Just what is a normal Christian life?

It is with overwhelming praise, honor, glory to Jesus, and loving affection, that I write to you today.
Baby Girl Healed
First, let me begin with a wonderful testimony of a young family who came to a recent service. They brought their baby daughter who is less than a year old. She had been diagnosed with a cyst on her brain and it was causing her to have episodes of choking sensations. She received prayer during the service, the following week they brought her back to the doctor to find that the cyst was completely gone, along with the other symptoms. Her grandfather brought a copy of the doctor’s report to confirm. All glory to Jesus.
While some of you may be reading this with awestruck celebration, joy for the parents and their little girl, as I did, when I first heard the news. I also want to point out, that this is, a part of the normal Christian life.
It is the will of God, for The Gifts of The Holy Spirit, signs, wonders, miraculous healing and the supernatural demonstration of Heaven on earth to be a part of every believer’s life with regularity. It is also His will for these glorious exploits to be done, not only in our church services, but also out in the community.
Jesus is the example of normal Christianity, and I want to be a normal Christian. The Bible says when He walked this earth He preached the Gospel of the Kingdom, healed the sick, the blind, the deaf, delivered the tormented, and commanded demons to flee. He did it with love and compassion for those who were afflicted and He commanded us to do the same and even greater; see John 14:12.
In some Christian circles, the Gifts of The Holy Spirit have gotten a bad reputation, unfortunately in some cases due to foolish behavior pawned off as God, flawed theology and sometimes fear, just to name a few. I am convinced that it must be our passion and goal to demonstrate Heaven on earth through acts of love, acts of wisdom and acts of undeniable power that are authentic, so to reveal the nature and character of Jesus Christ.
As a young youth pastor in the mid 80s while I was reading the scriptures, I came across a prayer prayed by the Disciples. It is found in the Book of Acts 4:29-31, “Now, Lord, look on their threats, and grant to Your servants that with all boldness they may speak Your word, by stretching out Your hand to heal, and that signs and wonders may be done through the name of Your Holy Servant Jesus.” And when they had prayed, the place where they were assembled together was shaken; and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and they spoke the word of God with boldness.
It is important to know that this prayer was prayed after receiving great threats from the religious leaders of the day. They were threatened for preaching the name of Jesus that resulted in the healing of a man who had been crippled from birth. (See Acts Chapter 3) I am deeply impressed by the fact that they prayed for more of what got them in trouble in the first place. They were not going to allow the fear of man to keep them from their Kingdom assignment.
It is difficult to communicate the vast depth of this important subject in this short article
I will close with this passage of scripture; “And my speech and my preaching were not with persuasive words of human wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power, that your faith should not be in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.” — 1 Corinthians 2:4–5
Don Sturiano, is pastor of Kingdom Life Christian Church. Information: 941-776-0026. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald, written by local clergy members.
