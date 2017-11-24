In the midst of the opioid epidemic, ‘High on Jesus’ blends the Bible and 12-step program

More Videos 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton Pause 1:28 A look back at Black Friday 2017 5:01 Manson mythology and pop culture 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 1:53 Out early, Black Friday shoppers come for deals and fun 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 2:57 15-year former drug addict talks about change and 'High on Jesus' ministry 1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

15-year former drug addict talks about change and 'High on Jesus' ministry Justin Halas, 34, has been clean for about four years. In that time, he's started his High on Jesus ministry, which is said to be a blend of the 12-step program and the Bible. Justin Halas, 34, has been clean for about four years. In that time, he's started his High on Jesus ministry, which is said to be a blend of the 12-step program and the Bible. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

