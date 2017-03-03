Religion Almanac: March 4

Religion Almanac, a roundup of local religious events open to the public, is published weekly in Faith & Values. Deadline for news releases is noon Monday for the Saturday edition. Email announcements to calendar@ bradenton.com.
Ritual of Tears
The loss of a child is something that most of us have never suffered, but for those who have, it is a loss that cannot be overcome. Our annual Ritual of Tears was originated by others who have lost a child in whatever way, to celebrate those lives lost. You are welcome to bring pictures of your child to be be honored in the church. This non-denominational service will be held at 9 a.m. March 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton. The guest speaker this year is Callie Weber, Hospice Grief Specialist. Vocalists and lovely uplifting music will part of the ceremony. Following a memorial service offered over the years by various church pastors and Hospice grief counselors in the church. Afterwards, parents are offered the opportunity to hang a crystal “tear” on the canopy under the OAK tree in the Memorial Garden. After the hanging of the tears, Jackie and Bob Greenough of the Sarasota Dove Release, will sponsor a dove release nearby. A small luncheon reception. 941-720-1150.
March speakers
▪ The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee holds services at 11:30 a.m. Sundays at the Unity-in-the-Woods campus at 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. Rev. David Owen Ritz, March 5, 12 and 26. Rev. Maria Shamaya Clemente, March 19. Potluck and fellowship are offered after services. spirit@cslmanatee.org.
Revival Day
Revival Day with Jason Stidham, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 5 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Love offering received. 941-756-6942.
New pastor
Pastor Steve Gibson and his wife, Tracy, have excepted the call as head pastor at First Church of the Nazarene in Bradenton. His first Sunday is March 5 and he will be preaching in the 10:45 service. Steve and Tracy were longtime residents of Bradenton and at one time was the Children’s Pastors and then at a later date was the Adult and Families Pastor. Twelve years ago his calling took him to Flint Michigan as Administrative Pastor for Flint Central Church of the Nazarene. 941-794-1685 or email at info@fcnbonline.org.
Special event
Martha Reed Garvin, host of the syndicated TV and radio program “Musical Memories” heard internationally on the Sky Angel and other networks, will present an evening of music and spoken word 6:30 p.m. March 8 at the First Church of Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W., Bradenton.
Community Destiny Call Women’s Conference
Palmetto native Min. Deborah Leaner launches her second annual Community Destiny Call Women’s Conference March 4 at the Woman’s Club of Palmetto, 910 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. This conference will call Florida women to deeper consecration to Christ through solid, Biblical teaching and heart-reaching fellowship. Leaner hosts the CTV lifestyle show “Ms. Deborah’s Tearoom” and serves as an adjunct professor at Prince George’s Community College. To register for the conference, go to dlmcares.org. Admission is $45-$40, plus service charge.
Workshop
All members of Living Lord Lutheran Church should attend the workshop “Understand the dynamics for calling a new pastor” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 4. It will be headed by Rev. Thomas Weitzel. Living Lord Luthern Church is 11107 Palmbrush Trail, 752-6395. Be sure to register for lunch count.
Rise Against Hunger
Rise Against Hunger meal packing event, 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 4. Palma Sola Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 6510 Third Ave West, Bradenton. We will assemble 10,152 meals at tables of 10 people. Call 941-792-3141 for information and registration.
Picnic
Living Lord Lutheran Church’s annual picnic will be held 12:30-3 p.m. March 5 at Summerfield Park, on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard just south on SR 70. Living Lord Luthern Church is 11107 Palmbrush Trail, 752-6395. Be sure to register for the fun, food and fellowship.
In concert
The Sarasota-Manatee Bach Festival will present a concert of three multiple-harpsichord concertos by J. S. Bach at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at Christ Church, 4030 Manatee Ave., Bradenton. The concert will feature harpsichordists Virginia Bray, Mark Kroll, Julane Rodgers, and Ann Stephenson-Moe, accompanied by Baroque violinist Carol Lieberman and members of the Sarasota Orchestra. The concert is free, and open to the public.
In concert
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is hosting the Canamger jazz concert at 7 p.m. March 7. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the concert or call the church, 941-778-1813, to reserve tickets. The church is at 6608 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. Office hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Church anniversary
Join Connecting in the Spirit Outreach Ministries Inc. during their fifth anniversary March 9-12. “Are You in the Right Place,?” is 7 p.m. March 9-10, 4 p.m. March 11 and noon and 4 p.m. March 12. The church is at 4301 32nd St. W., Suite B-5, Bradenton. Information: Deacon Alton Bryant at (941) 526-0771.
Jewish Film Festival
The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected 11 award-winning films for its 2017 Jewish Film Festival, presented by Allegiant Private Advisors. The festival is March 12-19 at various venues in Sarasota County. Tickets are $12 per film, except the opening night film and dessert “to-go”, which is $25. An 11-film festival pass is $125 and offers one non-reserved seat at the opening night film and dessert reception and one screening of each of the 10 remaining films. The closing night dinner, which includes a multi-course Israeli culinary adventure, is $50. Tickets can be purchased online at http://jfedsrq.org/events/jff17 or by calling 866-465-3995.
Ladies’ Bible study
Shoreline Church is hosting a Ladies’ Bible study on “Identity” every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA through March 15. For more details, visit thisisshoreline.com or email office@calvaryshoreline.com.
Bible study
Cortez Church of Christ, 12111 45th Ave. W., Cortez, is hosting a special series of lessons nightly at 7 p.m. March 8-11 and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 12, with a different speaker each night. The theme of the lessons is “The Case for Christ.” Contact Kevin Hall at 941-216-6286 or email at CortezFloridaChurchOfChrist@gmail.com for more details.
Lenten Bible study
First United Methodist Churchat 104 S. Pineapple Ave. in downtown Sarasota will have a five-week Lenten Bible study (“Amos: Prophet Of Social Justice”) 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8-April 5. Rev. Dr. Sam Wright will lead the study for which there is no charge. Contact the church office (941-955-0935) for additional information and to register.
Estate and rummage sale
Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, will hold its Seventh annual Estate and Rummage Sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 8 and 9. Sponsored by the Sisterhood and Brotherhood of Temple Emanu-El, the sale raises money for scholarship and educational programs at the synagogue’s religious school. Items have been collected for over six months and fill multiple storage units; indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen supplies and appliances, toys, collectibles, tools, shoes and clothing, dishes, china, books, DVDs, and plenty of knickknacks will be available for purchase. For more information, email lovemysisterhood@aol.com.
Winter-Spring Book Study
The book is “Putting Away Childish Things” by Marcus Borg. Book study at Faith United Church of Christ, 4850 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton, is 9 a.m. Sundays through March 12 or 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 14. Sign up by calling the church office 941-746-8890 or email to faithchurchucc@verizon.net.
Annual Purim Celebration
Temple Beth El Men’s Club will hold its annual Purim Celebration and Barbeque. Enjoy a barbeque with all the trimmings, music, and costume contest and, of course, Hamantaschen. Listen to Rabbi Sternfield read the Purim Megilat Esther. Cost is $7 for members $15 for family of four (two adults and two children under 12), $10 non-members, $20 for family of four. RSVP by March 8 to 941-755-4900. Temple Beth El’s new location is at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton.
“Purim in Morocco”
“Purim in Morocco” is Chabad of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch's creative twist to this year’s 12th annual community Purim celebration, which will be held at The Chabad House, 5712 Lorraine Road, 1-3 p.m. March 12. The event will be held outside The Chabad House in a Moroccan tent and will feature camel rides and Moroccan-themed entertainment. Participants will enjoy a Moroccan-inspired luncheon. In addition, the celebration will feature Henna games, hamentaschen (traditional Purim pastries), Moroccan music, comedy with The Rabbi & cantor, children’s Morrocan-themed crafts and activities as well as a child-friendly reading of the biblical scroll of Esther, known in Hebrew as the Megillah. In the spirit of Purim, participants are encouraged to come in Moroccan themed costumes and be included in the Moroccan Masquerade, which will award prizes to contestants with the most innovative or funny costumes. The event is a community-wide program, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. To help cover expenses, guests are requested to pay $18 adult, $12 per child (3-12). Seating is limited and payment at the door is $25 adult and $18 per child. 941-752-3030, www.ChabadofBradenton.com.
Vacation Bible school
“Deep Sea Discovery: God Is With Me Wherever I Go!” is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade is 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 20-24March at Manatee United Methodist Church, 315 15th St. E., Bradenton. Contact the church office at 941-746-0101 for more information.
In concert
The Ball Brothers will perform at 10:45 a.m. March 26 at Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W., Bradenton. Doors will open one hour before the concert. There is no admission charge; a free-will offering will be received. 941-794-1685, www.fcnbonline.org.
ONGOING EVENTS
Addiction Recovery sessions
A faith-based Addiction & Recovery Outreach Program for men and women who struggle with addictions will be held 7-9 p.m. Fridays in the back of Bible Baptist Church, Room 201, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton, as our RU (Reformers Unanimous) Chapter K0455 meets. RU offers Biblical solutions that can help break the chains of addiction and bondage through the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no cost to those who attend, and we are here to assist and encourage those who want change in their lives.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Longboat Island Chapel, issues of aging, memory loss support group, 941-383-6491, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Wednesday.
Aglow International/Bradenton Aglow
At First Assembly of God, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Al Katz Center
Cortez Commons shopping center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Jewish learning classes, workshops, and events year-round, including public concerts on Sunday afternoons, Jewish history courses, holiday celebrations, films, and Holocaust educational services, advocacy services free for elders and Holocaust survivors. Jewish Bible study group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $7 suggested donation. 941-313-9239.
Alive Church
At 6051 26th St. W., 941-254-3250 or go to mychurchisalive.org, 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Altar
Interdenominational Christian fellowship, Peridia Office Park, 3911 Golf Park Loop, No. 104, Bradenton, 941-730-2136 or 941-565-1989, 11 a.m. Saturday Shabbat service with Hebrew and English liturgy and Torah service followed by Kiddush and Oneg, 7 p.m. Sunday meetings at a home for worship, prayer and fellowship.
Bible Baptist Church
Offers a faith-based and Christ-centered addiction program 7-9 p.m. Fridays. All are welcome. The church is at 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. 941-746-6221.
Braden River Presbyterian Church
Meet at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, bradenriverpc.com or 941-739-0202.
Bread of Life Mission Inc.
Needs houses, mobile homes, land, buildings, cars, vans, trucks and/or monetary gifts to help get people off the streets, 941-575-4440.
Centro Evangelistico Reflexiones Congregation
Spanish language services, Pastor Daniel Rosales, Northminster Presbyterian Church USA, 3131 61st St., Sarasota, 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch
Services, studies: 5712 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, led by Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, 941-752-3030. Talmud clases 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Torah studies, 9 a.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday CKids Shabbat Club. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by buffet Kiddush.
Christ Community Church
The Rev. David Carter as pastor, 1803 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-6162, 10 a.m. Sunday morning fellowship, 10:45 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.
Christ Episcopal Church
Thrift shop, 401 42nd St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4906, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Church of Light Healing Center
10115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-795-5683, 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Church of the Trinity Metropolitan Community Church
7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-355-0847, 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Congregation Ner Tamid
Jewish Living and Learning Sunday School for children ages 4-14, Lakeside Clubhouse, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-1231, 9 a.m. Sundays by appointment.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thrift Store, 5324 26th St. W., Bradenton in Saddle Creek Plaza, pickup service for large donations, 941-739-1018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
Cortez Church of Christ
Currently studying the books of Hebrews and Ecclesiastes, and maintaining zeal for God. Meets at 12111 45th Ave. West, Cortez, 941-216-6286. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m., worship service at 11a.m.
Ellenton United Methodist Church
3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-729-6802, 9:45 a.m. Sunday service, 11 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Thrift Shoppe open.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Prayer & Share, 5115 Cortez Road, 941-792-3497, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Faith Bible Church
1511 Morgan Johnson Road, East Manatee, 941-722-0940, Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, evening class is at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Faith United Church of Christ
Worship and Sunday School, 4850 State Road 64 E., 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Balance classes, 1030 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-7044, 10 a.m. Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, offers Contemporary Worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. with organ and choir. Discipleship and Classic/Family Sunday School classes begin at 10 a.m. Child care is available for children ages 5 and under. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
First United Methodist Church
Services, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, fumcb.com or call 941-747-4406, 10:30 a.m. traditional Sunday service, 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school.
Full Gospel Tabernacle
Community sing, 2903 11th St. Court E., 941-746-3634 or 941-748-8102, last Saturday of each month.
