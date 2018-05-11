You call yourself Christian: A poem for Mother's Day and Ascension

You call yourself Christian? How easy to do,
For claiming that boldly is nothing so new.
For two thousand years we have done just the same,
Though sad when so eager to tame the name.
Our critics do laugh when they see far we fall,
In sin and in blindness, we are sick, one and all.
We claim, “We have listened and prayed and tried
To follow Christ nearly His truth to abide,
Praised clearly His name with an open heart,
Sought dearly His guidance from first day’s start.
Our blessings we shared while smiling at strangers,
Not whining and worrying, fearing the dangers.”
Do we know this Jesus and who were His friends?
To outcasts and sinners, His love extends.
He challenged the powerful, those full of pride,
The wealthy, the pious, and those who have lied.
Healing and teaching, Christ loved all the same;
The foreign, the poor, He never did blame.
But with those hoarding money, he could really be tough.
Not sharing the wealth when they had well enough.
The status they claimed, the privilege they gained,
While Christ opened doors to ones who were stained.
By water and Spirit, all are made clean.
At table, bread broken, wine poured, and Love seen.
God wanted for all to be joyful and free,
To follow the path, covenant love is the key
To the rhythm of faith in the bright song of hope,
Holy Spirit of Christ, give us strength to cope.
God-stories make heroes of those we would scorn;
God’s grace abounds for all who are born.
The light of new life is shining around,
The new creation – behold, here to be found.
The Spirit of God descended on Mary;
Giving birth to Messiah, she proved not so scary.
As Mother of mothers, like her we to be,
Embodying God-ness for all who will see.
God’s strength seen in weakness, the last first – absurd!
“Let it be with me, God, according to your word.”
Friend, this is the problem with Christians today:
Divinity’s scarce among those who do pray
Though God is not dead! You see what I mean?
The Church is much more, much more than it seems! ,
The Body of Christ, no less, for you know:
He is One, true Church needs to show.
Not us, not our arrogant, cheap-grace hypocrisy,
Judgment and self-aggrandizing prophecy.
“Life is best laid down for friends,” he did say,
Patience and kindness and meekness must stay.
We who love God should love peace for humanity;
Justice, compassion, and mercy – sheer sanity!
Oh, what would Christ do and what would He say,
If He came and He saw yours and my life today?
“Forgiveness for you and forgive in return,”
He says as He calls everyone to discern
The way and the truth and the life – yes, we know,
for the Bible inspired tells all of us so,
When not misinterpreted, judgment, a finger,
At ones who are different -- the log is a stinger.
Stop straining to see the speck in their eye,
ascend with your Christ, dear Christian, do try!
The Rev. Elizabeth Deibert: 941-753-7778 Peace Presbyterian Church, 12705 State Road 64, Lakewood Ranch. Email edeibert@peacepcusa. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald, written by local clergy members.
