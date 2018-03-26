As Easter approaches, ask Jesus into your heart

My favorite two holidays, as it probably is for many other Christians, are Christmas and Easter. Christmas was the promise delivered and Easter is the promise made manifest.
I often hear and see signs during the holidays that say, “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” I would like to share with you, beloved one, that you are his reason for that season.
“Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” –Hebrews 12:2
I would like to bring your attention to a portion of this rich verse: “who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross.” The joy that he saw beyond the horrific death, that he endured, was a mission, and that mission, was you. A mission driven by the goodness of God and fueled by an unconditional, immeasurable, ever pursuing miraculous perfect love.
His death on the cross proves his love for you and provides you heaven when you breathe your last, and heaven on earth while you live.
“For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.” – Luke 19:10
Notice the choice of words here: “that which was lost.” First, we must look at who lost it, where it was lost, and what was lost. Adam and Eve were the culprits when they allowed sin to enter the Garden. The Garden of Eden was the where. What was lost was significant – it was a significant and tragic loss to Adam and Eve, to all of mankind and a loss that grieved the Heavenly Father as perfect communion with Him was broken.
The first thing that was lost was intimacy. Following the fall, Adam and Eve no longer had that precious privilege of walking with God in the cool of the day; sweet Holy Communion was lost.
Second, their identity was lost, they no longer knew who they were, that is why the Bible recorded that they were afraid, hid and covered themselves with leaves. This was traumatizing for them and deeply heartbreaking for God, who as any father mourns when a child goes astray no longer knowing who they are.
Third, their influence was lost, they no longer had dominion over the earth, and now had to toil the ground. I want to encourage you to read the first three chapters of Genesis to discover this truth in a deeper way.
As Jesus made his way up the hill of Golgotha, riddled in indescribable pain and agony, there was a source of strength that transcended the physical. It was a power, the power of love that conquers all. It pulsed throughout his body with every beat of his heart, a heart that was beating for you and me.
It was you, your face and the individual faces of all mankind. It was his love for you and the knowing “that which was lost” would finally and completely be restored.
That is why he cried out; “It is finished!” That joy, fueled by unconditional love was set before him, empowered him to endure the cross. He died, he rose, so you would be restored. Restored to be with him, and furthermore to become like him.
You see, Jesus not only died for you, he also died as you, so you could live like him. Jesus became what he hated the most, to save, (restore and make whole) what he loved the most.
“For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” – 2 Corinthians 5:21
This year, Easter is April 1. If you are without a church home, I want to invite you to join our church family to celebrate his amazing love for you and me. We meet at 11 a.m. at 3700 26th St. W. in Bradenton; visit kingdomlifechristianchurch.org to learn more.
Beyond anything else I could ever share with you; I offer you Jesus. Regardless of who you are, or what you’ve done, God does love you. He sent his son who paid the ultimate price for you. He died for your sins, but death could not hold him. Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can have a new and eternal life.
Ask him into your heart. Ask him to heal you, to teach you his ways and to use you to help others.
Welcome to the Kingdom.
Don Sturiano is the pastor of Kingdom Life Christian Church in Bradenton.
