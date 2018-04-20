Religion Almanac: April 21

Faith Lutheran Church, 9608 U.S. 301 N., Parrish is proud to display their love of God and Country with this Flag Court Memorial. The memorial includes a large white cross, Christian flag, U.S. flag, P.O.W. flag, five service flags and a flag representing first responders/police officers. Faith Lutheran would like to extend an open invitation to anyone wishing to visit the church for its 4:30 p.m. Saturday service or 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. 941-776-1395. Provided photo