Diversity helps drive home the uniqueness of Pentecost

A few Sundays ago, our church, along with many others around the nation and world, celebrated Pentecost, the day the Holy Spirit was given to the Church. That event occurred 50 days (hence “pente”) after Jesus’ crucifixion on the Passover, and corresponds to the Feast of Weeks in the Old Testament. You can read about it more in Acts 2.
To commemorate this event, we had folks read the Acts 2 passage in four languages: Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and German. The Spirit was given so that God’s family could now become multinational, multilingual, multi-cultural — multi-everything.
To be honest, the actual Pentecost day in the church calendar has never meant that much to me. But seeing the multiple ethnicities represented at Harbor, the variety of flags hung from the drapes, and hearing them speak in different languages (with English subtitles), completely changed my attitude. Seeing this diversity up front really drove home the uniqueness of this day and this family.
Most “family” gatherings occur around some sort of common interest or employment. Often in the absence, or at least lack of participation in a church family, people naturally gather around baseball, neighborhoods, politics, hobbies and causes. And these “family” gatherings really do bless our community. I love my neighborhood and baseball “family.” Sometimes such “families” can even transcend racial and socioeconomic barriers because everyone shares a common interest or location.
But what is unique about a church is not a common interest but a common Savior who sent His Spirit. Sometimes it doesn’t look or act or feel all that special. I get that. Churches can easily lose that distinction when we forget about Pentecost and its aftermath on God’s people.
Because St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church and Harbor Community Church felt we reflected too much a common interest and common culture, we entered into a partnership. We dreamed big, but felt the way forward to best reflect a common Savior lay in taking baby steps toward developing cross cultural relationships.
Pastor James came to preach to us the Sunday after MLK Day, and our next step was to get the churches together for fellowship. Yet because of our busy schedules, it became quite difficult. St. Paul’s took the next step amidst the busyness. Despite many planning to attend a 3 pm annual choir concert, a number stayed for a fellowship lunch after worship to welcome a variety of Harbor’s leaders (elders/deacon/music team members) and their families.
That simple and informal meal of sandwiches and lemonade gave us all a little taste of heaven on Earth. We’ll do a better job of planning next time and get the entire churches together for a time of fellowship. But what a taste it was!
We planned this get together on this particular day because we had very few options in a very busy month of May. But looking back, I truly believe the Spirit had as much to do with the when, as He did with the why and the how. We ate together on Pentecost Sunday.
Like that first Pentecost Sunday, we could freely enter each others’ lives, listen and learn from each other. We could hear different cultures speak to us in our own language. And I think we actually began to listen and ask questions.
On the way to St. Paul’s, my 10-year-old asked, “Dad, why do black people and white people worship in different places?” We talked a little about our embarrassing racist history, as well as some cultural differences. But we also talked about the desire of both churches not to stay that way.
Our churches won’t change nearly as much as we’d like until our relationships do. It wasn’t that one Sunday lunch on Pentecost in Bradenton that gave me hope. It was that first Pentecost Sunday in Jerusalem. Now we just need to do a better job listening to the same Spirit who still speaks through His word to us, through us, and through each other.
Contact Pastor Geoff Henderson at geoff@harborcommunitychurch.org or follow him on Twitter @theapostleGH. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Bradenton Herald written by local clergy members.