Grief support groups
Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1115 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, is offering a GriefShare Grief Recovery and Support Group 3:31-4:55 p.m. Thursdays. In the coming weeks topics such as “The Journey of Grief,” “Stuck in Grief,” “Why” and much more will be covered. The public is invited. For more information or to register call 941-722-3513. The group is also offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays Jan. 15-April 9 at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Resverations: 941-792-3141.
Gulf Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Tots to teens (ages 4-18) tennis, at Tennis Center at Palm-Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, 941-539-6083.
Heaven Cent Thrift Shop
Open, 5858 44th Ave. E., East Manatee, 941-745-1663, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Free Narcotics Anonymous group meetings 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday. 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-755-3256.
Lakewood Ranch Ladies
Devotional hour, Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-727-3789, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-9365, Sunday worship services at 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m. Nursery open 8 a.m.-noon, Bible Study at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Classes are from nursery through high school and involve fellowship, music, Bible stories, activities, etc. Open to all. Begin at 9:15 a.m. in the sanctuary with the pastor’s youth message and then move to the classrooms until 10:30.
Manatee County Meditation Group
Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-915-1454, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
My Father’s House Church
Bible study, 7215 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, thrift store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 941-776-9016, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Youth Bible study for all ages, 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
3131 61st St., Sarasota, in Fellowship Hall with Pastor Chris Carlson, 941-355-4729, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship with a coffee hour following, Bible studies 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Orthodox Catholic
The Synod of Governing Bishops for the Holy Orthodox Catholic Church opens new church temporarily at 2700 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 11B, Sarasota, the Rev. Archbishop Jacob J.K. Longacre is first pastor. All seven sacraments available in Orthodox form by making an appointmentat 941-954-0330.
Palma Sola Presbyterian
Service, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141, 9 a.m. Dawning, 11 a.m. Traditional Sundays.
Palmetto First Baptist Church
Services, 1020 Fourth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-7795, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Parrish United Methodist Church
Sunday worship, 12140 69th St. E., Parrish, 941-776-1539, 8:15 a.m. traditional, 9:45 a.m. contemporary and 11:11 a.m. blended services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Peace Presbyterian Church
Presbyterian Church USA, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-7778, 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Revelation Ministries
Prayer Time at Revelation Ministries, 1919 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-726-3464, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
River East
At Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, Church of the Nazarene affiliate, nursery care and children’s church, 941-794-1685 and rivereast.org, 5:30 p.m. Saturday services.
Roser Church
Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Golfing for God, second and fourth Wednesdays, Jesus and Youth, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays; Roser-Robics, 9 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Boomer Bootcamp, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Joyful Noise Choir, 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays. JOY Brown Bag Lunch Series, 11 a.m. Wednesdays. 941-778-0414.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, Sarasota. We are a friendly, spirited performing group in the Sarasota/Manatee community, eager for new singers for our 17th season. Call Susan at 941-355-8011. Ability to read music is preferable. People of all voice parts and all faiths are welcome. Check us out at: sarasotajewishchorale.org
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, 4 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Marianne Ridgell of Home Instead Senior Care, caregiver/family support group meeting, 941-739-3050, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. 941-751-5048. 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Nursery open 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Stillpoint House of Prayer
1608 14th St. W., 941-748-6835, Contemplative-prayer groups at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spanish Bible study, prayer and rosary group, 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Temple Beth El
4200 32nd St. W., reform congregation, religious classes three Sunday mornings a month and Hebrew school classes Wednesday afternoons by Susie Konicov, 941-755-4900, Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shabbat services with Torah study, 10 a.m. Saturday. .
Temple Beth Israel
Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Israel collects donations for the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., or dropped off at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, medication funds, socks, mosquito repellent, toilet articles and soap, shoes, jeans, baby diapers and formula, reading glasses and bicycles.
Temple Emanu-El
151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, Social Action Committee, food drive, place nonperishable boxed and canned foods in a marked bin in the Temple lobby during business hours and before and after Shabbat worship services. All donations benefit kosher food pantry at Jewish Family and Children’s Services or All Faiths Food Bank, 941-966-9561.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, GIFT: Generations Growing in Faith Together 10 a.m. Sundays. Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Weekly Bible study, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-737-3704, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Vessels Unto Honour Ministries
Services, 3517 15th St. E., Bradenton, noon Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday life enrichment service.
Wildfire Ministries
Bible study classes, Hampton Inn, 5810 20th Court E., Ellenton, 7:30 p.m. Fridays.
