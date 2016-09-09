Week 3 preview: Lakewood Ranch at Riverview

Lakewood Ranch (0-1) at Riverview 1-0 (Sarasota)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: None
The scoop: Lakewood Ranch missed its best chance of getting a victory when the Mustangs’ game last week against struggling Bayshore was rained out. Now life gets tougher against Riverview, which trounced Booker 51-20 in its season opener. The Rams’ strength is their offensive line, which helped Ali Boyce run for 180 yards on 20 carries while Riverview rushed for 333 yards (6.2 avg). The secondary is led by Vince Sellers. Lakewood Ranch’s offense struggled in its opener against Tampa Jesuit. Now quarterback Justin Curtis will look for help from running back Jay Turner and an offensive line led by Central Florida commit Sam Jackson.
Prediction: Riverview 20, Lakewood Ranch 17
Alan Dell
Comments