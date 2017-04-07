Religion Almanac: April 8

Religion Almanac, a roundup of local religious events open to the public, is published weekly in Faith & Values. Deadline for news releases is noon Monday for the Saturday edition. Email announcements to calendar@ bradenton.com.
April speakers
▪ The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee holds services at 11:30 a.m. Sundays at the Unity-in-the-Woods campus at 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. Rev. David Owen Ritz, April 9, 16 and 23. Potluck and fellowship are offered after services. spirit@cslmanatee.org.
Bradenton Ablaze
Bradenton Ablaze is a week-long event of revival tent meetings every night for eight days 7-9 p.m. April 10-17 at the Bayshore High School practice field, corner of 53rd Avenue and 34th Street W., Bradenton. Find more information at bradentonablaze.org.
Groundbreaking
On Palm Sunday, April 9, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the building of a new sanctuary at Peace Presbyterian Church, on State Road 64, between Grey Hawke subdivision and Il Viaggio subdivision. After services at 11 a.m., there will be a community wide picnic at noon, with a free lunch and games until 1:30 p.m., and then the groundbreaking at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. Kickball in the future sanctuary, picnic on the grounds. All are welcome. 941-753-7778
In concert
Tribute Quartet in concert 6 p.m. April 9 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Love offering received. 941-756-6942.
In concert
Faure Requiem will perform as part of the Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 9 at First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton.
Lenten services
▪ Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, will hold Lenten services 5:45-7 p.m. Tuesdays (meal, study and worship) and noon Wednesdays (traditional worship). 941-747-3081.
▪ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, will offer Lenten soup and sandwich 6 p.m. Wednesdays followed by a “Mindfullness” service at 7 p.m. 941-792-5990, rlcbradenton.org.
Holy Week/Easter services
▪ Hope Lutheran Church, 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, is offering Holy Week and Easter Services. Palm Sunday, April 8-9, Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 8 a.m. Traditional and 10:30 a.m. Joyful Praise. Maundy Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. (Communion). Good Friday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. (with Passion Play). Easter Sunday, April 16 at 8 a.m. Traditional, 9 a.m. Easter Breakfast/egg hunt and 10:30 a.m. Joyful Praise. 941-755-3256.
▪ Everyone is invited to join us for Holy Week and Easter Sunday Services at Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Palm Sunday Services are April 9 at 8:30 and 10 a.m. in the Roser Sanctuary. Maundy Thursday Service is April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Roser Sanctuary. Good Friday Service is April 14 at noon in the Roser Memorial Chapel. Easter Sunday Services is April 16 at 8:30 and 10 a.m. in the Roser Sanctuary. Everyone is encouraged to bring flowers to place on the Cross as a symbol of rebirth and resurrection. There will be an Easter egg hunt following the 10 a.m. service.
▪ Palm View First Baptist, 415 49th St. E., Palmetto, will host its annual Easter Drama and Concert Music Presentation, “The Lamb Has Overcome” at 7 p.m. April 9. Everyone is invited and welcome, refreshments following. There is no admission charge, a love offering will be taken. 941-722-5077.
▪ First United Methodist Church at 104 S. Pineapple Ave. in downtown Sarasota invites the community to worship at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 13. The service, themed “Friends Around the Table,” will include Holy Communion. Rev. Dr. Sam Wright will lead the service. Call the church office for additional information and directions, 941-955-0935.
▪ Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave W, Bradenton, will hold a Palm Sunday Service at 10 a.m. April 9. 941-792-3141.
▪ Under the musical direction of Craig Ramberger, the talented choir ensemble of Faith United Methodist Church, 7215 First Ave. W., Bradenton, will perform an Easter cantata featuring the ministry, passion and resurrection of Jesus through glorious sound, narration and scriptures, at 10:15 a.m. April 16 and 3 p.m. April 23. Free will offering. 941-794-8067.
▪ At 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16, the Kiwanis of Anna Maria Island will celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the Sunrise Service held at the Manatee County Public Beach. There is ample parking and the trolley will be up and running at 6 a.m. The Anna Maria Beach Café will also open at 6 a.m. It is usually chilly at that time of day so dress warm and bring chairs or a blanket to sit on. Father Matthew Grunfeld of Episcopal Church of the Annunciation will deliver the opening prayer. Rev. Dr. Bob O’Keef of Roser Church and Rev. Stephen King of Harvey Memorial Church will deliver scriptures. Rev. Rosemary Backer of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church will deliver the offertory. Rev. Edward Moss of Crosspointe Church will deliver the sermon. Rev. Michael Mullen of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church will deliver the benediction.
▪ Easter Sunrise Service will begin at 6:45 a.m. April 16th at Palma Sola Botanical Gardens, 9800 17th Ave NW, Bradenton. Sponsored by Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. 941-792-3141.
▪ Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, will hold a Maundy Thursday Service at 5 p.m. April 13 with a simple supper followed by worship service featuring “The Weeping Tree” a choir presentation, followed by Holy Communion. On April 16, and outdoor worship service in Chapel Friendship Garden is at 7:30 a.m. Special musical selections by Bonnie Wolfgram and Bah Hero. Easter message by Rev. Bill Friederich, followed by Holy Communion. Coffee and donuts served in Shook Hall immediately following. Traditional Easter Service and Flowering of the Cross at 10 a.m. in the Chapel. Choir and guest musicians will highlight special music selections. Easter message given by Rev. Bill Friederich. Children’s Easter Egg Hunt during the traditional service in the garden. Everyone is welcome to fellowship and refreshments in Shook Fellowship Hall.
▪ Manatee United Methodist Church, 315 15th St. E, Bradenton, will hold an Easter cantata at 10:30 a.m. April 9 and Easter Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. April 16, Breakfast following. Easter Resurrection Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. 941-746-0101.
Introduction to Judaism
Temple Beth El of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch presents “Introduction to Judaism” 7 p.m. Thursdays at Braden River Presbyterian Church, 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton. Join Rabbi Michael Sternfield as he presents a 14-week class for people of all faiths whether Jewish or not who are interested in conversion to Judaism, in a relationship with a Jewish person or are simply interested in learning more about Judaism. This class is open to all at no charge. 941-755-4900.
Simulcast
Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St W., Bradenton, will host the Priscilla Shirer Live simulcast on April 8. Cost is $15 per person and includes lunch. Registration after April 1 is $20. Doors open at 9 a.m., event begins at 10 a.m. Call the church office at 941-794-1685 to register.
Holocaust Arts Contest
The 2017 Holocaust Arts Contest rules for students in grades 6-12 in private, public, parochial, and home schools are: Entry deadline is April 3. Cash prizes will be awarded for four winning entries: $25 first prizes for grades 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Certificates will be given to all participants. Entries may include essays, research, poetry, artwork, photographs, narratives, and biographies all displayed on three-sided project boards. Entries will be displayed in the Al & Sophia Katz Jewish Art Gallery, with an awards ceremony on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Monday, April 24, at noon. Judging criteria are: themes related to the Holocaust, 1933-1945; research; creativity; neatness; organization; original artwork and/or writing. For further information and entry forms, contact Dr. Beverly Newman at 941-313-9239, www.alkatzcenter.org.
ONGOING EVENTS
Addiction Recovery sessions
A faith-based Addiction & Recovery Outreach Program for men and women who struggle with addictions will be held 7-9 p.m. Fridays in the back of Bible Baptist Church, Room 201, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton, as our RU (Reformers Unanimous) Chapter K0455 meets. RU offers Biblical solutions that can help break the chains of addiction and bondage through the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no cost to those who attend, and we are here to assist and encourage those who want change in their lives.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Longboat Island Chapel, issues of aging, memory loss support group, 941-383-6491, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Wednesday.
Aglow International/Bradenton Aglow
At First Assembly of God, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Al Katz Center
Cortez Commons shopping center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Jewish learning classes, workshops, and events year-round, including public concerts on Sunday afternoons, Jewish history courses, holiday celebrations, films, and Holocaust educational services, advocacy services free for elders and Holocaust survivors. Jewish Bible study group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $7 suggested donation. 941-313-9239.
Alive Church
At 6051 26th St. W., 941-254-3250 or go to mychurchisalive.org, 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Altar
Interdenominational Christian fellowship, Peridia Office Park, 3911 Golf Park Loop, No. 104, Bradenton, 941-730-2136 or 941-565-1989, 11 a.m. Saturday Shabbat service with Hebrew and English liturgy and Torah service followed by Kiddush and Oneg, 7 p.m. Sunday meetings at a home for worship, prayer and fellowship.
Bible Baptist Church
Offers a faith-based and Christ-centered addiction program 7-9 p.m. Fridays. All are welcome. The church is at 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. 941-746-6221.
Braden River Presbyterian Church
Meet at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, bradenriverpc.com or 941-739-0202.
Bread of Life Mission Inc.
Needs houses, mobile homes, land, buildings, cars, vans, trucks and/or monetary gifts to help get people off the streets, 941-575-4440.
Centro Evangelistico Reflexiones Congregation
Spanish language services, Pastor Daniel Rosales, Northminster Presbyterian Church USA, 3131 61st St., Sarasota, 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch
Services, studies: 5712 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, led by Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, 941-752-3030. Talmud clases 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Torah studies, 9 a.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday CKids Shabbat Club. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by buffet Kiddush.
Christ Community Church
The Rev. David Carter as pastor, 1803 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-6162, 10 a.m. Sunday morning fellowship, 10:45 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.
Christ Episcopal Church
Thrift shop, 401 42nd St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4906, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Church of Light Healing Center
2408 43rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-795-5683, 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Church of the Trinity Metropolitan Community Church
7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-355-0847, 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Congregation Ner Tamid
Jewish Living and Learning Sunday School for children ages 4-14, Lakeside Clubhouse, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-1231, 9 a.m. Sundays by appointment.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thrift Store, 5324 26th St. W., Bradenton in Saddle Creek Plaza, pickup service for large donations, 941-739-1018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
Cortez Church of Christ
Currently studying the books of Hebrews and Ecclesiastes, and maintaining zeal for God. Meets at 12111 45th Ave. W., Cortez, 941-216-6286. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m., worship service at 11a.m. and 5 p.m. Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Ellenton United Methodist Church
3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-729-6802, 9:45 a.m. Sunday service, 11 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Thrift Shoppe open.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Prayer & Share, 5115 Cortez Road, 941-792-3497, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
Faith Bible Church
1511 Morgan Johnson Road, East Manatee, 941-722-0940, Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, evening class is at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Faith United Church of Christ
Worship and Sunday School, 4850 State Road 64 E., 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Balance classes, 1030 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-7044, 10 a.m. Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, offers Contemporary Worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. with organ and choir. Discipleship and Classic/Family Sunday School classes begin at 10 a.m. Child care is available for children ages 5 and under. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
First United Methodist Church
Services, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, fumcb.com or call 941-747-4406, 10:30 a.m. traditional Sunday service, 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school.
Full Gospel Tabernacle
Community sing, 2903 11th St. Court E., 941-746-3634 or 941-748-8102, last Saturday of each month.
Grief support groups
Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1115 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, is offering a GriefShare Grief Recovery and Support Group 3:31-4:55 p.m. Thursdays. In the coming weeks topics such as “The Journey of Grief,” “Stuck in Grief,” “Why” and much more will be covered. The public is invited. For more information or to register call 941-722-3513. The group is also offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays Jan. 15-April 9 at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Resverations: 941-792-3141.
Gulf Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Tots to teens (ages 4-18) tennis, at Tennis Center at Palm-Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, 941-539-6083.
