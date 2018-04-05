Seafarers come to Anchor House for comfort, prayer, and wi-fi. There are more of them than you might imagine

Adrianne R. Adato and three of his Filipino shipmates from the cargo ship Berge Ben Nevis were relaxing around a table with their laptop computers and smartphones on the shaded porch at Anchor House.
They had discharged a load of sulpfur in Tampa and would be taking on a cargo of ammonium phosphate at Port Manatee, bound for Australia.
Trish Alligood, chaplain and general manager of the mission to seafarers, checked with the sailors to make sure their internet connection was good, if they had any requests, and offered to friend them on Facebook.
“Nice, very nice,” Adato said of the mission. “It’s very helpful to seafarers to have a facility like this.”
A wi-fi connection may seem like a little thing, but for men and women from 41 nations who visit Port Manatee, it has become Anchor House’s most popular offering, a way to stay in touch with families around the globe.
Anchor House, 13285 Eastern Ave., recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and its mission to meet the spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of international seafarers at Port Manatee.
During its history, Anchor House has served the needs of an estimated 88,825 men and women from 41 nations, Tim Huppert, executive director and chaplain, said.
Those needs are served by a corps of volunteers who offer shuttle service, meals and more.
But it is the time of staff and volunteers that seafarers most appreciate, especially when they have a need to talk to someone, or want prayer during a time of crisis.
Carlos Buqueras, executive director of Port Manatee, took note of Anchor House’s important work recently, noting there were six ships in port the day of the anniversary banquet.
Until there is no more hurting in the world, and more redemption in the world, there will be chaplains.
filmmaker Martin Dublmeier
“We are now getting our fair share of ships. We are really proud of Anchor House. Without the volunteers, this could not happen,” Buqueras said.
Several seafarers attended the anniversary banquet, including Abril E. Yambot, second mate of the Nautical Lorendana.
“On behalf of the all the seafarers who are here at Port Manatee, we would like to extend our gratitude to you guys for your heart-felt and kind treatment for seafarers like us,” Yambot said.
In addition to the creature comforts Anchor House offers seafarers, volunteers and staff often board the ships to minister to crew members, offer prayer, or just to listen to anyone who wants to talk.
Huppert recalled talking to a Russian officer a few years after the Berlin Wall came down, and presenting him with a Bible in Russian, and a packet of Russian language cassettes that the officer delivered to his mother.
In that way, Anchor House’s ministry extends beyond Port Manatee.
Another example was gifting a Latin American sailor with Christian VHS tapes — when they were still a new media — which the sailor took home and showed to neighbors in his village, Huppert said.
Other examples that came to mind for Huppert were going to the hospital to visit an international seafarer who had broken his ankles, or a heavy equipment operator who had lost part of a leg.
Whatever the circumstances, it is important to be the ears for someone who is lonely, Huppert said.
Or as Alligood put it: “We hear great stories and broken hearts from these men and women.”
Martin Doblemeier, founder of Journey Films, which has produced more than 30 documentary films that have aired on PBS, ABC, NBC, BBC, and elsewhere, served as guest speaker at the banquet, and compared the work Anchor House does with the men and women he profiles in his film “Chaplains.”
“Until there is no more hurting in the world, and more redemption in the world, there will be chaplains,” Doblemeier said.
Chaplains are invited into the most personal and intimate moments of a people’s lives, he said.
“Nobody needs a chaplain until they really need a chaplain,” Doblemeier said.
Anchor House has been a safe haven in the storm for 25 years, and Doblemeier said he hopes the mission will continue to shine as brightly in the next 25 years.
Ron Sikkema, board chair for Anchor House, closed the anniversary banquet by saying the board is looking at updating the Anchor House facility, which after a quarter century, is getting tired, and energzing its ministry to truckers who serve Port Manatee.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments