The Fear of Christmas

Consider.
The people gathered round the teacher. “Rabbi,” they said, “why is there a war on Christmas?”
The Rabbi pondered long and hard. For a moment, her students thought she might walk away, bothered as she seemed by the question. At the last possible moment, she turned abruptly toward them, surveyed their eager faces, and began to speak.
“Oh, you sad and unfortunate people,” she said. “After all the time I have spent with you, do you still not understand? Well, consider this. A man with a megaphone spoke loud and long to a crowd. Everything he said was ridiculous. Much of it was filled with hate. But because he persisted, one by one, they began to listen, until, after what seemed like an eternity but was really only a short while, most of those within the sound of his blaring voice started to believe what he said was true.
Except one child.
“Be afraid! Be afraid of the war on Christmas!” the man blared, non-stop, to the crowd.
“But I see Christmas everywhere, and I’m not afraid,” said the puzzled child.
“Traitor!” said the outspoken man, who, by then, had become the crowd’s leader.
“There’s a Christmas tree in nearly every house,” the child meekly protested.” Santa is at the Mall. And all the ads on my cellphone are about Christmas sales. Plus, all the many churches have beautiful lights and nativity scenes. None of them seem to be aware there’s a war on Christmas.”
“They are!” the boisterous man upbraided. “And they’re afraid someone will come and take it away!” He jabbed a massive thumb at his chest. “That’s why I’m here!” he bragged.
“So, without your protection we wouldn’t have Christmas?” the child innocently asked.
“Absolutely!” the loud man roared.
“But you weren’t here last year,” the child observed, “and Christmas went just fine. When did the war on Christmas start, and when will it end?”
“It started when I say it started!” the man clamored, sounding flustered. “And it will end when I say it has ended!”
“When will that be?” the child asked, confused.
“When we’re all exactly alike!” the angry man loudly proclaimed. “When we all act alike, think alike, believe alike and look alike!”
“How will that happen?” the child asked, bewildered.
“It will happen because I will make it happen!” the man railed. “Go about your business and leave everything to me! Just don’t forget to be afraid!”
“I think…” said the child, thinking deeply, “I will not be afraid.”
“Then you will die in the war on Christmas!” the irate man harrumphed.
“No,” said the child. “I will live. With my friends: rich, poor, young, old, every color and gender of the rainbow, every culture, creed and faith. Together, we will celebrate Christmas. And every other holiday that celebrates peace and love this time of year. I will not be afraid. I will celebrate inclusively, instead. After all, I am a Christian.”
The Rabbi paused. “Which of them,” she asked, “understood the war on Christmas?”
“Why, the one who was not afraid,” the students answered, as one, thinking the answer was obvious.
“Yes,” said the Rabbi. “Go, and do likewise.”
The students milled around for a time before disbursing, each one convinced the Rabbi had failed, once again, to answer their question.
