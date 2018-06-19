Man has tearful reunion with dog 3 months after the pit bull was kidnapped

Prak Dara and his girlfriend Kara Hills were reunited with their dog, Titan, on June 3 after he had been kidnapped from his home in Katy, Texas, three months prior. Titan was found almost 1,000 miles away in Greenville, SC thanks to his microchip.
By
This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs

Pets

This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs

Dogs dressed for Mardi Gras walked in the Krewe of Barkloxi's Bow Wow Paw-rade on Feb. 4 at the Biloxi Town Green. It was led by the 2018 Krewe of Barkloxi King and Queen. Dogs were judged in categories of most creative costume, cuteness, happiest

Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

Pets

Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

SeaWorld has created a way to protect penguins with bald spots: wetsuits. This solution protects the penguin's skin and keeps them warm. Maria Barreto is a wardrobe craftsperson who made wetsuits for penguins, and says this is one of the best proj

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

World

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.