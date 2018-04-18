Half of his life was spent as an electrical engineer. Now he leads a Bradenton Lutheran church

Before the Rev. Terry Courter preached the Lord's word full time, he spoke the language of appliances.
Courter worked for nearly half his life in manufacturing and engineering in Indiana, partially with Whirlpool Corporation known for its refrigerators and washing machines. Now, he leads the congregation at Living Lord Lutheran Church in Bradenton.
As a freshman at University of Southern Indiana, he took a liking to programming, "so it seemed like a logical path to go down."
"I think it's hard, because when you're 18 years old, you're supposed to decide what you're going to do for the rest of your life, right?" Courter said.
Two months later, on Thanksgiving Day 1977, his grandfather, a Lutheran pastor, died.
"It was told to me that he wanted me to follow in his footsteps," Courter said.
He felt torn: he had a deep respect for his grandfather, but had just started his own career path. Courter sought the advice of his cousin, also a Lutheran pastor.
"Fight that call for as long as you possibly can, that way you'll know it's a true call," Courter remembers his cousin told him. "And until then, be the best electrical engineer God ever created."
Courter went on to a 30-year career in manufacturing and engineering, two-thirds of which was spent at the Whirlpool Corporation in his native Evansville, Ind., where he problem solved, managed and consulted.
During that time, Courter waded in the waters of servitude and became a commissioned lay preacher for the Indiana Kentucky Synod, meaning he would occasionally fill in for pastors but wasn't ordained.
"In that process there was something still working inside of me," he said. "It got to a point where it just felt like I needed to open the door to see where that would lead."
His wife, Ann, and his daughters all saw it coming. So did the older women at his congregation back home.
"They all said, 'Well, dad, we always knew you would do this. We just didn't know it would be now,' " he said.
So he dove right in.
Courter started his masters in divinity at Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Ohio and interned at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Longwood, Fla. He spent three-and-a-half years at a rural congregation in Ohio before feeling the call to go elsewhere. His top choices were where his daughters lived — in D.C. and Texas — or Florida, where he had his internship.
"What I found was most people aren't from Florida. They're from somewhere else," he said. "They're looking for relationships and community, and I just thought what a great place to be, the church, where people area looking for community and relationships."
Before Courter arrived in Bradenton, Living Lord Lutheran Church was headed by interim pastor Pam Wellons for one-and-a-half years.
"The interim pastor is leading us through that transition time," said Maggie Hammond, parish administrator for the church. "There were a lot of growing pains in that time, but she helped us through a lot of different situations."
Having been in the Sunshine State for less than a month, Courter is already making waves, Hammond said.
"I would say the feedback that I got back from the congregation the following week, I would qualify him as a rock star," Hammond said.
A Service of Installation for Pastor Terry Courter will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. This special service will celebrate the official call to be pastor of Living Lord.
