Morality’s muzzled voice

Thomas Jefferson wrote his own Bible.
With a razor, he removed every miracle story, every mention of the supernatural, and every Resurrection story, rearranging what was left. What he got was what he called “the most sublime edifice of morality which had ever been exhibited to man.”
A copy of his Bible was given to every member of Congress until the 1950s. After a hiatus, a private organization renewed the practice and has given copies to all our Federal legislators since 1997. The original version is in the hands of the Smithsonian Institution.
It’s a concentrated textbook rendition of morality writ large. It should be, since it’s what Christianity’s supposed to be all about.
Maybe you need a miracle story to find your way. Jefferson didn’t. Maybe you need a story about someone rising from the dead. Jefferson didn’t. Maybe you’re someone who can’t get through your day without a blatant showing of proof of God’s existence stamped on your forehead. Jefferson didn’t.
What he did need was morality. Particularly from people who professed a desire to lead others. Including himself.
He understood perfection was not possible. He knew his failings in every realm of his life. He even knew when his words or conduct, or both, went outside morality’s bounds. Which is part of why he wrote his own Bible. And one of the reasons he went back to those parts he’d retained in his final text, and read them, and thought about them, and worked on them in his own consciousness, over and over again.
His morality, including his failings, were everything to him. Which is part of why he wrote, “I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” (You can read those words at the top of the ring which encloses his Memorial, in Washington, D.C.)
Even a brief reading of history tells us Jefferson muzzled many things. Morality was not one of them. Teachings about the importance of honesty, integrity, trustworthiness, personal sacrifice and loyalty resonated with him. It was how he drew his courage, in the midst of a revolution, and then in the founding of a republic.
He recognized how, when all else fails, morality lives on. Even if he sometimes had to be alone as that voice.
After 214 years since he published his Bible, you’d think it would be part of our DNA. It’s not.
Honesty, integrity, trustworthiness? They’re all for sale. Personal sacrifice and loyalty? That’s for suckers. Courage? For losers.
Not because morality has no voice. It has a new voice. Sold by hucksters, whose only sense of loyalty is to themselves, whose idea of personal sacrifice is to devour an extra scoop of ice cream, particularly if others are watching.
By Jefferson’s standard of Jesus’ morality, the ends do not justify our means. The achievement of short-term goals does not make the fight worth “winning.” That’s not true, today.
We’ve sullied His name by our silence. Worse, our silence has muffled our morality.
If you are a moral person whose goal is to model the morality of Jesus, your name cannot belie who you are. “Christian” is either synonymous with morality or just another name on a building.
Which is not to say we must all agree. As a saying Jefferson appreciated goes, “When we all agree on everything, only one of us is doing the thinking.”
Our morality must speak, especially when it isn’t easy. “Christian” must mean “Follower of Christ,” not whatever we rationalize it to mean at any given time to get what we want.
If we are moral, we do not take pride in our avarice, our anger, our hate, our fear, our lust for revenge. To do that makes our denials and our professions of courage phony.
If we cannot be moral from the top down, we must push our morality from the bottom till it reaches the top.
In Jefferson’s Bible, Jesus spoke truth to power, to the leaders of his faith and to the leaders of his land. He didn’t concern himself with popularity. And he didn’t want any part of anyone’s polluted riches, nor their pretense of power. He wanted morality.
Like Jesus, Jefferson knew rationalizing our morality didn’t work – that it was just plain wrong.
When Jefferson wrote his Bible, he understood a Jesus whose morality was complete. He understood a courageous Jesus whose personal sacrifice was worth more than any abandonment, however temporary, of courage, honesty, integrity, or personal authenticity.
Jefferson’s Bible adored, sought to emulate, and never muzzled, the morality of Jesus.
Rev. Sichta’s column. The Rev. Dr. Robert Sichta, Congregational United Church of Christ, 3700 26th St. W., Bradenton, can be reached by calling 941-756-1018 or e-mailing PBKAlpha1@gmail.com. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald, written by local clergy.
