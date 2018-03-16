A reminder not to worship false idol

“Dad, there are idols here!”
A friend of mine just moved into a new home near us, and my family was pretty excited. More friends for me, and more for my kids. Win-win.
But his kids didn’t start out too excited about the move. Some remaining idol looking statues in the backyard caused some concern. Sharp and well versed on Old Testament passages warning of idolatry, they quickly broke the bad news to their father: “Dad, we can’t live here because idol worshipers lived here!”
Oh, if we were all as concerned with idols as those little children. At the conclusion of the John’s First Letter, he writes, “Dear children keep yourself from idols.” But he doesn’t even once mention the world “idol” throughout the letter. So why this out of place warning? Because idols aren’t simply statues but God substitutes. And they are everywhere.
Never miss a local story.
They can be anything, bad or good, that we look to outside of God for our ultimate meaning, hope, satisfaction, life, and salvation. Many activities are good, but when such move from good to ultimate, it is not good for anyone. For instance, I love watching my kids play baseball. It’s one of my favorite hobbies. However, if/when I can’t control my emotions, or gripe at the umpire, or let baseball consume my thoughts all day, then baseball has blossomed into an object I practically worship and serve. If something regularly keeps me up at night, if I’m willing to sacrifice church or other family responsibilities for it, then guess what? It’s probably an idol. And at some level, with activities, possessions, and even people I love-or don’t love-there will always be a constant battle for my loyalty and affection: God or an idol.
Tim Keller, in his book “Counterfeit Gods,” describes how idols work. Surface idols are noticeable. You can actually see them by examining how you spend your time, money, and emotions. You can also see them in others, too. My kids can point out mine and vice versa.
But Keller argues we need to go deeper to the idols we can’t see. What deeper role does baseball, sex, family, money, politics, racism actually play? What is really driving you to this idol? Is baseball fulfilling your sense of control, comfort, influence, approval? Or think about your job, sex, family, finances. Money can serve as an idol by becoming your main sense of security (never spend), or pleasure (spend too much), or approval (spending to show you belong), source of influence (to advance your agenda). We may love money, or anything for that matter too much, but it may appear far different from one person to the next.
During this Lenten season, I’m trying to lead our church in intentionally giving God the deeper idols of our hearts. While this process can be hard, the end is certainly worth it. If we see the One Who does not remove approval, Who is in control, Who has a better agenda, and Who offers a greater pleasure, we’ll find in the Creator what we were unable to find in the created.
As C.S. Lewis reminds us in “The Weight of Glory”: “We are half-hearted creatures, fooling about with drink and sex and ambition when infinite joy is offered us, like an ignorant child who wants to go on making mud pies in a slum because he cannot imagine what is meant by the offer of a holiday at the sea. We are far too easily pleased.”
May we, especially those who live by the sea, not be fooled.
Pastor Geoff Henderson, at geoff@harborcommunitychurch.org or follow him on Twitter at @theapostleGH. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald written by local clergy members.
Comments