Getting God’s guidance

Are you struggling with a situation in your life that requires you to make a hard decision, and you don’t know what to do? Maybe you’ve tried asking for God’s help but still don’t have a clear answer and you fear making a wrong decision. It’s as if you’ve come to a fork in the road of life, and don’t know which road to take, so you’re parked at the fork, and just can’t move forward in either direction. Maybe you’ve been parked at that fork for years.
The good news is God absolutely wants to guide us and He has provided signs along life’s path to help us choose the right direction. We just have to learn how to recognize and interpret those signs.
One of the ways God guides is by His peace. Take the example of the car parked at the crossroad. God can’t drive a parked car, but once it is in motion, He can direct it. So when you’re faced with a decision, make one. Pick the direction you feel is correct, and head that way. If you picked the correct road, the peace of God will go with you. If you picked the wrong road, the peace of God will leave you. What then? Turn around, go back and take the other road. (We all make mistakes.)
Another way God guides is through prophesy. An example of this in Scripture is when the Israelites were finally leaving the wilderness under Joshua’s leadership and getting ready to cross the Jordan to move into the promised land. At that time of year, the Jordan was overflowing its banks. Yet the word of the Lord was to go forward. When they arrived at the teeming banks of the Jordan, the Israelites had to decide whether to turn around, camp there and wait for flood season to end, or obey God by stepping into the raging river risking the lives of men, women, children and livestock.
The leaders were convinced God had told them to proceed, despite the seemingly impossible circumstances. So the priests carrying the Ark of the Covenant took a step of complete faith into the river, and when they did, the Jordan rolled back and stopped flowing long enough get them all across. (Joshua 3:11-17). Sometimes, when we have a clear word from God, we too must take a step of faith in a seemingly impossible direction, before our circumstances will change.
Another way God guides us is by His provision (or lack of it), and we should look for that provision in the direction we believe He’s sending us. Hudson Taylor said “God’s work, done in God’s time, in God’s way, will never lack God’s provision.” Where God guides, God provides.
Watchman Nee said that the lack of provision is one of the first ways God has of restraining his over-zealous servants who are getting out beyond God’s will for their lives — He jerks the rug of provision out from under them. If we give up our jobs to head off to the mission field with no provision for us or for our families, we are not in God’s will.
Other ways God guides and/or confirms His direction include revelation, godly counsel from your spiritual leader, and the scriptures themselves. Ask Him for signs and confirmation before making a decision that will greatly affect your life or the lives of your family. He will help.
The Rev. Anne Barber is pastor of My Father’s House Church in Parrish and also a member of the Florida Bar. She can be contacted at myfathershouseellentonfl@gmail.com, or at My Father’s House, P.O. Box 1042, Ellenton, FL 34222. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald written by local clergy members.
