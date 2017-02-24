Average Joes and Foster Care
During the summer of 1998, 11 or so fellow college students and I assisted some missionaries in Mexico City. One of the more formative experiences came not from deep bible study, dramatic conversion, or even answered prayer. It came in the most mundane, but memorably moist fashion I could imagine: a spitball. The sharpshooter with the high ground in the back of the movie theater, with the precision of an Olympic rifleman, struck me in the back of the head while we tried to take in a film. Literally, and metaphorically, it hit me: these two-year missionaries were just like me. A couple of Average Joe’s.
Since that time, I have begun to notice a pattern among a variety of folks, from foreign missionaries to local families involved in foster care, who simply want to make a difference. They are folks who at one point said, “I could never do that,” or have had others think that about them. They are folks who are not as smart, as holy, as patient, as loving as they would like to be, but they know a savior who is. And they have found him to be quite good at sharing.
Average Joes who do more than average things, are just average folks who find grace anything but average.
At our church, Harbor Community, I regularly ask people not to do more, but to look more. If you take even a furtive glance at our county, you’ll see we have quite the drug and foster care crisis on our hands. If you look even closer, you’ll see that our county has a higher child removal rate than Miami. Now I’m happy for Tampa area sports to beat Miami in football and baseball, but we probably shouldn’t be beating them in heroin overdoses and child removal.
Check out one of the more oft-overlooked bible verses now experiencing a “comeback” of sorts.
“Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.” James 1:27.
Do you notice the “Average Joe’ness” of this passage? Not super-Christian, or extreme religion. It is just Average Joe standard religion to look after widows and orphans.
No one told my wife and I that we needed to “do” fostering. We just looked at the need, remembered our “guest room,” saw other Average Joes involved, prayed, and decided to go through the three session training through Florida Baptist Children’s Homes to discern if it was the right fit. Now we think it is.
If you’re like me, just an Average Joe, not as smart, holy, patient, and loving as you’d like, yet one who is amazed by God’s grace, would you be open to consider even exploring the question of fostering? If spit-ballers can become missionaries, you have all the grace it takes.
There will be an informational meeting at 7 p.m. March 24 at West Bradenton Baptist. For a free informational dinner and you can sign up here http://111projectfl.org. Or you can contact Jodi.Bennett@fbchomes.org to ask questions or inquire about their next training classes. Or if not wanting to go faith based route, consider jsteiner@thesarasotay.org.
Pastor Geoff Henderson, at geoff@harborcommunitychurch.org or follow him on Twitter at @theapostleGH. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald written by local clergy members.
