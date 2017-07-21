Religion Almanac: July 22

Religion Almanac, a roundup of local religious events open to the public, is published weekly in Faith & Values. Deadline for news releases is noon Monday for the Saturday edition. Email announcements to calendar@ bradenton.com.
July speakers
▪ The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee holds services at 11:30 a.m. Sundays at the Unity-in-the-Woods campus at 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. Gerry Greig, RScP, July 23. Rev. David Owen Ritz, July 30. Gary Pipkin, RsP, will speak at 1:25 p.m. July 30 on “Confidence and Trust.” Potluck (this month’s theme is brunch) and fellowship are offered after services. spirit@cslmanatee.org.
Redeemer Lutheran happenings
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, will hold the following events:
▪ Women’s and men’s coffee/ breakfast meets the second Saturday of the month from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
▪ Vacation Bible School: “Passport to Peru,” 5:30-8 p.m. July 24-28. All ages welcome.
For information call 941-792-5990.
Vacation Bible School
Palm View First Baptist will host its annual Family Vacation Bible School kick-off, 4-6 p.m. July 23. Join us for outdoor games, food, and fun on the church grounds. The theme is Galactic Starveyors — an out of this world experience. VBS runs from 6 to 9 p.m. July 24-28 for ages 3 through sixth grade. Kids will enjoy music, lessons, crafts, games, prizes, snacks and more. There is a nursery available for those that stay for adult VBS. Adult classes begin at 7 p.m. each night. Palm View First Baptist is at 415 49th St. E., Palmetto. Print out registration forms at www.PalmviewFirstBaptist.org and email or fax them to the church to reserve your spot. 941-722-5077.
Holocaust classes
The Al Katz Center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, will hold a course in July on “Jewish Revolts in the Holocaust,” 2 p.m. July 26. Cost is $7 per class for adults and $3 for students. Healthy kosher refreshments with vegan options and discussion materials are included. RSVP to Beverly Newman at 941-313-9239; www.alkatzcenter.org.
Popcorn & Movie Night
The First Baptist Church of Parrish is sponsoring a Family “Popcorn & Movie” Night at 7 p.m. July 28 in the Bud Gillette Memorial Chapel at the corner of 121st Avenue and 71st Street in Parrish, down the street from the Parrish YMCA. The admission is free and open to the public. The movie showing is “Fireproof,” starring Kirk Cameron. Rated PG. Refreshment furnished by FBC Women On Mission. 941-776-1533, daseawriight@aol.com.
Hymn sing
Manatee United Methodist Church, 315 15th St. E., Bradenton, will host a hymn sing at 6 p.m. July 30. This will be a recurring fifth Sunday event featuring favorite hymns and special music. An enjoyable, uplifting evening of song and praise led by Manatee UMC and Oneco UMC. Everyone is invited. Refreshments served following the hymn sing. Information: 941-746-0101.
Speaker series
“Discovering God’s Next” is a Summer Speaker Series featuring pastor and author, Rev. Dr. Mike Slaughter. Mike Slaughter recently retired from the position of lead pastor and chief dreamer of Ginghamsburg Church where he has served for 36 years. The Church Report listed Mike as one of the 50 most influential Christians in America. Dr. Slaughter will preach at Roser Community Church at 10 a.m. July 30. There will be three evening sessions in the Roser Community Church Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m. July 31 (“The Passionate Church”), Aug. 1 (“Discovering God’s Next”) and Aug. 2 (“Activate Health and Healing”). The evening sessions will be followed by a meal served at 7 p.m. The cost is $75 for all three sessions or $30 per night and includes the evening meal, daily sessions and Slaughter’s book, “The Renegade Gospel.” Register by July 28 at www.roserchurch.com/next or call the office at 941-778-0414. Scholarships are available upon request. Roser Community Church is at 512 Pine Avenue, Anna Maria, near the City Pier.
Back to School Bash
The Church Inc., Back to School Bash is 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at 1105 53rd Ave E Suite 203. 941-323-9285.
Temple Beth El Open House
With Hebrew school starting in August and the Jewish High Holidays around the corner, the members of Temple Beth El are having an open house from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 5. See the new synagogue, meet Rabbi Michael Sternfield, and Hebrew school teacher “Miss Susie.” Shabbat Services start that day at 10 a.m. for those that would like to attend. The synagogue is now at 5150 Peridia Blvd East in Bradenton. On State Road 70, between U.S. 301 and Lockwood Ridge Road in the Peridia Country Club community. For more information on Temple Beth El Bradenton/Lakewood Ranch go to www.templebethelbradenton.com or call 941-755-4900. All High Holiday services will also be offered.
