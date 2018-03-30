Here are two Easter sunrise services with beautiful views

Just like Jesus Christ after his crucifixion, the sun will rise again on Easter Sunday. Thankfully, there are a few spots to admire the symbolic event while participating in a religious ceremony.
The Kiwanis Club of Anna Maria Island and the Loving Hands Ministry have organized Easter sunrise services that are set to begin at 6:30 a.m.
Robyn Mary Kinkopf, who serves as chair of the sunrise service organizing committee, said the Kiwanis Club has been putting on an annual sunrise service for the past 54 years. Their event will take place on Manatee County Public Beach and involve reverends and pastors from all six of Anna Maria Island’s churches.
“It brings all denominations together to praise the Lord on a very special day, especially by having all the denominations be a part of it,” Kinkopf said.
Never miss a local story.
Over the last six years, Kinkopf has noticed that what visitors enjoy most is the opportunity to share their Easter experience with the community. On average, there are usually more than 2,000 attendees, but Kinkopf pointed out that the number may be lower because of the later observance of the holiday.
“We have a lot of vacationers who like to be gone by April 1, so we’re going to lose a lot of people,” she explained. “When it’s in March, we usually have more but I think we’ll still have more than 2,000.”
Even with that many people attending the service, parking shouldn’t be an issue. There are plenty of parking spaces, and those who don’t feel like driving can take one of the island shuttles.
The service will feature music by Morgan Lawson, who performed at last year’s event. A sound system will which will allow everyone to hear the service.
“In years past, it’s been hard for everyone to hear but the sound system makes a big difference and you can hear every word,” Kinkopf said.
The nearby Beach Cafe, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, opens at 6 a.m. if you need an early morning pick-me-up.
There will also be a nondenominational ceremony at Bradenton’s Riverwalk. The Loving Hands Ministry will host its long-running Easter sunrise service, as well.
Joe Hamblen, executive director of Loving Hands, said the ministry has held a sunrise service at the Riverwalk for more than 20 years. Just as with Kiwanis’ service, there’s a reason to be seaside as the sun comes up.
“It’s at the Amphitheater, so the sun actually comes up right behind that,” Hamblen said. “It works out really well.”
But the gathering is being tweaked this year. For the first time in a long while, there will be a full band and an improved sound system. Hamblen also said speaker Gus Cabrera has been booked in an effort to attract local youth.
“Gus is a young man from a ‘heavy background’ in Miami. He got saved and now he goes all cross Florida preaching the word,” said Hamblen. “The past has been about older generations, but we’re trying to get young people to wake up early and come out, as well.”
According to Hamblen, this year’s sunrise service is more important than ever. He said one of the topics discussed will be the opioid crisis that has ravaged Manatee County, as well as the nation at large.
“This is us coming together as a community, especially as the opioid crisis has come along. He is the answer to the epidemic,” said Hamblen, who hopes the service will demonstrate that redemption is possible. “Putting Him first will show others that there is a true resurrection power.”
As is tradition, the DeSoto Historical Society’s Conquistadors will also be present. The Crewe and the Queen’s Court will attend the ceremony, as well as the men’s choirs from the Manatee County Ministerial Association.
Both sunrise services are free and open to the public. If you’re planning on coming out, organizers suggest bringing blankets, chairs and whatever else you may need to stay comfortable.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments