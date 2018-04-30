Busch Gardens is giving away free beer for the entire summer

Free. Beer.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Busch Gardens Tampa is bringing back free beer over the summer months.
The theme park announced that starting May 1 through Aug. 5 guests 21 and up will be offered two complimentary samples of beer at the former Hospitality House, now called the Garden Gate Cafe.
Hospitality House was where, a decade ago, visitors could learn about beer brewing from the park's then-owners Anheuser-Busch. But when the park was sold, it discontinued the program.
With the new summer offering, every two weeks new featured beer brands will be highlighted with Corona kicking it off just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Bud Light, Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A. 305, Miller Lite, Shock Top and Yuengling will be on rotations throughout the summer.
The park is also introducing a new Brew Club program.
Guests can sign up for the stein program which features memberships that include a reserved stein on display at the park and $5 refills from more than 20 on-tap brews throughout the year, the park announced.
