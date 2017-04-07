Resurrected to restore

My favorite two holidays, as it probably is for many other Christians, is Christmas and Easter. Christmas was the promise, Easter is the victorious manifestation of that very promise.
We often hear and see during the holidays that “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” I would like to share beloved, that you, are Jesus’ reason.
“Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Hebrews 12:2
I would like to bring your attention to a particular portion of this rich verse; “who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross”. The joy that He saw beyond the horrific death He endured, was you. Jesus was on a mission, and that mission is you.
His death on the cross provides both Heaven when you die, and Heaven on earth as you live.
“For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.” Luke 19:10 (New King James Version)
Notice the choice of words here; “that” which was lost.” First we must look at who lost it, where it was lost, and what was lost. Adam was the culprit when he allowed sin to enter into the Garden. The Garden of Eden was the where; the Garden represented Heaven on Earth.
What was lost was significant; it was a significant and tragic loss to God, to Adam and Eve and to all of mankind.
The first thing that was lost was intimacy. Following the fall, Adam and Eve no longer had that precious privilege of walking with God in the cool of the day; sweet Holy Communion was lost.
Secondly, their identity was lost, they no longer knew who they were, that is why the Bible recorded that they were afraid, hid and covered themselves with leaves. This was traumatizing for them and deeply heartbreaking for God, who as any father mourns when a child goes astray no longer knowing who they are.
Thirdly, their influence was lost, they no longer had dominion over the animals or the earth, and now had to toil the ground. (I want to encourage you to read the first three chapters of Genesis to discover this truth in a deeper way)
As Jesus made His way up the hill of Golgotha, riddled in indescribable pain and agony, there was a source of strength that transcended the physical. It was a power, the power of love that conquers all. It pulsed throughout His body with every beat of His heart, a heart that was beating for you. It was you, your face and the individual faces of all mankind. His love for you and knowing “that which was lost,” would finally be restored. That is why He cried out; “It is finished!” That joy, fueled by unconditional love was set before Him, empowered Him to endure the cross. He died, He rose, so you would be restored.
April 16th is Easter, Resurrection Sunday. If you are without a church home, I want to invite you to join me and our church family to celebrate. We meet at 11 a.m. at 3700 26th St. W. in Bradenton. Visit www.kingdomlifechristianchurch.org to learn more.
Beyond anything else I could ever share with you; I offer you Jesus. Regardless of who you are, or what you’ve done, God does love you. He sent His Son who paid the ultimate price for you. He died for your sins, but death could not hold Him. Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can have a new and eternal life. Ask Him into your heart. Ask Him to heal you, to teach you His ways and to use you to help others. Welcome to the Kingdom.
Don Sturiano, is pastor of Kingdom Life Christian Church, which meets at 11 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 3700 20 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Information: 941-776-0026. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald, written by local clergy members.
Comments