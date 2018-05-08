Go international for Mother’s Day meal

Some weeks I cook nearly every day; others not so much.
This and last week, I have make some old and some new dishes, but all of them are easy to do and do not require the oven. I have made Greek shrimp, which made enough for planned leftovers; smothered boneless pork chops served with rice; Philadelphia cheese sloppy Joes, which also made for tasty leftovers; and hurry chicken curry, which I polished off for a light lunch.
Tonight, I am making lemon garlic chicken, which is started on the stovetop and then placed in a slow cooker until done. This chicken takes about 15 to 20 minutes from preparation to slow cooker. Oh, my, does it make the kitchen smell good. I am cooking it on high in the slow cooker because I got a slow start and needed it to cook quicker. My girls will be home soon, and one of them will be hungry.
Because our family is small, two women and a 5-year-old, we usually have leftovers that I rework into another meal. My granddaughter would rather have chicken strips than lemon garlic chicken, so her mom and I will have that chicken in another fashion tomorrow night. It’s a good thing we like chicken.
My favorite of all these dishes is the Greek shrimp that I served over orzo with a side of hummus and fresh cucumbers. Greek food ranks right up there with Mexican and Thai in my book. I used fresh garden tomatoes for the sauce, and that makes all the difference. Canned tomatoes may be used, but the fresh tomatoes add the umami to the dish.
The chicken curry is done in less than an hour and even faster if rotisserie chicken is used instead of poaching chicken breasts. I always serve the curry over rice and set out bowls of toppings, boiled eggs, minced green onions, plumped raisins, roasted peanuts, shredded coconut and chutney. Last week, I had a hard time finding chutney, so I substituted a Thai sweet chili sauce.
With Mother’s Day on Sunday, several of these recipes, such as the Greek shrimp, chicken curry and lemon garlic chicken, would be something that a spouse or teens could make for Mom. The shrimp is a pretty dish, and I love the way chicken curry is served with lots of condiments. The lemon garlic chicken can be paired with new potatoes, rice pilaf and a favorite vegetable.
Of course, any of these would be great with a salad, but unless the origin of the lettuce is known, skip the salad. The risk of E. coli bacteria is too great.
Last night, we dined at a Gulfport restaurant, primarily a steak one, and I certainly missed the salad. When I eat grilled steak, I am a traditionalist: steak, baked potato and salad.
Today, I am sharing these recipes that are sure to please Mom, Grandmother or Great-Grandmother on her special day.
Cinnamon pickles, please
A reader tasted cinnamon pickles at a recent festival and fell in love with them.
“Will you find me a recipe for these pickles,” she asked. “They are crisp, sweet and spicy, a great balance in a pickle.”
Readers, do you have a good cinnamon pickle recipe that meets these criteria? If so, please send me the recipe.
Wanted: Cakes made with stevia
Rhonda Hughes of Gulfport would like a good recipe for a yellow cake made with stevia. I have not cooked with stevia much, so readers I am counting on you to provide the recipe. Hughes also is gluten-free, so the cake must be made with rice or almond flour.
Andrea Yeager can be reached at ayeager51@cableone.net and Cooks Exchange, 205 DeBuys Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.
Hurry Chicken Curry
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup chopped minced onion
1 -1 /2 tablespoons curry powder
2-3 tablespoons flour
1 cup coconut milk
1 to 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
Salt and pepper to taste
4 boneless chicken breasts, poached and chopped or 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup sherry
Condiments: 2 boiled eggs, minced green onion, grated coconut, chopped peanuts, plumped raisins and chutney.
Sauté garlic and onion in butter until onion is translucent in large skillet. Stir in 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder. Stir until foamy. Then stir in flour and stir well. Add 1 cup coconut milk slowly stirring constantly. Add chicken broth and continue stirring. Stir in red pepper flakes and salt and pepper. Add sherry and stir in chicken. Heat thoroughly, but do not let stick.
Place condiments in individual bowls. Let guests choose toppings.
Greek Shrimp
1 1/2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion chopped
4 cloves garlic minced
1/4 cup dry white wine
3-4 fresh tomatoes, peeled, seeded, pureed in food processor
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste
Black pepper
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Heat oil in large skillet and sauté onion and minced garlic until tender. Add fresh tomatoes and white wine. Add seasonings. Stir and cook for 5 minutes or so. Then add shrimp. Cook until shrimp turn pink. Add feta cheese and stir in, letting cheese melt a little.
Lemon Garlic Chicken
2 pounds chicken breast halves
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves crushed
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
1/4 cup water
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cloves garlic minced
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
1 teaspoon fresh parsley minced
Remove skin and excess fat from chicken, rinse and pat dry.
In a small bowl, mix oregano, seasoned salt and pepper; rub into chicken, using all the mixture. In large skillet over medium heat, brown chicken in butter. Transfer chicken to a slow cooker.
Place water, lemon juice, garlic and bouillon granules in skillet. Stirring over medium heat, bring to a boil, loosening browned bits from bottom of skillet. Pour over chicken. Cove and cook on high for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or on low for 5 to 6 hours or until chicken is almost tender.
Add parsley and baste chicken. Cover and cook on high or 15 to 30 minutes or until chicken is tender and juices from chicken run clear when cut along bone in thickest part.
From “Fix & Forget”
Comments