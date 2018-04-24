Why the Eichers bought a downsized buggy

So much for thinking spring! Yesterday we woke up to a snow-covered ground! And the temperature was in the twenties. Just when we were ready to let the fire go out in the coal stove, it turned cold again. Now tonight its cold and rainy.
I have potato seeds and sweet onions ready to plant as soon as we can get in the garden. Also, some more early seeds such as peas, lettuce, radishes. Maybe by the weekend it will be nice again. The farmers are having a hard time getting their crops out.
Son-in-law Timothy gave us some maple syrup he cooked this spring. He always cooks enough for themselves and a little extra. We didn’t have our trees tapped this year since Mose and Susan moved to their own place.
Saturday Joe and I attended the huge consignment auction in northern Indiana. We are in need of another buggy so we decided to try the auction. We ended up finding one to buy. We will now sell our double seated buggy at the next consignment auction. It seems Joe and I are always driving alone and the children are in other buggies so no need to have a double seated buggy. Its also easier for the horses to pull a single seated buggy.
After we were home from the auction Joe wanted to try out the buggy and go for a ride. We stopped in at Jacob and sister Emma’s house and then on to daughter Elizabeth and Timothy’s house. We knew Mose and daughter Susan weren’t home so we didn’t go by there. Abigail was so excited to see Grandpa and Grandma. She came running to hug us. She thought she should feed Grandpa some chicken they had left over from supper. We stayed there until almost dark, then headed home.
It was so cold and rainy at the auction that I had a hard time warming up after we were home. Not a nice day at all to have that much stuff to be sold. We can’t control the weather and we need to accept what God sends to us.
Sunday we had Jacob, Emma and family, sisters Verena and Susan, and Timothy, Elizabeth and Abigail here for brunch. Mose, Susan and Jennifer were at his brother’s house, since Saturday, in a community an hour-and-a-half away. He has three brothers in that community so they went to visit all of them.
For our meal Joe grilled side pork/bacon from our hogs we butchered. I made a breakfast casserole with scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, bacon, cheese, and mushrooms mixed together. I topped it with sausage gravy. When I make casserole like that, I just put in whatever I want, and any amount I think will fill the big roaster I have. After it was in the oven I was done so that makes it nice on a Sunday. We also had sliced cheese, tomatoes, hot peppers, butterscotch pies, cookies, coffee, milk, grape juice. With everyone bringing something, that all helped out.
Last night I was frying hamburgers to have for supper along with steamed potatoes. Three of son Benjamin and nephew Henry’s friends came to see them. We were ready to eat supper so I asked if they want to join us and they did. I have a problem of always cooking more than we need so there was more than plenty for boys joining us.
Daughter Elizabeth and Susan were here for the day. We had fun spoiling granddaughters Jennifer (3 months) and Abigail (19 months).
We were cutting out fabric to make clothes and sewing. I sewed Susan a dress as she’s in need of new ones. We use a pattern that is made for mothers that breastfeed their babies. It was a new pattern for me to figure out but Elizabeth showed me some steps on how its put together. I like a challenge like that once in a while. Sure got my “thinker” going. Susan was so glad to leave with a new dress to add to other ones she has. Jennifer is doing really well and weighs over 14 pounds.
Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. She is the co-author of three cookbooks; her newest cookbook, The Essential Amish Cookbook, is available from 800-245-7894. Readers can write to Eicher at P.O. Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply) or at LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org.
Banana Oatmeal Cookies
1 1/2 cup flour
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
3/4 cup shortening
1 egg, well beaten
1 cup mashed bananas
1 3/4 cup rolled oats
Sift dry ingredients; cut in shortening. Add eggs, bananas, and oats. Beat thoroughly until blended. Drop by teaspoon on greased cookie sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Should make around 3 1/2 dozen cookies.
Comments