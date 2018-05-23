Motorworks Brewing, located not far from LECOM Park in Bradenton, offers trivia on Mondays, bingo and yoga on Tuesdays, karaoke on Wednesdays and poker on Thursdays.
Food & Drink

Need a night out? Here are the bars and clubs in Bradenton-Sarasota area

May 23, 2018 10:29 AM

Manatee

Acoustic

Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar

Live music nightly. Tiki Trivia 3 p.m. and Karaoke 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Stone Crab Steve Arvey, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.

Island Time Bar and Grill

Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.

Wicked Cantina

Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.

Country

10th Street Live

Live dance lessons by Rox, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays with DJ Chris playing the latest country hits. 1330 U.S. 301, Palmetto. 941-465-2123.

Rock/blues

Banana Factory

Live music most nights. 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5249.

Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill

Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor & Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.

Cork’s Cigar Bar

Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.

Cortez Clam Factory

Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.

Cortez Kitchen

Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. Closed Mondays. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.

D. Coy Duck’s

Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.

Drift In No. 1

Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.

Drift In No. 2

Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171

Live music Thursdays and Sundays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.

The Last Call Tavern

Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.

Mattison’s City Grille

Live music on weekends. 101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.

Motorworks Brewing

Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Mondays. Bingo Night 7 p.m. and Yoga 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Karaoke Night 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Poker Night 7 p.m. Thursdays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.

Oneco Rose Bar and Package

Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.

Peggy’s Corral

Brad Yost, 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Texas Hold’Em, 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Ladies Night, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.

Swordfish Grill

Tim Chandler, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.

Woody’s River Roo

Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.

Sarasota

Comedy

McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.

Rock/blues

Blue Rooster

Live music. Al Fuller’s blues jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.

Five O’Clock Club

Live music showcasing a varied selection of musical talent: Blues, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rock, Motown, Ska, Reggae, DJ’s and more - from local and national acts. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.

Fogartyville

Steve Arvey’s jazz session, 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 525 Kumquat Ct. Information: 941-894-6469.

The Gator Club

Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.

Mattison’s City Grille

Russel at noon, and Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Lisa Ridings Band, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Local band of the week, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.

Top 40

Mattison’s Forty One

Live music most nights. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.

