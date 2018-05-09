Saturday will be the last night that Joyland is open for business. Bradenton-based country band Rye Road will perform, in addition to past and present Joyland DJs.
Saturday will be the last night that Joyland is open for business. Bradenton-based country band Rye Road will perform, in addition to past and present Joyland DJs. Joyland Night Club
Saturday will be the last night that Joyland is open for business. Bradenton-based country band Rye Road will perform, in addition to past and present Joyland DJs. Joyland Night Club

Food & Drink

Need a night out? Here are the bars and clubs in Bradenton-Sarasota area

May 09, 2018 11:54 AM

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.

Manatee

Acoustic

Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar

Live music nightly. Tiki Trivia 3 p.m. and Karaoke 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Stone Crab Steve Arvey, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.

Island Time Bar and Grill

Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.

Wicked Cantina

Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.

Country

Joyland

Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.

10th Street Live

Line dance lessons by Rox, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays with DJ Chris playing the latest country hits. 1330 U.S. 301, Palmetto. 941-465-3123.

Rock/blues

Banana Factory

Live music most nights. 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5249.

Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill

Kettle Of Fish, 6 p.m. and Katalyst, 10 p.m. May 11. Jack Tamburine, 5 p.m. May 13. Danny Fox, 6 p.m. May 15. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor & Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.

Cork’s Cigar Bar

Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.

Cortez Clam Factory

Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.

Cortez Kitchen

Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. Closed Mondays. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.

D. Coy Duck’s

Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.

Drift In No. 1

Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.

Drift In No. 2

Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171

Live music Thursdays and Sundays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.

The Last Call Tavern

Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.

Mattison’s City Grille

Hatley Band, 7-11 p.m. May 11. Beat Street Band, 7-11 p.m. May 12. Dick Cunico Trio, 1-5 p.m. May 13. The Accidentalz, 6-10 p.m. May 14. Rose & Thorne, 6-10 p.m. May 15. Live music on weekends. 101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.

Motorworks Brewing

Mojo 5, 7 p.m. May 11. Karen & Jimmy Band, 7 p.m. May 12. Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Mondays. Bingo Night 7 p.m. and Yoga 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Karaoke Night 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Poker Night 7 p.m. Thursdays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.

Oneco Rose Bar and Package

Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.

Peggy’s Corral

Brad Yost, 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Texas Hold’Em, 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Ladies Night, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.

Swordfish Grill

Tim Chandler, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.

Woody’s River Roo

Bickley Rivera Island Chill, 6-10 p.m. on Reggae Night, May 10. Jimi Banks, 4-7 p.m., and Twinkle, 7-11 p.m. May 11. Taylor and Taylor, 2-6 p.m., and Version 3.0, 7-11 p.m. May 12. Goodbye Eddie, 1-5 p.m., and Derek Lersh, 5-8 p.m. May 13. Jordy Christo, 6-9 p.m. May 14. 3’s Company, 6-10 p.m. May 16. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.

Sarasota

Comedy

McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.

Rock/blues

Blue Rooster

Live music. Al Fuller’s blues jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.

Five O’Clock Club

Live music showcasing a varied selection of musical talent: Blues, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rock, Motown, Ska, Reggae, DJ’s and more - from local and national acts. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.

Fogartyville

Steve Arvey’s jazz session, 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 525 Kumquat Ct. Information: 941-894-6469.

The Gator Club

Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.

Mattison’s City Grille

Russel at noon, and Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Lisa Ridings Band, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Local band of the week, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.

Top 40

Mattison’s Forty One

Live music most nights. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.

  Comments  