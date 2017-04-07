Resurrected to restore

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight details 'Operation Spring Smack Down' results, yielding 28 arrests

Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips

UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

Firefighters capture rhino iguana in Miami-Dade

Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'

1:27