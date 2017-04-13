Faith Matters column: You can’t always rely on percentages

On my college foreign study trip to the Middle East, we found “spiritual” conversations fairly natural. After all, we were in the Holy Land, as well as Egypt and Jordan.
One evening Frans — not his real name, but fairly close — and I got into a very short discussion about Christianity. I remember his response very clearly. Frans, an extremely smart and pleasant young agnostic, claimed, “If I were to believe in any religion, it would be Judaism.”
His reasoning stemmed largely from the Christian “problem” arising from the resurrection of Jesus. It was too hard for him to believe that someone actually rose from the dead. Judaism doesn’t have that “problem.”
I’ve often said that Easter Sunday is the Super Bowl party for the Christian. We believe we know who won the “game” 2,000 years ago despite the odds. Of course for the curious or skeptic, what is the probability this actually could have happened? It is probably just under the percentage (0.3 percent) that a team could blow an 18-point lead in the Super Bowl with only minutes to play. You can’t always rely on percentages.
While for many the resurrection may be the hardest tenet of the Christian faith, it’s actually the one that makes Christianity so involved in the here and now.
You’ve probably heard the expression, “He’s so heavenly minded, that he’s of no earthly good.” But consider the fact that a Christian actually believes in Jesus’ physical bodily resurrection. A professing Christian who doesn’t is like a New England Patriots fan who doesn’t believe they won the Super Bowl, simply because the percentages prove otherwise.
It is precisely because of the resurrection that I am so practically drawn to Christianity. You see Jesus rose as the “first fruits,” which is a farming term meaning the first of a crop. Jesus first, and when he returns, we’re next. In baseball terms, we’re “on deck.” But until that day he returns, we live out the implications of the physical resurrection of Jesus. All things, including businesses, government, justice and love, will be renewed on a renewed physical earth (Revelation 21). That is our ultimate hope.
So until that day, we get to participate in a very physical hope. Because of the physical resurrection, we now enter into the physical mess all around us.
Does John Lennon’s anthem of a non-heavenly imagination really inspire you to enter into the mess of life? What if there were no resurrection, and we are purely the result of random natural selection? Why not simply live self-centered or family-isolated lives, ignoring those in need all around us?
If you do care about Manatee County and beyond, and what it will look like long after you are gone, is it possible that you are borrowing more from the Resurrection story than you give credit for? Perhaps that is yet another “clue” that you can’t always rely on percentage points, and something did happen that first Easter.
Regardless, I’m thankful for those who bear witness to the resurrection by sacrificially loving their county, as well as those who may be “borrowing” from that story.
We have much to do here, but I have much hope for this county.
Contact Pastor Geoff Henderson at geoff@harborcommunitychurch.org or follow him on Twitter @theapostleGH. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald written by local clergy members.
