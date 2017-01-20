Lakewood Ranch church to expand to meet growing demands

1:54 Bus headed to Women's March on Washington leaves from Bradenton Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:11 Growing Bradenton's shuffleboard activities

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

1:31 Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

0:30 Making short putts consistently

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus