Food & Drink

Who’s hungry? Your guide to eating out in the Bradenton-Sarasota area

May 16, 2018 09:29 AM

Dining listings are published on a rotating basis as space allows. To add your restaurant to this list, email information to calendar@bradenton.com.

American

9th Street Bistro: Renaissance on 9th

1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton; 941-749-0100

Basil’s Flame Broiled Chicken

▪ 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-794-5222

▪ 5210 E. State Road 64, Bradenton; 941-747-1605

▪ 4300 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-377-5474

Bridge Tender Inn

135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-4849

Café on the Beach

4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-0784

Central Café

906 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-757-0050

Chumlees Wings

3436 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton; 941-981-5383

Cody’s Original Roadhouse

895 Cortez Road, Bradenton: 941-727-6700

Courthouse Café

2080 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 941-953-3274

Crager’s Restaurant

7218 N. Tamiami Trail, Bradenton; 941-351-2166

Duffy’s Tavern

5808 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-2501

Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries

▪ 6783 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-794-3700

▪ 8447 Cooper Creek Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 941-358-7900

Gecko’s Pub and Grill

▪ 4310 State Road 64 E., East Manatee; 941-744-2664

▪ 4870 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-8896

▪ 5585 Palmer Crossing Circle, Sarasota; 941-923-6061

Grill 41

6713 14th St. w., Bradenton; 941-896-4379

Gulf Drive Café

900 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-1919

Hob Nob Drive In

1701 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; 941-955-5001

Hooters

▪ 4908 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-758-1175

▪  6507 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-4666

Hurricane Hank’s

5346 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-5788

IMG Academies Golf & Country Club

4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton; 941-758-1467

Libby’s Cafe + Bar

1917 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; 941-487-7300

Linger Lodge Restaurant

7205 Linger Lodge Road, East Manatee; 941-755-2757

Madfish Grill

4059 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota; 941-377-3474

Nick’s Too Restaurant

5803 15th St. E., Bradenton; 941-755-4927

Olympic Café

6408 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-795-1699

Paul & Frankie’s Country Kitchen

5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-896-7883

Park Grille & Café, University Park Country Club

7671 Park Blvd., East Manatee; 941-359-2995

Peridia Golf and Country Club Terrace on the Green

4950 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton; 941-758-2582

Popi’s Place

▪ 6409 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton;941-761-7674

▪ 3232 17th St., Sarasota, 941-312-5991

▪ 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton; 941-777-7674

▪ 3911 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton; 941-722-1205

▪ 10508 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto; 941-729-0753

▪ 815 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 941-721-9525

The Ranch Grill at the Legacy Golf Club

8255 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-7002

The River Club Grille

6600 River Club Blvd., East Manatee; 941-755-2699

Riverside Café

955 Riverside Drive, Palmetto; 941-729-4402

Roessler’s

2033 Vamo Way, Sarasota; 941-966-5688

Rosedale Golf and Country Club

5100 87th St. E., East Manatee; 941-753-6200

Ruby Tuesday

▪ 5842 20th St. E., Ellenton; 941-721-6341

▪ 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-926-8804

The Rustic Grill

400 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota; 941-906-1111

Rusty Parrot

8383 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-308-1000

SketchDaddy Wings ’N Things

7814 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-2588

Skinny’s Place

3901 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-7769

Stonewood Grill & Tavern

5415 University Parkway; 941-355-3315

Stoneybrook Golf Club Restaurant

7515 Grand Harbour Parkway, Heritage Harbour; 941-749-1842

Sunset Grill: Terra Ceia Bay Country Club

2802 Terra Ceia Bay Blvd., Palmetto; 941-721-9315

SweetBerries Frozen Custard and Eatery

4500 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-750-6771

Take a Break Cafe

507 Seventh St. W., Palmetto; 941-729-7525

Tara Golf and Country Club

6602 Drewry’s Bluff Road, East Manatee; 941-758-2203

The Terrace Café

5911 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-755-6281

Tommy Bahama

300 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-2888

Urban Flats Flatbread & Wine Co.