ONGOING EVENTS
Addiction Recovery sessions
A faith-based Addiction & Recovery Outreach Program for men and women who struggle with addictions will be held 7-9 p.m. Fridays in the back of Bible Baptist Church, Room 201, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton, as our RU (Reformers Unanimous) Chapter K0455 meets. RU offers Biblical solutions that can help break the chains of addiction and bondage through the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no cost to those who attend, and we are here to assist and encourage those who want change in their lives.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Longboat Island Chapel, issues of aging, memory loss support group, 941-383-6491, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Wednesday.
Aglow International/Bradenton Aglow
At First Assembly of God, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Al Katz Center
Cortez Commons shopping center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Jewish learning classes, workshops, and events year-round, including public concerts on Sunday afternoons, Jewish history courses, holiday celebrations, films, and Holocaust educational services, advocacy services free for elders and Holocaust survivors. Jewish Bible study group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $7 suggested donation. 941-313-9239.
Alive Church
At 6051 26th St. W., 941-254-3250 or go to mychurchisalive.org, 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Altar
Interdenominational Christian fellowship, Peridia Office Park, 3911 Golf Park Loop, No. 104, Bradenton, 941-730-2136 or 941-565-1989, 11 a.m. Saturday Shabbat service with Hebrew and English liturgy and Torah service followed by Kiddush and Oneg, 7 p.m. Sunday meetings at a home for worship, prayer and fellowship.
Bible Baptist Church
Offers a faith-based and Christ-centered addiction program 7-9 p.m. Fridays. All are welcome. The church is at 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. 941-746-6221.
Braden River Presbyterian Church
Meet at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, bradenriverpc.com or 941-739-0202.
Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene
1616 59th St. W. announces sign language interpretation for the deaf at its services each Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Bread of Life Mission Inc.
Needs houses, mobile homes, land, buildings, cars, vans, trucks and/or monetary gifts to help get people off the streets, 941-575-4440.
Centro Evangelistico Reflexiones Congregation
Spanish language services, Pastor Daniel Rosales, Northminster Presbyterian Church USA, 3131 61st St., Sarasota, 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch
Services, studies: 5712 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, led by Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, 941-752-3030. Talmud clases 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Torah studies, 9 a.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday CKids Shabbat Club. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by buffet Kiddush.
Christ Episcopal Church
Thrift shop, 401 42nd St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4906, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Church of Light Healing Center
2408 43rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-795-5683, 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Church of the Trinity Metropolitan Community Church
7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-355-0847, 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Congregation Ner Tamid
Jewish Living and Learning Sunday School for children ages 4-14, Lakeside Clubhouse, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-1231, 9 a.m. Sundays by appointment.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thrift Store, 5324 26th St. W., Bradenton in Saddle Creek Plaza, pickup service for large donations, 941-739-1018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
Cortez Church of Christ
Currently studying the books of Hebrews and James, and maintaining zeal for God. Meets at 12111 45th Ave. W., Cortez, 941-216-6286. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m., worship service at 11a.m. and 5 p.m. Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Ellenton United Methodist Church
3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-729-6802, 9:45 a.m. Sunday service, 11 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Thrift Shoppe open.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Prayer & Share, 5115 Cortez Road, 941-792-3497, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
Faith Bible Church
1511 Morgan Johnson Road, East Manatee, 941-722-0940, Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, evening class is at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Faith United Church of Christ
Worship and Sunday School, 4850 State Road 64 E., 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Balance classes, 1030 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-7044, 10 a.m. Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, offers Contemporary Worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. with organ and choir. Discipleship and Classic/Family Sunday School classes begin at 10 a.m. Child care is available for children ages 5 and under. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
First United Methodist Church
Services, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, fumcb.com or call 941-747-4406, 10:30 a.m. traditional Sunday service, 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school.
Full Gospel Tabernacle
Community sing, 2903 11th St. Court E., 941-746-3634 or 941-748-8102, last Saturday of each month.
