer Gary White and veteran linebacker Garrett Ware (9 tackles, 7 solos). The Canes are traveling by bus and you hope the nine hour drive doesn’t take too much out of them. Trussville has 46 winning seasons in 94 years of football and a 395-388-21 record that includes five region titles, 26 playoff appearances, three state semifinals and one state final game.
Prediction: Manatee 30, Trussville 21
Comments