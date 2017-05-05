What are you afraid of?

Does that fear control our lives?
While there are legitimate and realistic fears, in this brief column let us consider instead those fears that, even if they are irrational, can keep us from leading spiritually and emotionally healthy lives. How we deal with these fears determines whether we find a way of consenting to them and gaining perspective on them.
I hope that you will take a minute and discern what it is that causes you fear. We must locate our fear and offer it up to God before we can put it in its place.
One common fear is economic. We fear that we will not have enough to lead a stable and happy life. A friend of mine says that all human beings always want more, and this generates a fear — of losing one’s job, of missing out on a promotion, and of having less. That produces discontentment with our situation. Unless we deal with this powerful fear and demonic resentment, it will make us miserable. We will resent those who seem to be “getting ahead” and having or being more.
Rather, we can acknowledge that this tormenting feeling that one can never achieve enough or earn enough as natural but unwanted. This could enable us to appreciate what it is that we do have. Rather than grasping for more in the future, we can offer who we are up to God in the present, and ask that God use us to fulfill divine purposes.
Another major fear is that of our impending death. Coming to terms with the fact that we will die is the first step towards consenting to death. Dealing with this fear rebounds backward and may enable us to risk living more whole heartedly, and appreciate our relationships with others.
Part of this fear may be the prospect of pain that could be connected with it. Lessening such pain when possible makes sense.
Another fear connected with death is that of the unknown — what will happen after death. Many Christians believe that God will, in his grace, provide an afterlife that is glorious. That God’s overwhelming forgiveness expressed in Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit is so much at odds with the notion of hell, and anyone’s deserving a glorious future is so negligible, that death has in fact lost its sting.
Then there are fears that others have that we can do something about — human misery and hunger, loneliness; a fear of rejection or ridicule — once we come to terms with these fears, we can help others alleviate them.
One of the most common phrases that comes out of Jesus’s mouth is: “Be not afraid” He says, “Let not your hearts be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in me.” (John 14:1) I think Jesus is saying that both the present and the future are in God’s hands. This cuts the immobilizing power of fear.
Shannon Jung is the Parish Associate at Peace Presbyterian Church, 12705 S.R. 64, Lakewood Ranch. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald, written by local clergy members.
Comments