Grief support groups
Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1115 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, is offering a GriefShare Grief Recovery and Support Group 3:31-4:55 p.m. Thursdays. In the coming weeks topics such as “The Journey of Grief,” “Stuck in Grief,” “Why” and much more will be covered. The public is invited. For more information or to register call 941-722-3513.
Gulf Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Tots to teens (ages 4-18) tennis, at Tennis Center at Palm-Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, 941-539-6083.
Heaven Cent Thrift Shop
Open, 5858 44th Ave. E., East Manatee, 941-745-1663, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Narcotics Anonymous group meetings 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday. 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-755-3256.
Lakewood Ranch Ladies
Devotional hour, Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-727-3789, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-9365, Sunday worship services at 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m. Nursery open 8 a.m.-noon, Bible Study at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Sunday school resumes Aug. 20.
Manatee County Meditation Group
Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-915-1454, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Manatee United Methodist Church
315 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-746-0101. Worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays.
My Father’s House Church
Bible study, 7215 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, thrift store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 941-776-9016, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Youth Bible study for all ages, 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
3131 61st St., (corner with Lockwood Ridge Road), Sarasota, with Pastor Wally Johnson, 941-355-4729, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship.
Orthodox Catholic
The Synod of Governing Bishops for the Holy Orthodox Catholic Church opens new church temporarily at 2700 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 11B, Sarasota, the Rev. Archbishop Jacob J.K. Longacre is first pastor. All seven sacraments available in Orthodox form by making an appointmentat 941-954-0330.
Palma Sola Presbyterian
Service, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141, summer combined worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary July 2-Sept. 10.
Palmetto First Baptist Church
Services, 1020 Fourth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-7795, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Parrish United Methodist Church
Sunday worship, 12140 69th St. E., Parrish, 941-776-1539, 8:15 a.m. traditional, 9:45 a.m. contemporary and 11:11 a.m. blended services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Peace Presbyterian Church
Presbyterian Church USA, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-7778, 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Revelation Ministries
Prayer Time at Revelation Ministries, 1919 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-726-3464, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Roser Church
Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Golfing for God, second and fourth Wednesdays, Jesus and Youth, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays; Roser-Robics, 9 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Joyful Noise Choir, 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays. JOY Brown Bag Lunch Series, 11 a.m. Wednesdays. 941-778-0414.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, Sarasota. We are a friendly, spirited performing group in the Sarasota/Manatee community, eager for new singers for our 17th season. Call Susan at 941-355-8011. Ability to read music is preferable. People of all voice parts and all faiths are welcome. Check us out at: sarasotajewishchorale.org
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, 4 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Marianne Ridgell of Home Instead Senior Care, caregiver/family support group meeting, 941-739-3050, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. 941-751-5048. 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Nursery open 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Stillpoint House of Prayer
1608 14th St. W., 941-748-6835, Contemplative-prayer groups at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spanish Bible study, prayer and rosary group, 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Temple Beth El
4200 32nd St. W., reform congregation, religious classes three Sunday mornings a month and Hebrew school classes Wednesday afternoons by Susie Konicov, 941-755-4900, Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shabbat services with Torah study, 10 a.m. Saturday. .
Temple Beth Israel
Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Israel collects donations for the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., or dropped off at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, medication funds, socks, mosquito repellent, toilet articles and soap, shoes, jeans, baby diapers and formula, reading glasses and bicycles.
Temple Emanu-El
151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. Through August, Shabbat observances begin every Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a friendly kiddush reception of wine, cheese, fruit, sweets, and challah. Worship services, which follow at 6 p.m., are briefer and more informal than in the fall months, with familiar prayers and spirited music. The celebration continues after services end, as attendees join together to share Shabbat dinner in local restaurants. Social Action Committee, food drive, place nonperishable boxed and canned foods in a marked bin in the Temple lobby during business hours and before and after Shabbat worship services. All donations benefit kosher food pantry at Jewish Family and Children’s Services or All Faiths Food Bank, 941-966-9561.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, GIFT: Generations Growing in Faith Together 10 a.m. Sundays. Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Weekly Bible study, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-737-3704, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Vessels Unto Honour Ministries
Services, 3517 15th St. E., Bradenton, noon Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday life enrichment service.
Wildfire Ministries
Bible study classes, Hampton Inn, 5810 20th Court E., Ellenton, 7:30 p.m. Fridays.
