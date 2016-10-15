Defense was missing in Friday night’s big games

Didn’t we learn as a toddler that defense wins championships in football.
But are we sure?
If we can take one thing from Friday night’s big slate of prep football games it is that if you can’t play defense it’s awfully hard to win — but not impossible.
The battle between Braden River High School and Venice is a good example. Both were undefeated, but combined they had played only one team with a winning record. Braden River’s opponents had won three games out of 29.
Usually weak schedules hurt defenses. They don’t get challenged and don’t have many opportunities to make adjustments and correct mistakes. Then suddenly they face a good offense, and it’s like starting the season over.
Last year Braden River relied on its defense to beat Venice twice. That defense wasn’t there this time, and high-scoring games are fickle and unpredictable down to the final seconds, something defensive-minded coaches prefer to avoid.
The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards, so you can credit both offenses. But a legitimate question is what happened to the defenses.
Venice running back Matt Laroche ran for 325 yards and five touchdowns as the Indians compiled 437 yards rushing in its 42-35 triumph,
Give credit to Braden River for staying in the game and almost pulling it out behind quarterback Louis Colosimo, who threw for 469 yards.
So now the new game of the week is Braden River at Palmetto, and if the Pirates don’t win their postseason chances are virtually gone.
Friday’s game was a crowd pleaser and most fans would welcome a rematch in regionals, but you have to assume Venice would prefer a different opponent.
▪
Manatee’s defense has been questionable all season and thoughts that it might have improved took a big hit in the Hurricanes’ 42-33 loss to Sarasota Riverview, which threw the Class 8A-District 6 race into turmoil.
The Rams ended a 10-game losing streak against Manatee, and you can bet Riverview head coach Todd Johnson had this game marked on his calendar.
It might be the biggest win for Johnson, who played at Riverview and was a two-time all-SEC first-team pick at the University of Florida before playing seven years in the NFL, mainly with Chicago and St. Louis. A former defensive back, he is well-schooled in how take advantage of an opponent’s defense, and his bigger offensive line took advantage of its size.
The Riverview players were hungry for this game. Manatee’s defense is not strong enough to take any opponent lightly or not play at high level of intensity.
Manatee might have the area’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde defense and needs help from its offense. The Canes seemed to lack focus with three lost fumbles and 13 penalties, including a couple of back-breaking pass interference calls and three offside calls on Riverview’s first scoring drive.
Manatee has given up 162 points in its three losses and 27 in its four victories. In two of the Canes’ losses, they scored 56 and 33 points, which should be enough. Something needs to be fixed.
▪
Most Opportune Team: Has to be Southeast, which used two safeties, a field goal and a kickoff return for points in its 21-9 victory over Lemon Bay. The Seminoles will host Wauchula Hardee Friday in a game that should determine the 5A-11 champion. Both teams are 3-0 in the district.
▪
Never-Say-Die Team? How about Lakewood Ranch. The winless Mustangs are struggling mightily with injuries and have scored 21 points in six games, but they hung in against Sarasota finally losing 7-2. Unfortunately, they play Venice next.
▪
Next Up: Now it’s Palmetto’s turn in the spotlight. The Tigers are 6-1 with three straight shutouts; albeit against Bayshore, Lakewood Ranch and North Port, who are a combined 1-19. It’s not the Tigers’ fault the competition in the area is down, but you don’t know how it will affect them facing Braden River’s offense, which showed flashes against Venice that it might have a juggernaut with its passing game.
Palmetto, which hasn’t been able to prevail in the “must win” games in recent years, now has Braden River and Venice in back to back weeks at home.
