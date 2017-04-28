Reason and Compassion in Action

Next week, May the 4th, is the National Day of Reason, a day to encourage people to be reasonable and to use reason when solving problem, especially in politics.
The official proclamation states, “Whereas, the application of reason, more than any other means, has proven to offer hope for human survival upon Earth, improving conditions within the universe, and cultivating intelligent, moral and ethical interactions among people and their environments, … and whereas, it is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to promote the development and application of reason.” A Day Of Reason encourages all people focus “upon the employment of reason, critical thought, the scientific method, and free inquiry to the resolution of human problems and for the welfare of human kind.”
May 4th is also May the Fourth Day, as in May the Fourth be With You. A pun on the traditional “Star Wars” blessing. A day to not only celebrate “Star Wars,” but to wish people good tidings. It is a way for us to think about other people compassionately.
Most of the Humanists I know celebrate both holidays. We love reason and we love compassion and many of us are unabashed geeks. It’s a good combination: Reason and compassion.
When humans put reason and compassion into action we accomplish amazing things. There is a reason most religions and philosophies encourage the reasoned application of compassion. Compassion is not just the basis of most human moralities, it’s also an incredibly useful problem solving tool. To be compassionate, you must use reason.
I get the impression that a lot of people think of reason and compassion as opposites. Reason is dry and uncaring. Compassion is emotional and irrational. But they are complimentary critical thinking skills. Reason without compassion is devoid of purpose and compassion without reason is rudderless. We need both.
There are a lot of things in this world that upset us, and our first instinct is usually to get mad. But mad only tells us what needs to change, not how best to change it. Using reason, we can view our situation and the situations of others compassionately. This helps us to view whatever the problem is more realistically. The more we base our decisions in reality, the better our problem solving is.
Compassion also helps us get into the frame of mind where we can think rationally about our problems.
Compassion does triple duty. It helps us think more realistically. It helps us think more rationally. And it helps us think more morally. Reason and compassion. Isn’t it time you put them into action?
Jennifer Hancock, a humanist educator and author of several books, is at jen-hancock.com and on Twitter @jenthehumanist. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald.
