Religion Almanac: March 11

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility Pause

3:04 Concerns over Planned Parenthood funding voiced at fundraiser

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most in wildfires

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

0:29 Hunters find 8-legged pig

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

1:51 Naming period opens for new Parrish-area high school

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months