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd., East Manatee; 941-360-3528

The Wing Factory

8742 State Road 70, East Manatee (Ranch Lake Plaza); 941-739-9464

Wing House

5105 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-932-8629

Woody’s River Roo

5717 18th St. E., Exit 43, Ellenton; 941-722-2391

Amish

Der Dutchman

3713 Bahia Vista, Sarasota; 941-955-8007

Yoder’s Restaurant

3434 Bahia Vista, Sarasota; 941-955-7771

Barbecue

C&K Smoke House BBQ

12125 U.S. 301 N., Parrish; 941-776-1440

Hickory Hollow

4705 U.S. 301, Ellenton; 941-722-3932

Mr. Bones BBQ

3007 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-6614

Breakfast/lunch

Another Broken Egg Cafe

▪ 6115 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch; 941-388-6898

▪ 210 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key; 941-346-2750

▪ 4031 Clark Road, Sarasota; 941-922-2868

Butterfield’s Family Restaurant

8205 U.S. 301, Parrish; 941-776-0762

The CaddyShak Grille

6600 River Club Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 941-567-6197

Country Pancake House and Restaurant

8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch; 941-361-1117

Cortez Cafe

12108 Cortez Road, Cortez; 941-792-0030

Denise’s Beachway Café

7224 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-794-6779

First Watch

▪  7118 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-6071

▪  8306 Market St., Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-6657

▪  1395 Main St., Sarasota; 941-954-1395

▪  8383 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-6754

Judy’s Restaurant

9516 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-795-6222

Minnie’s Beach Cafe

5360 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-4140

Peach’s Restaurant

▪ 3201 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-747-2894

▪ 5702 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-5140

▪ 6057 26th St. W., Bradenton; 941-727-0443

▪ 5240 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-747-6200

▪ 2207 60th Ave. E., Ellenton; 941-721-7838

▪ 3240 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-779-0738

▪ 6386 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-359-2153

The Recipe Box Eatery

5207 33rd St. E., East Manatee; 941-739-3525

Robin’s Downtown

428 Old Main St., Bradenton; 941-747-8899

Sea Star Cafe

11544 Palm Brush Trail, Lakewood Ranch; 941-753-6016

Word of Mouth

6604 Gateway Ave., Sarasota; 941-925-2400

Buffet

Golden Corral

5525 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-761-0872

Panda Buffet

3901 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-746-9880

Sweet Tomatoes

▪ 5407 University Pkwy., Bradenton; 941-359-0110

▪ 4994 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-922-4908

Chinese

Asia Restaurant & Lounge

6844 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-758-9222

China Coast

8310 Market St., Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-4107 or 907-6648

China Village

7254 55th Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-756-4859

Empress Garden

6090 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-359-3658

Bangkok Tokyo

7337 52nd Place E., Creekwood Crossing Plaza, East Manatee; 941-739-8998

Sunny Wok

8756 S.R. 70 E., East Manatee; 941-727-9060

Cuban

Abuela’s Kitchen

727 Seventh St. W., Palmetto; 941-723-2051

Café Havana

1440 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-751-9287

Columbia Restaurant

411 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-3987

Havana Cabana

5904 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-254-4999

La Rubia Cuban Joint

551 17th St. W., Palmetto; 941-981-5300

Fine dining

Beach Bistro

6600 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-6444

Bijou Café

1287 First St., Sarasota; 941-366-8111

Café L’Europe

431 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-4415

EnRich

5629 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-792-0990

Euphemia Haye

5540 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-3633

Harry’s Continental Kitchens

525 St. Jude’s Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0777

Lavanda

1938 Adams Lane, Towles Court, Sarasota; 941-366-0070

Mattison’s City Grille

1 N. Lemon Ave., Sarasota; 941-330-0440

Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk

101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton; 941-896-9660

Mattison’s Forty One

7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-921-3400

The Melting Pot

1949 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 941-365-2628

Michael’s On East

1212 East Ave. S., Sarasota; 941-366-0007

Ophelia’s on the Bay

9105 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota; 941-349-2212

Pier 22

1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-748-8087

Polo Grill and Bar

10670 Boardwalk Loop, Main Street Lakewood Ranch; 941-782-0899

Sign of the Mermaid and Mermaid Cafe

9707 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria; 941-778-9399

The Table Creekside

5365 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-921-9465

French

Island Creperie

127 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-1011

Paris Bistrot

8131 Main Street, No. 103, Lakewood Ranch; 941-388-0564

French Table

103 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach; 941-779-1930

German

Restaurant Edelweiss

611 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-748-3838

Heinrich’s German Grill

8420 Lockwood Ridge Road, East Manatee; 941-355-5453

Lucky Frog Restaurant

4625 Cortez Road; 941-795-2132

Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus

3246 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach: 941-778-1320

Indian

Tandoor

8453 Cooper Creek Blvd., East Manatee; 941-926-3077

Italian

15 South Ristorante

15 S. Boulevard of the Presidents, St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-383-1111

Amore by Andrea

555 Bay Isles Parkway, Longboat Key; 941-951-9200

Andrea’s

2085 Siesta Drive, Sarasota; 941-951-9200

Bellacino’s

5419 University Parkway, East Manatee; 941-358-5999

Bella Mia

5917 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-761-8700

Café Americano

1409 Main St., Sarasota; 941-365-1026

Café Amici

1371 Main St., Sarasota; 941-951-6896

Café Baci

4001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-921-4848

Café Gabbiano

5104 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key; 941-349-1423

Carmen’s Italian Café

515 27th St. E., Bradenton; 941-745-1540

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

▪  20th Street and Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-755-7712

▪  2875 University Parkway, Sarasota; 941-359-1050

▪  5425 University Parkway, Sarasota; 941-355-4116

▪  1940 Stickney Point Rd., Sarasota; 941-925-7407

Casa Di Pizza

▪  4658 S.R. 64 East, East Manatee; 941-748-0700

▪  8193 Tourist Center Drive, Sarasota; 941-359-2300

Demetrios’ Pizza House

1720 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-758-6478

Epicure

1298 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota; 941-366-5648

Fav’s Italian Cucina

419 Old Main St., Bradenton; 941-708-3287

Ferraro’s Pizza and Restaurant

8348 U.S. 301, Parrish; 941-723-1111

Fillippo’s Pizza

6310 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-360-8065

Fire & Stone Pizza

10519 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-5300

Fratello’s Chicago Pizzeria

7110 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-0300

Gianni’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

4925 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-896-9700

GIO Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar

▪  2219 60th Ave. E., Ellenton; 941-722-7990

▪  4805 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-3388

▪  7240 55th Ave. E., Twin Oaks Plaza, East Manatee; 941-752-4100

Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery & Pizzeria

▪  6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-753-8900

▪  945 10th St. E., Palmetto; 941-417-2106

▪  3811 Kenny Drive, Sarasota; 941-378-8900

▪  211 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-364-9900

Marina’s Pizza and Pasta

1723 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., East Manatee; 941-747-0054

Mediterraneo

1970 Main St., Sarasota; 941-365-4122

The Olive Garden

▪  4420 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-756-2370

▪  4900 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-923-3136

Oma Pizza and Restaurant

201 N. Gulf Drive Bradenton Beach; 941-778-0771

Original Michelangelo’s

11517 Palm Brush Trail, Lakewood Ranch; 941-739-5656

Ortygia Sicilian Restaurant

1418 13th St. W., Bradenton; 941-741-8646

People Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

336 Eight Ave. W., Palmetto, 941-981-9800

Primo! Restaurant

8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-359-3690

Solo’s Pizza

3244 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-8118

Tiramisu Ristorante & Pizzeria

5215 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-753-2800

Vertoris Pizza House

6830 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-751-0332

Villa Sorrento’s Italian Delight

1757 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota; 941-371-2300

Japanese

Jo To Japanese Steak House

7971 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-351-4677

Matsuri Sushi

8209 Natures Way, No. 111 San Marco Plaza, Lakewood Ranch; 941-361-1171

Ocean Star

3608 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-1236

Peking Tokyo

7337 52nd Place E., Creekwood Crossing Plaza, East Manatee; 941-739-8998

Taste of Tokyo

1359 Main St., Sarasota; 941-951-0836

Korean

Sam Oh Jung

6032 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-755-3568

Mexican

Alvarez Mexican Restaurant

1431 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 941-729-2232

Chipotle Mexican Grill

1608 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-752-0425

Cinco de Mayo

1551 Main St., Sarasota; 941-917-0043

El Molcajetes

901 10th St. E., Palmetto; 941-723-1333

Margarita Mateo’s

320 John Ringling Blvd., St. Armands Circle; 941-388-0325

Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano

University Walk Plaza, 8405 Tuttle Ave., East Manatee; 941-359-9303

Mr. Tequila

491 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-751-9006

Moe’s Southwest Grill

▪  8192 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton; 941-351-7979

▪  4005 Clark Road, Sarasota; 941-929-0630

Poblano’s Mexican Grill and Bar

5779 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 941-739-9800

Tortilla Bay Southwest Grille

5318 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-3663

Two Amigos

402 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; 941-365-6583

Wicked Cantina

101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach; 941-281-2990

Peruvian

Brasa & Pisco

8347 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-360-0300

El Patio Latino

1110 N. Tuttle Ave., Suite 5, Grand Slam Plaza, Sarasota; 941-955-5093

El Warike

4226 26th St. W., Bradenton; 941-755-4222

Selva Grill

1345 Main St., Sarasota; 941-362-4427

Sandwich

Cravings Ice Cream, Coffee and Sandwich Shop

1783 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Gateway North Shopping Center, East Manatee; 941-750-9111

