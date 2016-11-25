Trust, honesty and reality based decision making

Now that we are through with the election, we need to talk about the importance of reality based decision making in public policy.
In order to make good decisions, we need facts. We need to know what is true and what is false. If we make decisions based on bad information, we will make bad decisions. The problem we have been having as Americans is that we all seem to have our own “facts.” People on different sides of the political spectrum seem to inhabit parallel universes where what is true on one side is totally false on the other.
This is not how “facts” work. Facts are true whether you believe them or not. We can argue about what facts mean, but we should not be arguing about whether a fact is true or not. And yes, we can figure out what is true and what is false. That is what our brain is for.
What frustrated me the most about this election cycle was just how much misinformation was being circulated by people on both ends of the political spectrum.
The internet is a wonderful place. You can get all sorts of information from it. But you can also get all sorts of misinformation. There are mirror news sites designed to provide “news” articles that seem real but aren’t. There are also paid trolls generating fake content and spreading it about through fake personas just to get people riled up and upset.
If you found yourself getting outraged, please realize that you were being manipulated. The truth is your fellow Americans aren’t horrid people, someone just wanted you to think that they are.
There are a lot of forces in the world that benefit from the discord Americans are experiencing right now. The reality is most Americans are good honest people who are compassionate and care deeply about their communities. We aren’t as far apart as the people who spread misinformation and lies on the internet would have you believe.
Now it is more important than ever that well-meaning people take extra care to make sure that what they believe to be true is actually factually true. To find out what is factually true we have to be willing to admit that want feels true to us — may not actually be true.
For the sake of our country, don’t just “like” a headline and share it on social media. Make sure it’s a real news site with real evidence and that the evidence actually supports the headline and that it isn’t just an unfounded opinion piece posing as news.
We have all been misled and mistaken. We need to start thinking critically and compassionately about the news we consume. We should all rabidly adhere to the truth. Objective reality based fact checked truth, not emotional truth that feeds our biases. And if you find yourself getting outraged by fact checkers, please consider the possibility that they may be right and you might have been duped. Thanks.
Jennifer Hancock is the founder of Humanist Learning Systems and the author of several books about Humanism. https://humanistlearning.com. Faith Matters is a regular feature of Saturday’s Herald.
Comments