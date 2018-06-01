The first Saturday in June is National Bubbly Day. Here's where to tip glasses around Bradenton.

The first Saturday in June is National Bubbly Day, as in, one of those holidays that people made up to excuse a drink or two.
Since it exists you might as well celebrate, right?
A few pointers before you go out: Remember, all Champagne is sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine is Champagne. Some other varieties of sparkling libation are Cava from Spain, Sekt from Germany and Austria and Espumante from Portugal and Argentina. Most importantly, it will all get you soused.
Here are a few places where you can celebrate with liquid bubbles around Bradenton.
Cheers!
Sage Biscuit Cafe
Sage Biscuit offers $4 glasses of bubbly and a diverse menu of dishes to pair it with.
Details: Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Two locations: 6656 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton, and 1401 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton. sagebiscuitbradenton.com.
Cheers to Wine
This Lakewood Ranch wine bar has 250 plus varieties of wine in stock and 20 available to taste, including bubbly.
Details: Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 8225 Natures Way, Unit 111, Lakewood Ranch. cheers-to-wine.com.
Fine Wine and Tastings on Main
This wine shop and bar offers many sparkling options in its inventory of over 430 wines from more than 14 countries.
Details: Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. 8111 Lakewood Main St., Unit J105, Lakewood Ranch. finewineandtastings.com.
Mattison's City Grille
Mattison's offers bubbly by the glass and the bottle starting at around $8. Enjoy the view on Bradenton Riverwalk as you sip.
Details: Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. mattisons.com.
Comments