Crispers

8764 State Road 70 E., Bradenton; 941-739-8897

Java ’n’ Jive

811 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 941-723-5080

Mixon’s Groveside Cafe

2525 27th St. E., Bradenton; 941-748-5829

P.J.’s Sandwich Shop

12342 U.S. 301, Parrish; 941-776-2307

Panera Bread

▪  1520 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-751-0250

▪  2821 University Parkway, Sarasota; 941-351-9300

▪  5864 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-343-9977

▪  6589 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-924-0800

The Philadelphian

6086 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-739-5758

South Philly

5942 34th St. W., Bradenton; 941-727-7339

Seafood

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

▪  6696 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-0077

▪  1525 51st Ave. E., Ellenton; 941-721-7773

▪  6906 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-758-7880

Annie’s Bait & Tackle

4334 127th St. W., Cortez; 941-794-3580

Barnacle Bill’s

▪  1526 Main St., Sarasota; 941-365-6800

▪  3634 Webber St., Sarasota; 941-923-5800

Beach House Restaurant

200 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach; 941-779-2222

Blue Marlin Grill

121 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-896-9737

Bonefish Grill

▪  7456 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-795-8020

▪  8101 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota; 941-360-3171

▪  3971 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-924-9090

Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar

135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach; 941-778-4849

Captain Brian’s Market and Restaurant

8441 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-351-4492

The City Pier Restaurant

100 Bay Blvd., Anna Maria; 941-779-1667

The Clam House Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market

304 Seventh St. W., Palmetto; 941-721-8774

Cortez Kitchen

4528 119th St. W., Cortez; 941-798-9404

Crab & Fin Restaurant

420 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota; 941-388-3964

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

412 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0102

Island Gourmet Grill

5910 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-0333

Lazy Lobster

▪  7602 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-351-5515

▪  5350 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key; 941-383-0440

The Lobster Pot

5157 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key Village; 941-349-2323

Lucky Pelican Bistro

6239 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch; 941-907-0589

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant

760 Broadway, Longboat Key; 941-383-2391

New Pass Bait Shop

1505 Ken Thompson Parkway, City Island, Sarasota; 941-388-3050

Ocean Star Japanese Restaurant

3608 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach; 941-778-1236

Old Salty Dog

▪  1601 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota; 941-388-4311

▪  5023 Ocean Boulevard, Sarasota; 941-349-0158

Phillippi Creek Village Oyster Bar

5353 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-925-4444

Red Lobster

5711 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-756-1814

Riverhouse Reef and Grill

995 Riverside Drive, Palmetto; 941-729-0616

Rod & Reel Pier

875 North Shore Drive, Anna Maria; 941-778-1885

Sandbar Restaurant

100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria; 941-778-0444

The Sea Hut

5611 U.S. 19 N., Palmetto; 941-722-6255

Seafood Shack

4110 127th St. W., Cortez; 941-794-1235

Star Fish Company Seafood Gallery

12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez; 941-794-1243

Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina

12507 Cortez Road, Cortez; 941-567-6206

The Waterfront

111 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria; 941-778-1515

Sports Bar & Grill

Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub and Grill

6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-794-2489

Chili’s Grill and Bar

6125 Exchange Way, East Manatee; 941-907-2127

Ed’s Tavern

10719 Rodeo Drive, Bradenton; 941-907-0400

J.R.’s Old Packinghouse Cafe

987 S. Packinghouse Road, Sarasota; 941-371-9358

Slim’s Place

9701 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria; 941-567-4056

South Philly Cheese Steak Company

5942 34th St. W., El Conquistador Village Plaza, Bradenton; 941-727-7339

Steel City Bar and Grill

5254 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-243-3867

Steak

Bern’s Steak House

1208 S. Howard Ave., Tampa; 813-251-2421

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

2001 Siesta Key Drive, Sarasota; 941-358-9463

Michael John’s Steak & Seafood

1040 Carlton Arms Blvd., off State Road 64 in East Manatee; 941-747-8032

Outback Steakhouse

▪  4402 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-792-1898

▪  4510 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-748-7783

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

6700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-924-9442

Sharky’s Steak and Sea Grill

2519 N. Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach; 941-779-9151

Sushi

Drunken Poet Café

1572 Main St., Sarasota; 941-955-8404

Utamaro Sushi Bar

1900 Main St., Suite 107, Sarasota; 941-366-0095

Yume Sushi

1537 Main St., Sarasota; 941-363-0604

Thai

Siam Thai

5763 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 941-243-3095

Thai Lotus

College Plaza, 3633 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-756-5559

Thai Palace

4756 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 941-761-9100

Thai Spice

6233 14th St. W., Bradenton; 941-739-2217

Thai Wasabi

5250 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton; 941-896-7803

Vietnamese

Miss Saigon

560 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; 941-955-4662

Pho Cali

1578 Main St., Sarasota; 941-955-2683

