Who gets to stay in the picture? Everyone should

There is a portrait hanging on a wall in my home of me, as an infant, my mother, my grandmother, and my great-grandmother. Next to it is a portrait of my daughter, as an infant, me, my mother and my grandmother. One day, I hope that there might be a picture of my grandchild, my daughters, my mother and I.
When I look at the pictures, I can see where I got my nose from. I can also see how I ended up with such wavy hair. There are some glimpses into what I might look like 20 or so years from now. And it’s obvious that my girls got their smile, and their dimples, from me. Connecting generations solidifies our identity, gives us hope, and makes us stronger in knowing our place and purpose in the world.
Churches make a big mistake when they choose to go “all in” on one generation. Living where we live, I’ve heard this go both ways — “We have to get children and young families in the pews” or “We’re a retirement community. We’ve done the ‘kid’ thing. We’re over it. ” What a loss. Not only a loss from an experience perspective, but also a loss from a Biblical perspective.
When you read the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000, it becomes even more impressive when you understand that there were only 5,000 men cited. That number didn’t include the countless women and children who were there. Surely, some of those there that day were older — we’ll call them “seasoned.” There had to have been young adults there, at least 12 of them that we can count for sure. We know that there was at least one child, but I think that would be a gross underestimate.
The Apostle Paul figured out that there was so much to be gained by coming together across the generations. Paul worked with his peers, those older than him, and intentionally sought out the next generation to carry on ministry to the ends of the earth.
A few years back, our church included, as part of our statement of belief, that children are to be welcomed and embraced in worship. Not sent away. Not complained about. Not looked at as though they have most certainly committed a felony. We did this so that those seeking to join our church would know that children are part of the package. I often think that we probably need to add the same intentional statement about adults.
But, the next step was to pair the children up with adults outside of their immediate families who are at least one, if not two generations, away from them. Oftentimes, across all areas of life, we are afraid of or misunderstand what we don’t know. If we work to create relationships, we discover that though we may be generations apart we are connected through the story of Jesus Christ and that we have much to offer one another.
It has opened up a world of opportunities for all generations, as we are now finding our senior adults at recitals, plays, awards ceremonies, etc.. For our kids, it provides someone to look forward to seeing at church and gives them another adult that they can count on out in the world. One of the biggest changes that we’ve noticed is a whole lot less of the “us” and “them” language and a whole lot more of the “we together.” And because so much of it happens outside of the walls of a church building, we’re really just out being the church in the world together.
Be wary of a church that puts all of its energy into one generation — because one generation doesn’t make a complete, vibrant and vital, family portrait.
The Rev. Hope Italiano Lee, lead pastor of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church and The Well. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday's Herald written by local clergy members.
