A day for teen moms and scholars

At Longboat Island Chapel, the second Sunday in May has another name: Scholarship Sunday.
Over the past 25 years on Mother’s Day, eligible high school and college students from Manatee and Sarasota counties have received scholarships from the chapel to help defer the increasing expenses of higher education. Interest accrued from the Harry & Anne Ferries Scholarship Fund is used for the scholarships, but the members of the church supplement the cost as well.
This year, eight lucky students and their families were invited to meet at Longboat Island Chapel to receive their scholarship of $1,500 and meet the congregation. While most of the students have their eyes set on a degree in the medical field, one hopes to become a U.S. Senator and another wants to become an elementary school teacher. And like every other year, they’ll most likely receive a standing ovation from an adoring congregation.
It’s like an investment in tomorrow, said scholarship chair Nathalie Treonis. She recalled a time when, after Scholarship Sunday, a member of the congregation said seeing the program restored her faith in the country’s future.
“The congregation so loves to see the youth and where their money is going,” Treonis said.
Usually the scholarships are for four-year undergraduate students, but 21-year-old Ayshah Zaman is an exception. This will be her fifth year with the scholarship program as she continues her education to become an anesthesiologist at the University of South Florida.
Zaman’s career path is personal to her. In 2011, her mother broke both of her knees in a car accident. She couldn’t walk and was in a lot of pain.
“If you’re in pain, you can’t do the things you usually do,” Zaman said.
Traditional medicine like regular painkillers didn’t work for her mother. But seeking help through pain management, which combines medicine and physical therapy, Zaman’s mother recovered in six months.
In her first application essay to the scholarship program, Zaman said she wrote about how education was really important to her. Today, without it she said she wouldn’t have been able to make it through college. Next, she has her eyes set on medical school at either USF or LECOM.
“She’s just a great kid,” Treonis said.
It would be remiss to celebrate Mother’s Day without moms. So for the third year, the congregation is collecting items for teenage mothers who attend Riverview High School in Sarasota. For some, this may be their first Mother’s Day. At the chapel, a wooden crib sits near the altar to collect necessities like baby shampoo, diapers and toys.
Cyesis, a Greek word for “pregnancy,” is a program at the high school for teen moms to continue their high school education, receive a parenting education and connect with a social worker for the success of both mom and baby. Dads can participate in the program as well.
Judy Achre, charitable outreach committee sponsor at Longboat Island Chapel, said most of these teen parents are at or below poverty level.
“Something like hand lotion is something very special to them,” Achre said.
After items are collected from the congregation, they’re given to the Cyesis program for distribution.
“I’m so pleased we can do that for these young mothers who are striving to finish their education and trying to be good mothers,” Achre said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
If you go
What: Mother’s Day service and Scholarship Sunday
When: 10 a.m. May 14
Where: Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key
Information: 941-383-6491 or longboatislandchapel.org.
List of this year’s scholarship recipients
- Ayshah Zaman
- George Lardas
- Konstantina Lardas
- Joseph Cucci
- Anthony Cucci
- Arlette Hernandez
- Jessie Hernandez
- Charles Anyhofer
