On the chance the tea leaves read 'salmonella,' this brand sold at Publix has been recalled

The possibility of salmonella in lemon myrtle leaf caused a tea recall announced by Traditional Medicinals and Publix, one of several stores that sells the tea.
Though Traditional Medicinals called lemon myrtle leaf "a minor ingredient" in its "wellness teas," when its supplier told the company some leaf tested positive for salmonella, Traditional Medicinals on Tuesday recalled lot No. 19461 of EveryDay Detox Lemon and lot No. 19482 of Throat Coat Lemon Echinacea. The expiration date on each lot is January 2021.
This is the epitome of a precautionary recall. The company says no contamination has been found in either product. But it asks anyone who has either lot to toss it out. Customers can also return the tea to the store where they bought it for a refund.
Anyone with questions can call Traditional Medicinals at 800-543-4372.
