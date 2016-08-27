Bradenton Christian football team falls at home in opener

Showcasing its big-play ability in a decisive second quarter, visiting Southwest Florida Christian Academy posted a 35-15 victory over Bradenton Christian in Friday night’s season opener at Dan van der Kooy Field.
With their team trailing 3-0 early in the second quarter, Southwest Florida Christian junior quarterback Kobe Gee and senior Chase Reed connected for a 20-yard touchdown. Reed’s classmate, Jacob Soud, would find the end zone twice later in the period as he scored on a 72-yard run and a 71-yard pass from Gee.
“We definitely got (big-play ability),” Southwest Florida Christian head coach Mike Marciano said. “With a spread offense, we can do that. The first and third quarter were not what we wanted with too many penalties, but Kobe Gee was great his first time playing quarterback. We had some receivers step up. And how about Chase Reed? He was huge, moving from quarterback to wide receiver. Very unselfish.”
Bradenton Christian (0-1) failed to make the most of a short field in the first quarter, only garnering a field goal on its first possession after stopping Southwest Florida Christian on a fourth-and-1. The Panthers went three-and-out on their second possession and punted from the Southwest Florida Christian 47 before throwing an interception at the Southwest Christian 33 with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers trailed 14-3 when Soud and Max Rippl broke up a pass at the goal line intended for Kevin Etiene. Quarterback Dominick Otteni was stopped for no goal on the next play, a fourth-and-1 from the Southwest Christian 15.
Etiene would get a measure of redemption as he made a juggling grab on an Otteni pass and raced 56 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers within 12 at 21-9. However, Southwest Florida Christian answered right back 16 seconds later on the scoring pass from Gee to Reed that made the game 28-9 at halftime.
Gee would score on a quarterback sneak midway through the fourth quarter to give Southwest Florida Christian a 35-9 lead. Bradenton Christian would take advantage of a pass interference penalty on what should have been the game’s final play. Bathie Thiam, who opened the scoring with a 39-yard field, hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Otteni for the game’s final margin.
“Regardless of ability or anything, one thing about our kids is they’ll never die,” Bradenton Christian ninth-year head coach Allan Gerber said. “They’ll never quit in battle. That’s a character trait you want them to have.”
