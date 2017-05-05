Lakewood Ranch’s Peter Schrum receives vision at church for Heavenly Putter golf clubs

Peter Schrum went to Faith Life Church for a regular service when a vision struck.
“It’s just a thought that comes to your head, basically,” he said. “You know it’s not something you’d come up with.”
And that’s how Heavenly Putters was born four years ago.
Instead of having one flat stick in your bag, golfers have many.
The putters are either crystal or metal-based. The latter have interchangeable face plates that are either aluminum, brass or Kevlar with a grip that’s twice as heavy as a normal one to counterbalance the weight of the putter head.
The hosels and shafts are also adjustable, so the clubs fit each individual golfer.
That truly makes the Heavenly Putters unique in that players have multiple putters within one club in their bag.
They’re aptly named Guardian Angel I, Guardian Angel II, Guardian Angel III and Guardian Angel IV.
“Let your guardian angel putt for you,” Schrum said.
Schrum has custom-built golf clubs for roughly 30 years. A native of Hammond, Ind., Schrum and wife Eva moved to Lakewood Ranch in 2006 with their three children.
Arriving in Manatee County to create a business for custom golf clubs, Schrum struggled to find a foothold in the golf marketplace.
So Eva prodded him to go to church.
“We went to church and doors opened up for him,” Eva Schrum said.
The vision to make the Heavenly Putters came to Schrum.
Let your guardian angel putt for you.
Peter Schrum, creator of Heavenly Putters
“There’s a scripture called Hebrews 11:6, ‘For those that who seek me and come to know me, I will reward,’ ” Eva said. “I’m like, ‘God is rewarding you with a new club. Instead of working everybody elses, He wants you to have your own. So keep working on it.’”
Now retired, Peter Schrum is staying busy with the putters.
They’re pending approval from the United States Golf Association, but they’re ready for the masses to purchase.
The crystal-based Guardian Angel I fetches for $350, while the top-end metal one with a Kevlar faceplate goes for $750.
“Depending on the green speed, you change the face plate off to get a better roll,” Schrum said.
Kevlar is a rare material used in golf clubs.
Schrum discovered its use during a drive through Palmetto that landed him at a gas station. He saw a sign that said, “Water Jet.”
Interested in what that was, Schrum investigated.
It led him to discovering the owner of the company made materials for armored cars, while the owner’s younger brother did the water jet. So Schrum went to discuss the water jet with the younger brother, and the owner arrived with three pieces of 1-foot Kevlar.
“I thought what am I going to do with Kevlar,” Schrum said. “... The Holy Spirit told me to put it on the face of the putter. I did and it worked really well.”
The putters differentiate, also, in how the ball comes off the face. Golfers can feel the Kevlar-faced Texas wedge absorbing the ball through impact.
“You’ll have more control, and the ball doesn’t go as far,” Eva said.
The brass-faced putter absorbs the ball even more than the Kevlar one does.
Both styles are perfect for slick greens.
And with screws, notches and weights that are adjustable, the putter is equipped to fit the needs of each individual player at any time.
“It’s like getting 20 putters in one,” Peter said. “Because you can change it so much.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments