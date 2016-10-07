Religion Almanac: Oct. 8

Religion Almanac, a roundup of local religious events open to the public, is published weekly in Faith & Values. Deadline for news releases is noon Monday for the Saturday edition. Email announcements to calendar@ bradenton.com.
High Holy Days - Chabad of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch
Chabad of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch offers free services for the Jewish High Holidays at Fete Catering Ballroom at The Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Yom Kippur services include Kol Nidrei service, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Morning service, 9:30 a.m., Yizkor Memorial service, 11 a.m., Mincha service, 5:45 p.m., Neila Closing service, 6:45 p.m., Final Shofar Blowing, 7:38 p.m. Oct. 12. Kosher catered buffets from Fete Catering at The Polo Grill will be served after Rosh Hashanah services and a Break the Fast at Yom Kippur’s conclusion. For more information about Chabad of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch’s services or to reserve a space, visit www.ChabadofBradenton.com or call 941-752-3030.
High Holy Days - Temple Beth El
Rabbis Michael Sternfield, Cantorial soloist Deborah Sute and Cantor Emeritus Alan Cohn will help lead services at the Reform Congregation of Bradenton, Temple Beth El, 4200 32nd St. W. All services are open to all and donations are appreciated. On Oct. 11, Kol Nidre will begin at 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 12, Yom Kippur morning service will begin at 10 a.m. including Yizkor, afternoon service and Torah reading will begin at 3 p.m., with a musical interlude. Neilah and Havdallah beginning at 5:30 p.m. After Neilah, a break the fast meal will be held at IMG Golf Club, prepaid reservations are required. Call 941-755-4900 for more information.
Celebrate Israel
The First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W., Bradenton, will host Celebrate Israel and also a fund raiser for the Alyn Childrens Hospital in Jerusalem on Oct. 6 featuring workshops by the Jewish Federation at 10 and 11 a.m. followed by an authentic Israeli lunch, followed by a 5 p.m. meet and greet. Then a 7 p.m. main event featuring special guest Consul General of Israel to Florida and Puerto Rico, Hon. Lior Haiat. Holocaust survivors will be there to receive special recognition as well. The event is sponsored by Pastors Nick and Becky Manassa. RSVP to 941-756-7331, mygreatchurch@gmail.com.
Restore
The free Restore conference featuring praise dances, flaggers, singing, mime and a spoken-word performance will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 on the Riverwalk at the Courtyard Marriot in downtown Bradenton. Contact Pastor Althea France, 484-948-6971.
Blessing of the Animals
The Rev. Brian Bagley-Bonner of Faith United Church of Christ. will pray for each pet brought to the church at 11 a.m. Oct. 8. The service will be held on the patio, and everyone is welcome. This tradition is rooted in the love of other creatures that St. Francis of Assisi expressed in his life and ministry. All pets are welcome. The church is at 4850 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton. 941-746-8890, Faithchurchucc.com.
October speakers
The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee holds services at 11:30 a.m. Sundays at the Unity-in-the-Woods campus at 4200 32nd Street West, Bradenton. Rev. David Owen Ritz, Oct. 9 and Oct. 30. Rev. Maria Shamaya Clemente, Oct. 16. Rev. Karen Boland, Oct. 23. Potluck and fellowship are offered after services. spirit@cslmanatee.org.
Anniversary
Everyone is invited to enjoy Southern gospel music and good food when Oneco First Baptist Church celebrates its 90th year anniversary Homecoming Sunday on Oct. 9. Gulf State Quartet, one of central Florida’s favorite gospel groups, will be in concert at 10:45 a.m., followed by dinner in the fellowship hall. The church is at 1700 51st Ave. E., Bradenton. 941-755-1690.
Concert
The Rob Mills Family will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton. A love offering will be received. 941-756-6942.
Ladies Lunch Bunch
Ladies Lunch Bunch of Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, will meet at noon Oct. 13 at Truman’s Tap and Grill, 11161 State Road 70 E. Call Pat at 748-6669 to register.
Fall craft festival
A fall craft festival will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Church of the Nativity, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. More than 30 vendors will display hand-crafted items, food and more. 941-355-3262.
October Fest
Living Lord Lutheran Church , 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, will host an October Fest on Oct. 15 at Rosedale Golf and Country Club. Call Mark at 262-331-3823 for details and tickets.
Roser Terrific Tuesdays
Roser Terrific Tuesdays feature age-appropriate classes for the whole family Oct. 11 and 18. A meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., classes 6:15-7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, or $15 per family (whichever is cheapest) and kids under age 5 eat free. Go to www.RoserChurch.com/Terrific-Tuesdays or call the church office at 941-778-0414 if you plan to join for the meal. Roser Community Church is at 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island.
Special services
Sukkot service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Temple Beth El, 4200 32nd St. W.. Bradenton. Come enjoy a service led by Rabbi Michael Sternfield and Cantorial Soloist Deborah Suta. Followed by a special Oneg around and in our Sukkah. On Oct. 28, there will be a Simchat Torah service at 7:30 p.m. led by Rabbi Michael Sternfield and Cantorial Soloist Deborah Suta. At the end of the service join our members as we participate in unrolling our Torah rescued from the Shoah. Temple Beth El is a Reform congregation open and welcoming to all. 941-755-4900.
Outreach
The Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, will be receiving new members on Nov. 6. If interested in attending classes at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 call Patty at 941-748-6669.
Community book study
In “The Four Agreements” shamanic teacher and healer Don Miguel Ruiz exposes self-limiting beliefs that create needless suffering. He then presents a simple yet liberating code of personal conduct learned from his Toltec ancestors. Discussion Group Tuesdays 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 18-Nov. 15. Faith United Church of Christ, 4850 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton. Call the church between 9 a.m. and noon to register for this free program. 941-746-8890 To participate in group book order, register through church by Sept. 30, and mention that you want to be part of group order. Book is $8.
Harvest Festival
Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, will hold a free Harvest Festival 2-5 p.m. Oct. 23 with music, games, wet-dry slide, cupcake walk, pumpkin bowling, face painting, kids costume contest and more. 941-792-3141.
ONGOING EVENTS
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Longboat Island Chapel, issues of aging, memory loss support group, 941-383-6491, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Wednesday.
Aglow International/Bradenton Aglow
At First Assembly of God, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Al Katz Center
Cortez Commons shopping center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Jewish learning classes, workshops, and events year-round, including public concerts on Sunday afternoons, Jewish history courses, holiday celebrations, films, and Holocaust educational services, advocacy services free for elders and Holocaust survivors. Jewish Bible study group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $7 suggested donation. 941-313-9239.
Alive Church
At Bayshore Elementary School at 26th Street West and Bayshore Gardens Parkway, 941-254-3250 or go to mychurchisalive.org, 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Altar
Interdenominational Christian fellowship, Peridia Office Park, 3911 Golf Park Loop, No. 104, Bradenton, 941-730-2136 or 941-565-1989, 11 a.m. Saturday Shabbat service with Hebrew and English liturgy and Torah service followed by Kiddush and Oneg, 7 p.m. Sunday meetings at a home for worship, prayer and fellowship.
Bible Baptist Church
Offers a faith-based and Christ-centered addiction program 7-9 p.m. Fridays. All are welcome. The church is at 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. 941-746-6221.
Braden River Presbyterian Church
Meet at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, bradenriverpc.com or 941-739-0202.
Bread of Life Mission Inc.
Needs houses, mobile homes, land, buildings, cars, vans, trucks and/or monetary gifts to help get people off the streets, 941-575-4440.
Centro Evangelistico Reflexiones Congregation
Spanish language services, Pastor Daniel Rosales, Northminster Presbyterian Church USA, 3131 61st St., Sarasota, 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch
Services, studies: 5712 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, led by Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, 941-752-3030. Talmud clases 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Torah studies, 9 a.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday CKids Shabbat Club. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by buffet Kiddush.
Christ Community Church
The Rev. David Carter as pastor, 1803 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-6162, 10 a.m. Sunday morning fellowship, 10:45 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.
Christ Episcopal Church
Thrift shop, 401 42nd St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4906, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Church of Light Healing Center
10115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-795-5683, 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Church of the Trinity Metropolitan Community Church
7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-355-0847, 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Congregation Ner Tamid
Jewish Living and Learning Sunday School for children ages 4-14, Lakeside Clubhouse, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-1231, 9 a.m. Sundays by appointment.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thrift Store, 5324 26th St. W., Bradenton in Saddle Creek Plaza, pickup service for large donations, 941-739-1018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
Cortez Church of Christ
12111 45th Ave. W., Cortez, 941-216-6286. Sunday bible study at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m.
Ellenton United Methodist Church
3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-729-6802, 9:45 a.m. Sunday service, 11 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Thrift Shoppe open.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Prayer & Share, 5115 Cortez Road, 941-792-3497, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Faith Bible Church
1511 Morgan Johnson Road, East Manatee, 941-722-0940, Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, evening class is at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Faith United Church of Christ
Worship and Sunday School, 4850 State Road 64 E., 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Balance classes, 1030 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-7044, 10 a.m. Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, offers Informal Worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. with organ and choir. Classic Sunday School classes and Family Sunday School classes and Disciples Path courses begin at 10 a.m. A free KOINONIA community-wide lunch will begin at noon in the church fellowship hall. Child care is available for children ages 5 and younger. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
First United Methodist Church
Services, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, fumcb.com or call 941-747-4406, 10:30 a.m. traditional Sunday service, 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school.
Full Gospel Tabernacle
Community sing, 2903 11th St. Court E., 941-746-3634 or 941-748-8102, last Saturday of each month.
Gulf Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Tots to teens (ages 4-18) tennis, at Tennis Center at Palm-Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, 941-539-6083.
Heaven Cent Thrift Shop
Open, 5858 44th Ave. E., East Manatee, 941-745-1663, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Hope Lutheran Church
Narcotics Anonymous, 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, free group meetings, Fellowship Hall, 941-755-3256, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. contemporary services Sundays.
Lakewood Ranch Ladies
Devotional hour, Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-727-3789, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-9365, 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 11 a.m. Sunday worship services, nursery open 8 a.m.-noon, Bible study 1 p.m. Wednesday. Christian Education classes have started for Fall/Winter 2016. Classes are from nursery through high school and involve fellowship, music, Bible stories, activities, etc. Open to all. Begin at 9:15 a.m. at service in the sanctuary with the pastors youth message and then off to the class room until 10:30 a.m.
Manatee County Meditation Group
Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-915-1454, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
My Father’s House Church
Bible study, 7215 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, thrift store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 941-776-9016, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Youth Bible study for all ages, 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
3131 61st St., Sarasota, in Fellowship Hall with Pastor Chris Carlson, 941-355-4729, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship with a coffee hour following, Bible studies 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Orthodox Catholic
The Synod of Governing Bishops for the Holy Orthodox Catholic Church opens new church temporarily at 2700 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 11B, Sarasota, the Rev. Archbishop Jacob J.K. Longacre is first pastor. All seven sacraments available in Orthodox form by making an appointmentat 941-954-0330.
Palma Sola Presbyterian
Service, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141, 9 a.m. Dawning, 11 a.m. Traditional Sundays.
Palmetto First Baptist Church
Services, 1020 Fourth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-7795, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Parrish United Methodist Church
Sunday worship, 12140 69th St. E., Parrish, 941-776-1539, 8:15 a.m. traditional, 9:45 a.m. contemporary and 11:11 a.m. blended services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Peace Presbyterian Church
Presbyterian Church USA, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-7778, 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Revelation Ministries
Prayer Time at Revelation Ministries, 1919 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-726-3464, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
River East
At Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, Church of the Nazarene affiliate, nursery care and children’s church, 941-794-1685 and rivereast.org, 5:30 p.m. Saturday services.
Roser Church
Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Golfing for God, second and fourth Wednesdays, Jesus and Youth, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays; Roser-Robics, 9 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Boomer Bootcamp, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Joyful Noise Choir, 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays. JOY Brown Bag Lunch Series, 11 a.m. Wednesdays. 941-778-0414.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, Sarasota. We are a friendly, spirited performing group in the Sarasota/Manatee community, eager for new singers for our 17th season. Call Susan at 941-355-8011. Ability to read music is preferable. People of all voice parts and all faiths are welcome. Check us out at: sarasotajewishchorale.org
St. Joseph Church
3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, Marianne Ridgell of Home Instead Senior Care, caregiver/family support group meeting, 941-739-3050, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. 941-751-5048. 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Nursery open 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Stillpoint House of Prayer
1608 14th St. W., 941-748-6835, Contemplative-prayer groups at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spanish Bible study, prayer and rosary group, 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Temple Beth El
4200 32nd St. W., reform congregation, religious classes three Sunday mornings a month and Hebrew school classes Wednesday afternoons by Susie Konicov, 941-755-4900, Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shabbat services with Torah study, 10 a.m. Saturday. .
Temple Beth Israel
Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Israel collects donations for the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., or dropped off at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, medication funds, socks, mosquito repellent, toilet articles and soap, shoes, jeans, baby diapers and formula, reading glasses and bicycles.
Temple Emanu-El
151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, Social Action Committee, food drive, place nonperishable boxed and canned foods in a marked bin in the Temple lobby during business hours and before and after Shabbat worship services. All donations benefit kosher food pantry at Jewish Family and Children’s Services or All Faiths Food Bank, 941-966-9561.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, GIFT: Generations Growing in Faith Together 10 a.m. Sundays. Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Weekly Bible study, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-737-3704, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Vessels Unto Honour Ministries
Services, 3517 15th St. E., Bradenton, noon Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday life enrichment service.
Wildfire Ministries
Bible study classes, Hampton Inn, 5810 20th Court E., Ellenton, 7:30 p.m. Fridays.
