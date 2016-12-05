Religion Almanac: Dec. 3

Religion Almanac, a roundup of local religious events open to the public, is published weekly in Faith & Values. Deadline for news releases is noon Monday for the Saturday edition. Email announcements to calendar@ bradenton.com.
December speakers
The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee holds services at 11:30 a.m. Sundays at the Unity-in-the-Woods campus at 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. Rev. David Owen Ritz on Dec. 4, 11 and 25. Rev. Maria Shamaya Clemente on Dec. 18. Potluck and fellowship are offered after services. spirit@cslmanatee.org.
In concert
The Kingsmen, 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Love offering. 941-756-6942.
Advent services
Mark your calendar now for Advent Services at Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 753-9365. 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. A special “Blue Christmas” service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Christmas music festival
Sounds of Home, a Christmas music festival, is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hope Lutheran Church, 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton. The event features food, music, a magic show, a Christmas play and a visit from Santa. All are welcome to the free event. 941-755-0586.
Service of Hope
Do you find getting through the holidays hard? Do you know someone who lost someone special, is going through a difficult financial situation, or will be spending the holidays alone? If you or if you know someone who has experienced any of these or a myriad of other difficulties/challenges, come to the Service of Hope and offer to attend the service with them at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Peace Presbyterian Church, 12705 S.R. 64, Lakewood Ranch. Following the service, there will be refreshments. Stephen Ministers will be available during and after the service.
Darryl Strawberry appearance
Baseball All-Star and four-time World Series champion, Darryl Strawberry, will be at The Source, 5412 S.R. 64 East, Bradenton, at 9 and 11 a.m. Dec. 4 to share a powerful message of hope. Darryl Strawberry is described as a legend by many who have been dazzled by the dynamics of his game, the power he possessed at the plate and the story of redemption that continues to bring hope to so many lives.
‘Walk Through Bethlehem’
“Walk Through Bethlehem” will be held 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 at Samoset Baptist Church, 3200 15th St. E., Bradenton. Step back in time to relive the excitement of life in Bethlehem like the night Jesus was born through this dramatic, walk-through adventure. Free for the whole family. Co-sponsored by Samoset Baptist & Southside Baptist. Visit walkthrough bethlehemtour.com.
Comedy Night
World-renowned comedian Marc Weiner will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Chabad House of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch, 5712 Lorraine Road. In addition to Weiner’s comedic shtick, the evening will include appetizers, desserts and cash bar. Cost: $40. For more information or to RSVP go to chabadofbradenton.com or call 941-752-3030.
Holiday events at Roser Church
Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, will the following holiday events:
Study: “With Melody in Our Hearts” at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 13 and 20 in Roser Memorial Chapel. Everyone is invited to this unique study based on the familiar carols of Advent and Christmas taught by Dr. Bob O’Keef.
Holy Night! The Bethlehem Walk: At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, everyone is invited to assemble in front of the Roser Community Church Sanctuary to begin the journey. The walk consists of taking the journey to Bethlehem (one block in Anna Maria) with Mary, Joseph, and the animals (llama, donkeys and goats) in search of shelter. While traveling from “inn” to “inn” we sing Christmas carols. Back at the church we celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus followed by cookies, cocoa and fellowship. Costumes are available in the Fellowship Hall to borrow on a first-come, first-serve basis, create your own or just come as you are. Don’t forget to bring your flashlight.
Advent Music Festival: Musicians at Roser Community Church will perform a special musical presentation at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Dec. 11 in the Roser Sanctuary. This Advent Music Festival will feature all ensembles at Roser Church – Chancel Choir, Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorus, Joyful Noise Children’s Choir, Roser Ringers Handbell Choir and the Jazz Combo – as well as guest instrumentalists. Selections will range from classical to gospel to contemporary Christian, woven together with scriptural narrative based on the nativity story.
Ditchfield Family Singers: 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Free will offering. Doors open at 3 p.m.
For more information call the office at 941-778-0414 or go to www.roserchurch.com.
Paula Abdul appearance
Paula Abdul, an award-winning singer, dancer, choreographer and TV personality, will share stories about her connection to her Jewish roots. Hayley Wielgus of ABC 7 News will moderate the discussion. $80, plus a minimum $100 gift to the Federation’s development effort. Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-706-0029 or jfedsrq.org. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Blue Christmas worship service
A peaceful worship service for those who are grieving and find it difficult to experience the joy of the Christmas season will be held 11-11:30 a.m. and 6-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141.
Lunch with the Rabbi
Temple Emanu-El’s popular monthly “Lunch with the Rabbi” program continues at noon Dec. 7 at the synagogue, 151 McIntosh Road in Sarasota. The community is invited to join Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Rabbi Michael Shefrin for casual socializing as well as stimulating conversation on current events and topics of Jewish interest. Attendees are asked to bring their own brown-bag lunch; homemade dessert is provided. 941-371-2788.
Living Nativity
The Tabernacle Church, 4141 DeSoto Road, Sarasota, presents The Living Nativity Dec. 8-11 with one performance nightly at 7:30 p.m. at a new and improved and larger staging area on the church grounds. The Living Nativity features nearly 100 cast members, live animals and flying angels. Attendees will be able to interact with costumed cast members and kids will be able to pet manger animals. All performances are held outside, weather permitting. Admission is free to this community event. The Tabernacle Church is just 2 miles west of I-75 off University Parkway.
Christmas Luncheon
Manatee County Ministers Association will hold its Christmas Luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Westminster Towers in Bradenton. Christmas entertainment and devotional will be included for all area pastors or ministry leaders (active or retired) and their spouses. Must RSVP by Dec. 5 to Jane at 941-752-4271 or email joelm@mcma-mrs.org.
Christmas concert
Celebrating Christmas with Charles Billingsley, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at First Baptist Church, 1306 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 at the door. Doors open at 3 p.m. FBCBradenton.org.
Living Nativity
Parrish United Methodist Church, 12180 U.S. 301 N., Parrish, will host its annual Living Nativity 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Walk through outdoor scenes with live animals and actors depicting the events surrounding the birth of Jesus. Tours begin approximately every 10 minutes from the sanctuary. This event is free and family-friendly. parrishumc.com, 941-776-1539.
Christmas concert
Bobby Mach will be performing a musical Christmas Extravaganza Concert at 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at Faith United Methodist Church, 7215 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Free will offering accepted. 941-794-8067.
Christmas cantata
“What Sweeter Music —A Festival of Carols” cantata service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-792-3141.
Christmas program
Palm View First Baptist of Palmetto will host its annual Christmas drama and concert music presentation, “Christmas IS Jesus,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Everyone is welcome. There is no admission charge, a love offering will be taken. Palm View First Baptist is at 415 49th St. E., off U.S. 41N in Palmetto. 941-722-5077.
Christmas Cantata
“Voices of Christmas” Christmas Cantata, presented by the choirs and musicians of Manatee United Methodist Church, is 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Desserts follows. Manatee United Methodist Church, 315 15th St E, Bradenton. 941-746-0101.
Christmas concert
The Music Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, presents “The Silence and the Sound” at 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Featuring choir, orchestra and handbells, this worship experience will explore both the mystery and majesty of Christmas. Light refreshments will be served after the concert. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
Live Nativity play
Harbor Community Church presents a Live Nativity Christmas play at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 on the back lawn at the Bradenton YMCA, 3805 59th St. W. harborcommunitychurch.org.
Christmas concert
Christmas music will be featured at Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W. on Dec. 18. The 50-voice choir will present “Imagine — a Christmas worship concert” at 10:45 a.m. A community carol sing with special features will be held at 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center. A buffet of seasonal finger foods will follow the “Carol Sing.” Both will be directed by Wes Hurles, worship/music pastor.
Christmas concert
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, invites the community to join them at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 for “A Celebration of Christmas Music” offered by the Oceans 11 Big Band of Sarasota and the Beautiful Savior Church choir. The event is free, and a free-will donation will be accepted. Refreshments will follow the concert.
Jewish speaker
Dr. Thomas Hecht will speak on “Anti-Semitism, Anti-Zionism: Same Idea Different Cloak” at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Al Katz Center, 5710 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Dr. Hecht of Longboat Key is renowned as an international Jewish leader, friend of Golda Meir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Founder and CEO of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies in Israel, that has served as advisor to every Israeli administration for more than 20 years. $12. 941-313-9239, alkatzcenter.org.
Blue Christmas
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, will hold a service of hope for the holidays at 6 p.m. Dec. 21. First Presbyterian is offering a special Christmas service for all those who are experiencing anything other than traditional holiday joyfulness. 941-746-6141.
Christmas Eve/Day worship
▪ Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota: Christmas worship services at 4:30 at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and 8 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25.
▪ Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton: “Christmas Around the World” communion service at 10 a.m. Dec. 18. 941-792-3141.
▪ Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria: Christmas Eve candelight services, 5:30 p.m. family service, 9 p.m. traditional service Dec. 24 and one worship service at 9 a.m. Dec. 25.
▪ Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W: Christmas Eve candelight service at 3 p.m. Christmas Day service is at 10:45 p.m. with no Sunday school.
▪ Manatee United Methodist Church, 315 15th St E, Bradenton: Longest Night Service (Blue Christmas) at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Christmas Eve service on the lawn at 6 p.m. Dec. 25. Christmas Day service is at 10:30 a.m.
ONGOING EVENTS
Addiction Recovery sessions
A faith-based Addiction & Recovery Outreach Program for men and women who struggle with addictions will be held 7-9 p.m. Fridays in the back of Bible Baptist Church, Room 201, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton, as our RU (Reformers Unanimous) Chapter K0455 meets. RU offers Biblical solutions that can help break the chains of addiction and bondage through the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no cost to those who attend, and we are here to assist and encourage those who want change in their lives.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Longboat Island Chapel, issues of aging, memory loss support group, 941-383-6491, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Wednesday.
Aglow International/Bradenton Aglow
At First Assembly of God, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Al Katz Center
Cortez Commons shopping center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Jewish learning classes, workshops, and events year-round, including public concerts on Sunday afternoons, Jewish history courses, holiday celebrations, films, and Holocaust educational services, advocacy services free for elders and Holocaust survivors. Jewish Bible study group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $7 suggested donation. 941-313-9239.
Alive Church
At Bayshore Elementary School at 26th Street West and Bayshore Gardens Parkway, 941-254-3250 or go to mychurchisalive.org, 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Altar
Interdenominational Christian fellowship, Peridia Office Park, 3911 Golf Park Loop, No. 104, Bradenton, 941-730-2136 or 941-565-1989, 11 a.m. Saturday Shabbat service with Hebrew and English liturgy and Torah service followed by Kiddush and Oneg, 7 p.m. Sunday meetings at a home for worship, prayer and fellowship.
Bible Baptist Church
Offers a faith-based and Christ-centered addiction program 7-9 p.m. Fridays. All are welcome. The church is at 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. 941-746-6221.
Braden River Presbyterian Church
Meet at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, bradenriverpc.com or 941-739-0202.
Bread of Life Mission Inc.
Needs houses, mobile homes, land, buildings, cars, vans, trucks and/or monetary gifts to help get people off the streets, 941-575-4440.
Centro Evangelistico Reflexiones Congregation
Spanish language services, Pastor Daniel Rosales, Northminster Presbyterian Church USA, 3131 61st St., Sarasota, 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch
Services, studies: 5712 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, led by Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, 941-752-3030. Talmud clases 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Torah studies, 9 a.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday CKids Shabbat Club. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by buffet Kiddush.
Christ Community Church
The Rev. David Carter as pastor, 1803 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-6162, 10 a.m. Sunday morning fellowship, 10:45 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.
Christ Episcopal Church
Thrift shop, 401 42nd St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4906, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Church of Light Healing Center
10115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-795-5683, 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Church of the Trinity Metropolitan Community Church
7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-355-0847, 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Congregation Ner Tamid
Jewish Living and Learning Sunday School for children ages 4-14, Lakeside Clubhouse, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-1231, 9 a.m. Sundays by appointment.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thrift Store, 5324 26th St. W., Bradenton in Saddle Creek Plaza, pickup service for large donations, 941-739-1018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
Cortez Church of Christ
Currently studying the books of Hebrews and Ecclesiastes, and maintaining zeal for God. Meets at 12111 45th Ave. West, Cortez, 941-216-6286. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m., worship service at 11a.m.
Ellenton United Methodist Church
3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-729-6802, 9:45 a.m. Sunday service, 11 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Thrift Shoppe open.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Prayer & Share, 5115 Cortez Road, 941-792-3497, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Faith Bible Church
1511 Morgan Johnson Road, East Manatee, 941-722-0940, Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, evening class is at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Faith United Church of Christ
Worship and Sunday School, 4850 State Road 64 E., 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Balance classes, 1030 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-7044, 10 a.m. Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, offers Contemporary Worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. with organ and choir. Discipleship and Classic/Family Sunday School classes begin at 10 a.m. Child care is available for children ages 5 and under. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
First United Methodist Church
Services, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, fumcb.com or call 941-747-4406, 10:30 a.m. traditional Sunday service, 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school.
Full Gospel Tabernacle
Community sing, 2903 11th St. Court E., 941-746-3634 or 941-748-8102, last Saturday of each month.
Gulf Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Tots to teens (ages 4-18) tennis, at Tennis Center at Palm-Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, 941-539-6083.
Heaven Cent Thrift Shop
Open, 5858 44th Ave. E., East Manatee, 941-745-1663, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Hope Lutheran Church
Narcotics Anonymous, 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, free group meetings, Fellowship Hall, 941-755-3256, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. contemporary services Sundays.
Lakewood Ranch Ladies
Devotional hour, Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-727-3789, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-9365, Sunday worship services at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 11 a.m. Nursery open 8-noon, Bible Study at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Christian education classes have started for fall/winter. Classes are from nursery through high school and involve fellowship, music, Bible stories, activities, etc. Open to all. Begin at 9:15 a.m. in the sanctuary with the pastor’s youth message and then move to the classrooms until 10:30.
Manatee County Meditation Group
Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-915-1454, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
My Father’s House Church
Bible study, 7215 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, thrift store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 941-776-9016, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Youth Bible study for all ages, 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
3131 61st St., Sarasota, in Fellowship Hall with Pastor Chris Carlson, 941-355-4729, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship with a coffee hour following, Bible studies 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Orthodox Catholic
The Synod of Governing Bishops for the Holy Orthodox Catholic Church opens new church temporarily at 2700 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 11B, Sarasota, the Rev. Archbishop Jacob J.K. Longacre is first pastor. All seven sacraments available in Orthodox form by making an appointmentat 941-954-0330.
Palma Sola Presbyterian
Service, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141, 9 a.m. Dawning, 11 a.m. Traditional Sundays.
Palmetto First Baptist Church
Services, 1020 Fourth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-7795, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Parrish United Methodist Church
Sunday worship, 12140 69th St. E., Parrish, 941-776-1539, 8:15 a.m. traditional, 9:45 a.m. contemporary and 11:11 a.m. blended services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Peace Presbyterian Church
Presbyterian Church USA, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-7778, 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Revelation Ministries
Prayer Time at Revelation Ministries, 1919 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-726-3464, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
River East
At Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, Church of the Nazarene affiliate, nursery care and children’s church, 941-794-1685 and rivereast.org, 5:30 p.m. Saturday services.
Roser Church
Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Golfing for God, second and fourth Wednesdays, Jesus and Youth, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays; Roser-Robics, 9 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Boomer Bootcamp, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Joyful Noise Choir, 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays. JOY Brown Bag Lunch Series, 11 a.m. Wednesdays. 941-778-0414.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, Sarasota. We are a friendly, spirited performing group in the Sarasota/Manatee community, eager for new singers for our 17th season. Call Susan at 941-355-8011. Ability to read music is preferable. People of all voice parts and all faiths are welcome. Check us out at: sarasotajewishchorale.org
St. Joseph Church
3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, Marianne Ridgell of Home Instead Senior Care, caregiver/family support group meeting, 941-739-3050, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. 941-751-5048. 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Nursery open 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Stillpoint House of Prayer
1608 14th St. W., 941-748-6835, Contemplative-prayer groups at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spanish Bible study, prayer and rosary group, 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Temple Beth El
4200 32nd St. W., reform congregation, religious classes three Sunday mornings a month and Hebrew school classes Wednesday afternoons by Susie Konicov, 941-755-4900, Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shabbat services with Torah study, 10 a.m. Saturday. .
Temple Beth Israel
Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Israel collects donations for the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., or dropped off at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, medication funds, socks, mosquito repellent, toilet articles and soap, shoes, jeans, baby diapers and formula, reading glasses and bicycles.
Temple Emanu-El
151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, Social Action Committee, food drive, place nonperishable boxed and canned foods in a marked bin in the Temple lobby during business hours and before and after Shabbat worship services. All donations benefit kosher food pantry at Jewish Family and Children’s Services or All Faiths Food Bank, 941-966-9561.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, GIFT: Generations Growing in Faith Together 10 a.m. Sundays. Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Weekly Bible study, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-737-3704, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Vessels Unto Honour Ministries
Services, 3517 15th St. E., Bradenton, noon Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday life enrichment service.
Wildfire Ministries
Bible study classes, Hampton Inn, 5810 20th Court E., Ellenton, 7:30 p.m. Fridays.
