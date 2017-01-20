Religion Almanac: Jan. 21

Religion Almanac, a roundup of local religious events open to the public, is published weekly in Faith & Values. Deadline for news releases is noon Monday for the Saturday edition. Email announcements to calendar@ bradenton.com.
January speakers
▪ The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee holds services at 11:30 a.m. Sundays at the Unity-in-the-Woods campus at 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. Rev. Maria Rev. David Owen Ritz on Jan. 22. Gerry Greig on Jan. 29. Potluck and fellowship are offered after services. spirit@cslmanatee.org.
▪ The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is presenting Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Ron Prosor, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Temple Emanuel, 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. As a leading authority on foreign policy in Israel and the Middle East, Prosor will speak about Israel, the United Nations and Israel’s relationship with the United States. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at jfedsrq.org/events or by calling 866-465-3995. All bags will be checked at the door and pre-registration is strongly recommended. Please bring photo ID.
In concert
The Erwins will be in concert at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. A love offering will be recieved. 941-756-6942.
Sermon series
The community is invited to First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, to hear Rev. Dr. Sam Wright’s through Feb. 26 sermon series “WHY?” which will explore questions all of us have — Why do the innocent suffer? Why doesn’t God answer my prayers? Why doesn’t God make it clear what I should do? Why won’t God communicate with me? Why doesn’t God do something? Why me? Included will be Job’s struggle and ours as we wrestle with these deep questions of life. Dr. Wright will also relate his own struggles with these issues. 941-955-0935; www.firstsrq.com.
Islamic faith series
The Islamic Society of Sarasota/ Bradenton and Church of the Trinity are pleased to partner in offering a series on the Islamic faith at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. The series is free and open to the community. All are welcome. The series will be hosted by Church of the Trinity in the main sanctuary, 7225 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. The series will explore topics such as “What is Islam?” “Is Islam a New Faith?” and central beliefs of the Islamic faith. To learn more about the church’s ministries and programs, visit trinitymcc.com.
Concert series
Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W., Bradenton, announces its winter season Southern Gospel Concert series:
▪ Jan. 22: 8:30 and 11 a.m. — The Collingsworth Family
▪ Feb. 12: 10:45 a.m. — The Martins
▪ Mar. 26: 10:45 a.mn. — The Ball Brothers
Doors will open one hour before each concert with open seating. There is no admission charge; a free-will offering will be received. 941-794-1685, www.fcnbonline.org.
Personal testimony
Faith United Methodist Church, 7215 First Ave. W., Bradenton, will host Dan Schall at the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services Jan. 29. Schall will share his personal testimony through song and personal words of encouragement. Dan stutters when he speaks, but the Lord has blessed him with a glorious singing voice of praise to share through music. Even though he has difficulty with the spoken word, Dan believes God has gifted him with a voice to share it with everyone through song.
New support groups
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, is offering two new support groups beginning Jan 30th. GriefShare group starts 5:30 p.m.; DivorceCare starts at 7 p.m. Both groups feature national experts sharing tips via DVD; $15 for respective participant workbook. Find emotional healing during these 13-week series of workshops. Call church office at 941-355-2798 with questions or to get directions.
ONGOING EVENTS
Addiction Recovery sessions
A faith-based Addiction & Recovery Outreach Program for men and women who struggle with addictions will be held 7-9 p.m. Fridays in the back of Bible Baptist Church, Room 201, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton, as our RU (Reformers Unanimous) Chapter K0455 meets. RU offers Biblical solutions that can help break the chains of addiction and bondage through the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no cost to those who attend, and we are here to assist and encourage those who want change in their lives.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Longboat Island Chapel, issues of aging, memory loss support group, 941-383-6491, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Wednesday.
Aglow International/Bradenton Aglow
At First Assembly of God, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Al Katz Center
Cortez Commons shopping center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Jewish learning classes, workshops, and events year-round, including public concerts on Sunday afternoons, Jewish history courses, holiday celebrations, films, and Holocaust educational services, advocacy services free for elders and Holocaust survivors. Jewish Bible study group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $7 suggested donation. 941-313-9239.
Alive Church
At 6051 26th St. W., 941-254-3250 or go to mychurchisalive.org, 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Altar
Interdenominational Christian fellowship, Peridia Office Park, 3911 Golf Park Loop, No. 104, Bradenton, 941-730-2136 or 941-565-1989, 11 a.m. Saturday Shabbat service with Hebrew and English liturgy and Torah service followed by Kiddush and Oneg, 7 p.m. Sunday meetings at a home for worship, prayer and fellowship.
Bible Baptist Church
Offers a faith-based and Christ-centered addiction program 7-9 p.m. Fridays. All are welcome. The church is at 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. 941-746-6221.
Braden River Presbyterian Church
Meet at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, bradenriverpc.com or 941-739-0202.
Bread of Life Mission Inc.
Needs houses, mobile homes, land, buildings, cars, vans, trucks and/or monetary gifts to help get people off the streets, 941-575-4440.
Centro Evangelistico Reflexiones Congregation
Spanish language services, Pastor Daniel Rosales, Northminster Presbyterian Church USA, 3131 61st St., Sarasota, 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch
Services, studies: 5712 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, led by Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, 941-752-3030. Talmud clases 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Torah studies, 9 a.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday CKids Shabbat Club. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by buffet Kiddush.
Christ Community Church
The Rev. David Carter as pastor, 1803 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-6162, 10 a.m. Sunday morning fellowship, 10:45 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.
Christ Episcopal Church
Thrift shop, 401 42nd St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4906, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Church of Light Healing Center
10115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-795-5683, 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Church of the Trinity Metropolitan Community Church
7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-355-0847, 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Congregation Ner Tamid
Jewish Living and Learning Sunday School for children ages 4-14, Lakeside Clubhouse, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-1231, 9 a.m. Sundays by appointment.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thrift Store, 5324 26th St. W., Bradenton in Saddle Creek Plaza, pickup service for large donations, 941-739-1018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
Cortez Church of Christ
Currently studying the books of Hebrews and Ecclesiastes, and maintaining zeal for God. Meets at 12111 45th Ave. West, Cortez, 941-216-6286. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m., worship service at 11a.m.
Ellenton United Methodist Church
3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-729-6802, 9:45 a.m. Sunday service, 11 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Thrift Shoppe open.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Prayer & Share, 5115 Cortez Road, 941-792-3497, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Faith Bible Church
1511 Morgan Johnson Road, East Manatee, 941-722-0940, Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, evening class is at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Faith United Church of Christ
Worship and Sunday School, 4850 State Road 64 E., 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Balance classes, 1030 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-7044, 10 a.m. Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, offers Contemporary Worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. with organ and choir. Discipleship and Classic/Family Sunday School classes begin at 10 a.m. Child care is available for children ages 5 and under. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
First United Methodist Church
Services, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, fumcb.com or call 941-747-4406, 10:30 a.m. traditional Sunday service, 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school.
Full Gospel Tabernacle
Community sing, 2903 11th St. Court E., 941-746-3634 or 941-748-8102, last Saturday of each month.
Grief support groups
Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1115 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, is offering a GriefShare Grief Recovery and Support Group 3:31-4:55 p.m. Thursdays. In the coming weeks topics such as “The Journey of Grief,” “Stuck in Grief,” “Why” and much more will be covered. The public is invited. For more information or to register call 941-722-3513. The group is also offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays Jan. 15-April 9 at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Resverations: 941-792-3141.
Gulf Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Tots to teens (ages 4-18) tennis, at Tennis Center at Palm-Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, 941-539-6083.
Heaven Cent Thrift Shop
Open, 5858 44th Ave. E., East Manatee, 941-745-1663, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Hope Lutheran Church
Narcotics Anonymous, 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, free group meetings, Fellowship Hall, 941-755-3256, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. contemporary services Sundays.
Lakewood Ranch Ladies
Devotional hour, Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-727-3789, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-9365, Sunday worship services at 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m. Nursery open 8 a.m.-noon, Bible Study at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Christian education classes have started for fall/winter. Classes are from nursery through high school and involve fellowship, music, Bible stories, activities, etc. Open to all. Begin at 9:15 a.m. in the sanctuary with the pastor’s youth message and then move to the classrooms until 10:30.
Manatee County Meditation Group
Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-915-1454, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
My Father’s House Church
Bible study, 7215 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, thrift store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 941-776-9016, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Youth Bible study for all ages, 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
3131 61st St., Sarasota, in Fellowship Hall with Pastor Chris Carlson, 941-355-4729, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship with a coffee hour following, Bible studies 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Orthodox Catholic
The Synod of Governing Bishops for the Holy Orthodox Catholic Church opens new church temporarily at 2700 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 11B, Sarasota, the Rev. Archbishop Jacob J.K. Longacre is first pastor. All seven sacraments available in Orthodox form by making an appointmentat 941-954-0330.
Palma Sola Presbyterian
Service, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141, 9 a.m. Dawning, 11 a.m. Traditional Sundays.
Palmetto First Baptist Church
Services, 1020 Fourth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-7795, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Parrish United Methodist Church
Sunday worship, 12140 69th St. E., Parrish, 941-776-1539, 8:15 a.m. traditional, 9:45 a.m. contemporary and 11:11 a.m. blended services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Peace Presbyterian Church
Presbyterian Church USA, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-7778, 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Revelation Ministries
Prayer Time at Revelation Ministries, 1919 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-726-3464, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
River East
At Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, Church of the Nazarene affiliate, nursery care and children’s church, 941-794-1685 and rivereast.org, 5:30 p.m. Saturday services.
Roser Church
Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Golfing for God, second and fourth Wednesdays, Jesus and Youth, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays; Roser-Robics, 9 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Boomer Bootcamp, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Joyful Noise Choir, 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays. JOY Brown Bag Lunch Series, 11 a.m. Wednesdays. 941-778-0414.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, Sarasota. We are a friendly, spirited performing group in the Sarasota/Manatee community, eager for new singers for our 17th season. Call Susan at 941-355-8011. Ability to read music is preferable. People of all voice parts and all faiths are welcome. Check us out at: sarasotajewishchorale.org
St. Joseph Church
3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, Marianne Ridgell of Home Instead Senior Care, caregiver/family support group meeting, 941-739-3050, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. 941-751-5048. 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Nursery open 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Stillpoint House of Prayer
1608 14th St. W., 941-748-6835, Contemplative-prayer groups at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spanish Bible study, prayer and rosary group, 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Temple Beth El
4200 32nd St. W., reform congregation, religious classes three Sunday mornings a month and Hebrew school classes Wednesday afternoons by Susie Konicov, 941-755-4900, Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shabbat services with Torah study, 10 a.m. Saturday. .
Temple Beth Israel
Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Israel collects donations for the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., or dropped off at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, medication funds, socks, mosquito repellent, toilet articles and soap, shoes, jeans, baby diapers and formula, reading glasses and bicycles.
Temple Emanu-El
151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, Social Action Committee, food drive, place nonperishable boxed and canned foods in a marked bin in the Temple lobby during business hours and before and after Shabbat worship services. All donations benefit kosher food pantry at Jewish Family and Children’s Services or All Faiths Food Bank, 941-966-9561.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, GIFT: Generations Growing in Faith Together 10 a.m. Sundays. Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Weekly Bible study, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-737-3704, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Vessels Unto Honour Ministries
Services, 3517 15th St. E., Bradenton, noon Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday life enrichment service.
Wildfire Ministries
Bible study classes, Hampton Inn, 5810 20th Court E., Ellenton, 7:30 p.m. Fridays.
