Mond’s four TDs lead IMG Academy to coach Kevin Wright’s 200th win

Quarterback Kellen Mond continued his torrid pace, accounted for four touchdowns to lead IMG Academy to a 49-7 victory against Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Okla.) on Saturday in Shreveport, La.
The victory was the 200th of head coach Kevin Wright’s career. Wright is 200-63.
Mond threw for three touchdowns, including a 62-yard pass to Brian Hightower who finished with two scores. Emmanuel Greene caught Mond’s other scoring pass. Running back Asa Martin scored on a 17-yard run and cornerback Marcus Williamson picked up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
IMG Academy’s last touchdown came on a 15-yard scoring pass from quarterback Zach Annexstad to his brother, senior Brock Annexstad.
Booker T. Washington (1-2) produced its lone score on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Yosef Scott to Demarco Jones in the first quarter.
IMG Academy (3-0) returns home on Saturday against St. John’s College High School from Washington D.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
