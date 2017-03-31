What do you call me?

He calls me “Dr. Lee.” Every email, phone call and conversation that we’ve had over the last four years starts with “Hello, Dr. Lee.” Even though I’ve held a doctorate for almost a decade, no one calls me “Dr.” and I am loathe to introduce myself that way unless it is absolutely necessary. So, after the first few exchanges I asked him to just call me “Hope” or “Mrs. Lee.” It didn’t work.
He went on to explain that I had worked very hard to earn that degree and title and that it was important to acknowledge that effort. What I’ve discovered is that he reflects the opinion of almost every educator I come in contact with on a regular basis. I can’t say that I’ve had much luck with anyone in the educational system calling me anything other than “Dr. Lee,” except for the one time my daughter’s principal called me “Dr. Hope.” I think it was an accident.
All of us hold a variety of different titles. In addition to being Dr., I’m also Mom, Pastor, Reverend and Mrs. And what this exchange over the last few years has taught me is that the title we attach to someone is significant. It’s not semantics and it greatly impacts how we view our relationship to the person to whom we are speaking. For example, my kids call me “Mom.” The title of “Mom” comes with the expectation that I’m a parent, someone that they are supposed to be able to count on in all situations, the one who is going to love them no matter what.
What Christians call Jesus matters. Of course, Jesus is our Savior. He paid the debt for the sins that separate us from God. We like that part of Jesus. We like that He reconciled us back to the very heart of God. We love knowing that we don’t have to be people riddled with guilt and shame. We embrace the freedom of life that we have in Christ.
Where we struggle is with the title “Lord.” We use it all the time. “Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior.” “He is Lord of lords, King of kings.” But, what does it mean to call Jesus “Lord”? It means that He’s in charge. And, let’s be honest, most of us don’t really want anyone in charge of us. It means that we’re called to follow Jesus’ commands — things like “feed my sheep,” “deny yourself,” “follow me.” All of the sudden, all the freedom that comes with having a Savior, seems to lose its shine under the weight of the word “Lord.”
Except that just as we receive Jesus as our Savior by choice, we receive Him as Lord by choice as well. He becomes Lord, not by force, but because we are so overwhelmed with the love that He has shown in saving us that we want to follow Him and obey His commands. It’s not easy, but nothing of extraordinary value ever is. The title of “Savior” is given to Jesus by those who have received the Good News. The title “Lord” is given to Jesus by those whose lives have been radically transformed by that very same Good News. That’s a process called discipleship and it leads us to a place of Christian maturity.
The truth is that I became Dr. Lee at a very young age. I was the youngest member of my graduating class — by a whole lot. So, when I hear “Dr. Lee,” I hear a reference to someone who is much older than I perceive myself to be. Perhaps, instead of chronologically older, I need to see it as a recognition of maturity. No wonder that lesson came from a middle school assistant principal. Those folks stand on the front lines of helping their students develop that maturity. Thanks, Mr. Baietto. Sincerely, Dr. Lee.
The Rev. Hope Lee, lead pastor of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church and The Well, can be reached at 941-794-6229, hope@kpcbradenton.org or biggreenchurch.org. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald written by local clergy members.