Heaven Cent Thrift Shop
Open, 5858 44th Ave. E., East Manatee, 941-745-1663, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Narcotics Anonymous group meetings 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday. 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-755-3256.
Lakewood Ranch Ladies
Devotional hour, Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-727-3789, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-9365, Sunday worship services at 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m. Nursery open 8 a.m.-noon, Bible Study at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Classes are from nursery through high school and involve fellowship, music, Bible stories, activities, etc. Open to all. Begin at 9:15 a.m. in the sanctuary with the pastor’s youth message and then move to the classrooms until 10:30.
Manatee County Meditation Group
Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-915-1454, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
My Father’s House Church
Bible study, 7215 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, thrift store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 941-776-9016, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Youth Bible study for all ages, 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
3131 61st St., Sarasota, in Fellowship Hall with Pastor Chris Carlson, 941-355-4729, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship with a coffee hour following, Bible studies 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Orthodox Catholic
The Synod of Governing Bishops for the Holy Orthodox Catholic Church opens new church temporarily at 2700 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 11B, Sarasota, the Rev. Archbishop Jacob J.K. Longacre is first pastor. All seven sacraments available in Orthodox form by making an appointmentat 941-954-0330.
Palma Sola Presbyterian
Service, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141, 9 a.m. Dawning, 11 a.m. Traditional Sundays.
Palmetto First Baptist Church
Services, 1020 Fourth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-7795, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Parrish United Methodist Church
Sunday worship, 12140 69th St. E., Parrish, 941-776-1539, 8:15 a.m. traditional, 9:45 a.m. contemporary and 11:11 a.m. blended services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Peace Presbyterian Church
Presbyterian Church USA, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-7778, 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Revelation Ministries
Prayer Time at Revelation Ministries, 1919 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-726-3464, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
River East
At Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, Church of the Nazarene affiliate, nursery care and children’s church, 941-794-1685 and rivereast.org, 5:30 p.m. Saturday services.
Roser Church
Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Golfing for God, second and fourth Wednesdays, Jesus and Youth, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays; Roser-Robics, 9 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Boomer Bootcamp, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Joyful Noise Choir, 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays. JOY Brown Bag Lunch Series, 11 a.m. Wednesdays. 941-778-0414.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, Sarasota. We are a friendly, spirited performing group in the Sarasota/Manatee community, eager for new singers for our 17th season. Call Susan at 941-355-8011. Ability to read music is preferable. People of all voice parts and all faiths are welcome. Check us out at: sarasotajewishchorale.org
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, 4 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Marianne Ridgell of Home Instead Senior Care, caregiver/family support group meeting, 941-739-3050, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. 941-751-5048. 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Nursery open 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Stillpoint House of Prayer
1608 14th St. W., 941-748-6835, Contemplative-prayer groups at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spanish Bible study, prayer and rosary group, 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Temple Beth El
4200 32nd St. W., reform congregation, religious classes three Sunday mornings a month and Hebrew school classes Wednesday afternoons by Susie Konicov, 941-755-4900, Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shabbat services with Torah study, 10 a.m. Saturday. .
Temple Beth Israel
Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Israel collects donations for the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., or dropped off at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, medication funds, socks, mosquito repellent, toilet articles and soap, shoes, jeans, baby diapers and formula, reading glasses and bicycles.
Temple Emanu-El
151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, Social Action Committee, food drive, place nonperishable boxed and canned foods in a marked bin in the Temple lobby during business hours and before and after Shabbat worship services. All donations benefit kosher food pantry at Jewish Family and Children’s Services or All Faiths Food Bank, 941-966-9561.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, GIFT: Generations Growing in Faith Together 10 a.m. Sundays. Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Weekly Bible study, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-737-3704, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Vessels Unto Honour Ministries
Services, 3517 15th St. E., Bradenton, noon Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday life enrichment service.
Wildfire Ministries
Bible study classes, Hampton Inn, 5810 20th Court E., Ellenton, 7:30 p.m. Fridays.
Comments